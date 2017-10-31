Safety Tips For A Spooky Halloween

Elgin County, ON - It's that time of the year! Elgin County children and youth will be out in full force going door to door to collect Halloween treats. They will be focused on getting to as many homes as they can to fill up their loot bags. They won't be thinking about vehicles or other safety hazards, so we need to work together to keep them safe as they move from house to house.

The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is offering the following tips to parents and motorists to help protect the children on Halloween night.

Make up is preferable to a mask. If a mask is going to be worn, enlarge the eye and mouth holes for your child's safety.

Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing.

Small children should be supervised at all times.

Stay in neighbourhood's that you know.

Use sidewalks or the edge of the roadway.

Don't cut across lawns; you won't see a hose or a rake in the dark.

Walk; don't run, to houses that are lit up for Halloween.

Don't snack on treats until they are inspected by a responsible adult.

Ensure pumpkins lit by a candle are in a safe location.

Trick or treating in a vehicle? Everyone in the vehicle needs to use a seatbelt.

Parents and caregivers are asked to remind youth of the consequences of being involved in mischief on Halloween night or devil's night.

The Elgin County OPP will be closely watching vehicle speeds, seatbelt use, distracted driving and sober driving. If you are going to be driving on Halloween night you can expect to see costumed youth on or alongside the roadway. Devote your full attention to your driving so everyone can have a safe and happy Halloween.

OPP Contact Information