Elgin St. Thomas Public Health Calls for Smoke-Free Policies in Multi-Unit Housing Environments for Fire Prevention Week

St. Thomas, Ontario, October 10th, 2017 - October 8 to 14 is Fire Prevention Week and Elgin St. Thomas Public Health is calling on multi-unit housing providers in St. Thomas and Elgin County to adopt no-smoking policies in their units. "It is important for landlords and tenants to come together and adopt no-smoking policies for their buildings to help protect everyone from unnecessary health and safety risks" says Ashlyn Brown, Health Promoter.

Currently, one in three Ontarians live in an apartment, condo or co-op where they may be involuntarily exposed to smoke through shared walls, hallways or ventilation systems. Smoking is also the number one source of fires in the home.

"Making your home a no-smoking zone doesn't just prevent fires, it also protects the people who live there - particularly those at high risk such as the very young, the very old and those with lung disease - from the serious health risks associated with exposure to second - and third-hand smoke," says George Habib, President and CEO, Ontario Lung Association.

Tenants can ask for buildings to adopt no-smoking policies, which will benefit their health through reduced expose to second-hand smoke. Landlords can implement a no-smoking policy that can help reduce the risk of fire, which will also help improve their bottom-line as properties with no-smoking policies are cheaper on average to renovate or turnover than those that allow smoking. No smoking policies can also lead to cheaper insurance premiums due to reduced risk of fire.

For information about smoke-free policies visit https://smokefreehousingon.ca.