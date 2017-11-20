background0
Monday, November 20, 2017
Port Stanley News
Fanshawe College
Return To Class Tuesday, November 21

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - London, Ontario - Fanshawe is pleased that the Ontario Government has passed legislation requiring academic faculty back to work effective Monday, November 20. Classes for all students will resume on Tuesday, November 21.

In order to ensure all students complete their academic year, the College has extended the fall semester until Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Classes will run until Friday, December 22 and restart on Wednesday, January 3. There will be no classes or exams held between Saturday, December 23, 2017 and Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

In the coming days we will provide details about how students will complete their semester as well as information about the student support fund as announced by the Ontario Government. Check our website for updates to frequently asked questions as well as extended hours for student services on campus.


Last Updated: Sunday, 19 November 2017 14:56:00 PM EST

