Some Scary Halloween Fun

It's that time of year again, when ghosts and goblins will be knocking at your door. Preparations are well underway to lure those trick-or-treating costumed visitors with some very scary haunted attractions.

One of the best so far for this Halloween has got to be over on Valley Street in the Erie Rest area of Port Stanley. This entertaining venue begins with an erie calling in the distance that can be heard as you approach the corner along this narrow road. Messages from ghosts are heard greeting the brave and fearless who pass by, all under the watchful eyes of all sorts of supernatural beings. The scene is set with vampires, monsters, ghosts, witches, devils, and skeletons of past victims that were all caught one Halloween past. This thrilling Halloween destination should be for all ages, an entertaining pleasure for all those brave enough to pass by in the dead of night.

With Halloween this year on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, a busy week night, extra caution for drivers is also needed as many streets in Port Stanley do not have a sidewalk, so please keep an extra watchful eye out for those trick-or-treaters during this years Halloween excitment.