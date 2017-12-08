If you live or operate a business in Central Elgin and use any kind of sign to display an event or your business in any way, you may want to attend the sign by-law open house at 450 Sunset Drive on Tuesday, January 16th from 5-7 p.m., in the lower level training room, to learn more, have your questions answered, and to provide input.

A summary of the proposed sign by-law from the Municipality of Central Elgin Council is available below and a full version of the draft sign by-law here.