Ride Across County of Elgin

Three years ago, Clayton Watters wanted to put the wheels in motion looking for an meaningful way to give back to his community. By doing so he engineered with his friends and family a commitment to his community by fundraising for United Way.

Join us for the Ride Across the County of Elgin (R.A.C.E) partnership with the Railway City Cycling Club and the County of Elgin. This event is open to all members of the Railway City Cycling Club, London Cycling Club, and the London Centennial Wheelers. Take on one of the four routes through the western end of Elgin, visiting Rodney, Dutton, Wallacetown, Shedden and Fingal. You will return to the starting line for a BBQ and refreshments.

The County of Elgin is awarding a Yellow Leaders Jersey to the individual with the highest amount of pledges by September 7th. But don’t worry, we will still be accepting pledges until Saturday, September 23rd. As a partner of the R.A.C.E. event, and to further raise awareness for United Way, the County of Elgin's Administration Building will act as the start and ending point for the R.A.C.E.