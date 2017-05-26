Open Daily

The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular/Planning Meeting Of Council On Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

Roll Call - Stephen Carr was absent, was also absent at the last meeting of May 8th,2017. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None reported.

Addendum A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Council approve the Addendum to the Agenda for Tuesday May 23, being an action item #4. Port Stanley Festival Theatre Occasion Permit. The Motion was Carried.

Adoption of Minutes Minutes of the Planning Meeting dated Tuesday, April 18, 2017, and the Regular Meetings of Council dated April 24, 2017, and May 8, 2017 were adopted.

Delegations - None.

Correspondence (Action) 1. E-Waste Bins - Belmont Library

Correspondence received from the County of Elgin seeking municipal approval to install e-bins on Belmont Library property. A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the installation of e-waste recycling bins at the Elgin County Belmont Library Branch property as per correspondence received from Brian Masschaele, Director of Community and Cultural Services, County of Elgin. The Motion was Carried. 2. 5th Annual Summer Solstice Festival

Correspondence received from Jane and Chuck Magri, 42338 Fruit Ridge Line, respecting 5th Annual Summer Solstice Festival to be held on their property on Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to a Special Occasion Permit for the 5th Annual Summer Solstice Festival to be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Wildflowers Farm, Jane and Chuck Magri, 42338 Fruit Ridge Line. The Motion was Carried. 3. Art Show - Parking

Correspondence received from Jim Koudounis, President, Port Stanley Artist's Guild respecting parking for its annual Art Show and Sale at the Port Stanley Legion on June 2, 3 & 4th, 2017. A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Harold Winkworth; Where as Council has received correspondence from the Port Stanley Artist's Guild requesting free parking on the West Pier Parking lot for patrons who will be attending their annual Art Show being held at the Port Stanley at the Port Stanley Legion on June 2, 3 & 4th, 2017; And where as Council has not set the precedent to provide free parking for other annual events held in Port Stanley; And where as other free parking options are available for patrons attending any event held in Port Stanley; And where as Council has been a promoter of active lifestyle options throughout the Municipality by providing linkages; Now be it resolved that correspondence received from the Port Stanley Artist's Guild requesting parking for its Art Show patrons be received as information and filed. The Motion was Carried. 4. Port Stanley Festival Theatre

Correspondence received from Port Stanley Festival Theatre seeking support from Council for Special Occasion Permit. A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to the Port Stanley Festival Theatre's application for a Special Occasion Permit for serving alcohol within the newly constructed Palmer Room as well as the outdoor Shakir Patio subject to the satisfaction of Chris McDonough, Director of Fire Rescue Services, and Leon Bach, Chief Building Official. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #9 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dan McNeil. 1. Surplus Dwelling Severances

Correspondence received from the Town of Lakeshore seeking support for their resolution respecting "Request the Province of Ontario to Ease Restrictions of Surplus Dwelling Severances in Areas Zoned Agriculture." 2. Union Gas

Notice received from Union Gas respecting "2016 Disposition of Deferral Account Balances and 2016 Utility Earnings." 3. Plan of Subdivision - Final Approval - Jacklin Farm Phase 2

Correspondence received from the County of Elgin advising of final approval for Plan of Subdivision, Jacklin Farm Phase 2. 4. Stewardship Ontario

Correspondence received from Stewardship Ontario - Thinking beyond the box respecting "Industry funding for Municipal Blue Box for the quarter of the 2016 Program Year". . New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) 2017-2018

News Release received from Office of Karen Vecchio, MP, respecting Government of Canada Announces Call for Proposals for Community-Based Projects Supporting Seniors. 6. AMO

AMO Policy Update - Ontario Announces New Proposed Changes to the Land Use Planning and Appeal System. 7. Ministry of Municipal Affairs - Septic Tanks

Correspondence received from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs advising that they will not be moving forward with the proposals requiring regular inspections, pumping out of septic tanks and keeping of the septic tanks and treatment units' maintenance records put forth in Phase One of the Building Code consultation. 8. City of St. Thomas - Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment

