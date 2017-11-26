background0
Sunday, November 26, 2017 Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
Remax Sales Richard and Helen Haddow
Kettle Creek Inn
Port Stanley News
Molly Maid
Mackies, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Santa Comes to Port Stanley

News

by Doug Harvey
Santa Comes to Port Stanley
A right jolly old elf

True to his word, Santa Claus showed up for the Port Stanley Friday night Dickens Day Parade on November 24, 2017. The streets were lined with parents and excited children, and this year someone's Christmas wish got answered early as the rain was postponed to sometime overnight.

The older children know what this is all about and they were ready for the candy being given out and eager to catch a glimpse of Santa. The under fives are usually frightened by the loud sirens of the fire trucks that lead the parade and cry until they have passed.

Hosted each year by the Port Stanley Lioness and Lions clubs, the parade draws people from all around the region including Fingal, Shedden, Dutton, St. Thomas, Aylmer, London, and all places in between. This holiday season celebration brings out the best of community spirit, all joining to spread some joy across the faces of all that come to watch.

The Port Stanley Sailors Junior hockey team float was collecting canned goods for the Port Stanley Foodbank while team members were busy giving out candy to the kids. Always fun was the Optimist Club of Fingal - Shedden and District, Santa's Workshop float, but no matter how hard I try, I never see any elves inside busy at work making toys. The 741 Elgin, Royal Canadian Air Cadets were in close order formation marching, always a grand addition to the Dickens Day Parade.

From the marching Port Stanley Waves Synchronized skating team, to the Love Bugs, and to some seasonal tunes from the Mocha Shriners Trumpet Band, some fun for everyone. On a colourful float, the Tomato Soup Band from London, Ontario provided some great, lively Christmas music as they passed by a joyful festive crowd. Santa, of course, brought up the rear, being the star attraction for which everyone had been waiting, and then it was all over for another year.

Judges for this years parade, Linda Hibbert and Richard Haddow picked the Verbruggen float as the best Winter Scene, the Lawn Care as best youth float, the Port Stanley Community Policing as Judges Choice, and Honourable Mention went to Central Elgin's float.

And as is tradition in Port Stanley, the Port Stanley Community Christmas Bazaar is always held the next morning, being a great place to get in some early Christmas shopping over at the arena.

Pictures


Last Updated: Saturday, 25 November 2017 10:45:30 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Haddow

Follow Us

Sunday, November 26, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695