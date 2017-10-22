Some Scary Halloween Fun

It's that time of year again, when ghosts and goblins will be knocking at your door.
Preparations are well underway to lure those trick-or-treating costumed visitors
with some very scary haunted attractions.
One of the best so far for this Halloween has got to be over on Valley Street in
the Erie Rest area of Port Stanley. This entertaining venue begins with an erie
calling in the distance that can be heard as you approach the corner along this
narrow road. Messages from ghosts are heard greeting the brave and fearless who
pass by, all under the watchful eyes of all sorts of supernatural beings. The scene
is set with vampires, monsters, ghosts, witches, devils, and skeletons of past victims
that were all caught one Halloween past. This thrilling Halloween destination should
be for all ages, an entertaining pleasure for all those brave enough to pass by
in the dead of night.
With Halloween this year on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, a busy week night, extra
caution for drivers is also needed as many streets in Port Stanley do not have a
sidewalk, so please keep an extra watchful eye out for those trick-or-treaters during
this years Halloween excitment.