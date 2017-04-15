Sewer Project Underway

The sewer work at Bridge Street and Carlow Road seems to be finally underway, with a lot of Carlow Road by the Port Stanley Legion already dug up. Construction signs indicating two previous starting dates gave people that use this busy area and intersection more than enough notice that something was going to happen. The work being done in the area is part of the $17,681,221.00 construction project of the new Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Plant, New Pumping Station 52 and refurbishment of Pumping Station 51.

As work progresses, the intersection of Bridge Street and Carlow Road will be closed and a detour will be available. The detour entrance will be on the southwest side of the King George Lift Bridge and will continue into the parking area, then past the DOC building, and finally exit onto Carlow Road close to Erie Street. The sewer work being done at Bridge and Carlow will continue for 4 weeks with the intersection closed.