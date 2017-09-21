background0
Thursday, September 21, 2017 Mainly Clear
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
GT's Beach Bar and Grill
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
The Buccaneer Restaurant, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Ride Across County of Elgin

News

County of Elgin
Ride Across County of Elgin

Three years ago, Clayton Watters wanted to put the wheels in motion looking for an meaningful way to give back to his community. By doing so he engineered with his friends and family a commitment to his community by fundraising for United Way.

Join us for the Ride Across the County of Elgin (R.A.C.E) partnership with the Railway City Cycling Club and the County of Elgin. This event is open to all members of the Railway City Cycling Club, London Cycling Club, and the London Centennial Wheelers. Take on one of the four routes through the western end of Elgin, visiting Rodney, Dutton, Wallacetown, Shedden and Fingal. You will return to the starting line for a BBQ and refreshments.

The County of Elgin is awarding a Yellow Leaders Jersey to the individual with the highest amount of pledges by September 7th. But don’t worry, we will still be accepting pledges until Saturday, September 23rd. As a partner of the R.A.C.E. event, and to further raise awareness for United Way, the County of Elgin's Administration Building will act as the start and ending point for the R.A.C.E.


Last Updated: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 09:32:17 AM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Thursday, September 21, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695