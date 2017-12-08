background0
Friday, December 08, 2017

by Doug Harvey
Sign Bylaw Open House Invitation

If you live or operate a business in Central Elgin and use any kind of sign to display an event or your business in any way, you may want to attend the sign by-law open house at 450 Sunset Drive on Tuesday, January 16th from 5-7 p.m., in the lower level training room, to learn more, have your questions answered, and to provide input.

A summary of the proposed sign by-law from the Municipality of Central Elgin Council is available below and a full version of the draft sign by-law here.

Municipality of Central Elgin Proposed Sign By-law Summary

The Need

  • A by-law will ensure consistency of allowable signs.
  • The Municipality has received complaints about the number and nature of existing signs.
  • Many neighbouring municipalities, including London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, the County of Lambton, and the Municipality of Thames Centre regulate signs through by-laws.

Current Regulations

  • Signs are currently regulated through the Municipality’s Zoning By-laws. This process lengthens the time required for approvals, is costlier, and is not the most appropriate means of regulating signage.
  • Through the zoning by-law, signs are regulated by height and type, depending on the location of the sign and zone they are in.

Summary of the Proposed By-law

  • Allowances for pre-existing signs, with the exception of portable signs.
  • A maximum of 1 sidewalk sign permitted for any one business, with the maximum number of signs for any property being 2.
  • The requirement that business advertised on a sign is conducted on the property that the sign is erected upon.
  • The requirement that most signs be approved through an application to the Municipality.
  • The allowance of temporary signs, by application, for periods of 30 days, renewable to a maximum 120 days per calendar year.
    • Special event and real estate signs would not require an application, but would be subject to time limits, which varies depending on the type of event.

Proposed Fees

The proposed application fees are:

  • $150 for permanent signs
  • $50 for temporary signs
  • $150 removal (if necessary)

Fees for signs erected without an application would be doubled.

Although no fee is proposed, farm and community signs would still require an application and staff approval.

Variances

  • The ability for the Chief Administrative Officer to approve variations, apart from portable signs, billboard signs, and signs restricted by zone. Applicants would be able to appeal to Council.
  • Special provisions allow for real estate signs, farm signs, and signs for community events (excluding portable signs).

