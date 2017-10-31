Safety Tips For A Spooky Halloween

Select a Viewing Option
Elgin County, ON - It's that time of the year! Elgin County children and
youth will be out in full force going door to door to collect Halloween treats.
They will be focused on getting to as many homes as they can to fill up their loot
bags. They won't be thinking about vehicles or other safety hazards, so we need
to work together to keep them safe as they move from house to house.
The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is offering the following tips
to parents and motorists to help protect the children on Halloween night.
Parents and caregivers are asked to remind youth of the consequences of being involved
in mischief on Halloween night or devil's night.
The Elgin County OPP will be closely watching vehicle speeds, seatbelt use, distracted
driving and sober driving. If you are going to be driving on Halloween night you
can expect to see costumed youth on or alongside the roadway. Devote your full attention
to your driving so everyone can have a safe and happy Halloween.
