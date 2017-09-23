Risk Management Measures on the East Headlands in Port Stanley

September 22, 2017 - As part of the Port Stanley Harbour transfer agreement, Transport Canada is implementing environmental risk management measures for the Berm/East Headlands.

A soil cap is being placed over the majority of the Berm, and should be completed by late fall.

The cap will allow for a “parkland” use at the Berm.

Construction zones have been established in the area to be capped, as well as adjacent areas where soils, machinery and other project tools will be stored. Large machinery will be onsite, and trucks will be moving soil to and from the site along designated routes. The site will be fenced, and public access will not be permitted.

Existing vegetation, much of which has been identified as invasive, will be removed from areas requiring a cap. Works will be overseen by an environmental consultant, and measures required to mitigate potential environmental effects, such as sediment and erosion controls, will be in place.

Construction zones will be fenced and public access to those areas will be prohibited. For areas that will be capped using a clean soil layer, public access will be temporarily restricted after construction has been completed, to ensure the cap is stable, and that vegetation has an opportunity to establish.

Transport Canada has been working on the risk assessment since the transfer in 2010. This has included environmental investigations, preparing environmental risk assessment and risk management plan reports, addressing comments from the Ontario Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), and updating the public through public information sessions and project updates.

Areas contaminated with free-phase petroleum hydrocarbons were remediated in 2016 in areas at the West Pier and East Headlands. Remediation included excavating contaminated soils, disposing of the contaminated material at a licensed offsite facility, and backfilling the excavations with clean soil. A 6-month post-remediation verification monitoring program was completed, and confirmed the remediation was a success.

For full details, the full project update from Transport Canada is available at www.centralelgin.org.