THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Perseid Meteor Shower - In our yearly lap around the Sun, Earth is approaching
the dusty debris left over from the passage of Comet Swift-Tuttle. This comet produces
one of the best meteor showers of the year – the Perseids. We plough through this
celestial cloud from July 17 to August 24, with the peak or most meteors seen on
the night of August 12/13. This show produces 100 or more meteors per hour but a
pesky gibbous moon will rise on August 12 at about 11 p.m. local time. With 71%
of the lunar surface still lit, the glow will wash out the fainter meteors. But
it is a weekend event.
Total Solar Eclipse - The long anticipated total eclipse of the Sun over
North America will take place on Monday August 21. The path of totality crosses
14 states with partial phases seen from all parts of Canada. I cannot emphasize
enough, that people should not look at the Sun without proper protection. Dark sunglasses
will not protect from direct viewing. Various ways to safely observe the partial
event:
Clear skies,
Gary Boyle
The Backyard Astronomer
613-851-6566
Asteroid (22406) Garyboyle
