Return To Class Tuesday, November 21

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - London, Ontario - Fanshawe is pleased that the Ontario
Government has passed legislation requiring academic faculty back to work effective
Monday, November 20. Classes for all students will resume on Tuesday, November 21.
In order to ensure all students complete their academic year, the College has extended
the fall semester until Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Classes will run until Friday,
December 22 and restart on Wednesday, January 3. There will be no classes or exams
held between Saturday, December 23, 2017 and Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
In the coming days we will provide details about how students will complete their
semester as well as information about the student support fund as announced by the
Ontario Government. Check our
website for updates to frequently asked questions as well as extended hours
for student services on campus.