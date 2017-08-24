THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Thursday, August 24th, 2017, St. Thomas, ON – Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London and Official Opposition Critic for Families, Children and Social Development, is concerned with the proposed changes to the tax act.

On July, 18, 2017, the Minister of Finance, the Honourable Bill Morneau, tabled draft legislation to amend the Income Tax Act and the Income Tax Regulations. Since that time, my office has heard from many people in the area including farmers, small business owners, and accountants.

This legislation has been marketed by the government as targeting high-income individuals and creating greater fairness in our tax system, but these changes target all small businesses and in turn will be detrimental to the Canadian economy.

As Canadians, we cannot compare an employee's income to that of a small business owner. There are many issues that have not been considered including Canada Pension Plan Contributions, Employment Insurance, and the financial risk taken by a small business owner.

One of the greatest concerns I have heard has been from local farmers. The idea of succession planning and keeping family-run farms alive and well has not been considered. Capital Gains exemptions and farms put into trust for dependents will be negatively impacted.

Terms like income sprinkling, passive investment income, and conversion to capital gains are being used and are not common terms to everyday Canadians. The idea of selling these changes as targeting the wealthiest Canadians is far from reality.

At this time, it is important that the Minister of Finance delays implementation of this new plan and fairly assesses the impact to all Canadian small businesses. We need more than just 75 days to review these policies and truly study the affect to our local job creators.