Notice of Application and Public Meeting received from the City of St. Thomas respecting proposed Zoning By-law Amendment - 33 and 35 Elm Street. 9. City of St. Thomas - Proposed Official Plan & Zoning By-law Amendment

Notice of Application and Public Meeting received from the City of St. Thomas respecting a Proposed Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendment - 1218 Talbot Street

Reports

Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 22-17 - Application for Draft Plan of Condominium Approval - Robin Ridge Estates, 14168 Belmont Road, Community of Belmont A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that Report CEP 22-17 be received; And That Council supports in principal the proposed Draft Plan of Condominium, File No. 34CD-CE1701, on lands owned by Robin Ridge Estates Limited (Glenn Dolmage), which lands may be legally described as Part of Lot 24, S.R.T., Geographic Township of South Dorchester, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And That the Clerk-Administrator be directed to prepare draft comments on behalf of the Municipality respecting technical, financial and administrative matters relative to Draft Plan of Condominium 34CD-CE1701; And Further That a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 7: 15 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 544/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried. CEP 23-17 - Application to Amend Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - Bernie Capitano & Rowena Williams, 384 George Street A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dan McNeil that Report CEP. 23-17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit residential use on lands located at 384 George Street, which may be legally described as Lots 44-46, Plan 223, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried. CEP 24-17 - Proposed Zoning By-law Amendments: Prespa Construction Ltd. - Jacklin Farm Phase 2 and Condo Block, Removal of Holding Symbol A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that Report CEP. 24-17 be received; And that the application by Prespa Construction Ltd. for an amendment to the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law 1998 to remove the holding symbol from Jacklin Farms Phases 2 & 3, File# 34T-CE1401 and 34CD-CE1401, legally described as Part of Lots 1 & 2, Range South Edgeware Road, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin, be approved; And that Notice of Council's intention to pass an amending by-law to remove a holding symbol from a zoning by-law be given pursuant to Ontario Regulation 545/06. The Motion was Carried. CEP 25-17 - Application to Amend Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - David Russell, 313 Colborne Street A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Report CEP. 25-17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit a second residential unit on lands located at 313 Colborne Street, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 35, Plan 117, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 6:45 p.m in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried. CEP 26-17 - Application to Amend the Municipality of Central Elgin Official Plan and Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - David Russell, 5144 East Road A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Report CEP. 26-17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare site-specific draft amendments to the Official Plan and Zoning By-law 1507 to permit mini-storage use on lands located at 5144 East Road, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 3, Concession 2, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 6:55 p.m in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried.

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 28-17 - Accessibility Procedures A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the accessibility procedures as outlined in Report CAO 28-17. The Motion was Carried. CAO 33-17 - Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee (JAAC) - Appointment to fill Vacancy A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Council approve the appointment of Harry Muir to fill the current vacancy on the Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee for a one (1) year term as per Report CAO 33-17. The Motion was Carried. CAO 34-17 - Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Project A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve in principal, the creation of a time capsule project in recognition of Canada's Sesquicentennial anniversary of Confederation as per Report CAO 34-17; And further that Council direct staff to advertise and seek interest in participation in the project for a three week period, and report back to Council's regular meeting dated June 12th, 2017. The Motion was Carried. CAO 35-17 - Wastell Developments, Deemed Plan of Subdivision (Koscis), George Street A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 35-17 - Wastell Developments, Deemed Plan of Subdivision (Koscis), George Street as information. The Motion was Carried. CAO 36-17 - Port Stanley BIA Board of Management - Fill Vacancy A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the appointment of Mike Karda to fill the vacancy on the Port Stanley BIA Board of Management effective immediately as per Report CAO 36-17. The Motion was Carried. CAO 38-17 - Amendment to Municipality's Development Charges By-law A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin set a public meeting to consider the Development Charges Background Study and proposed by-law amendment on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 6:25 p.m. in accordance with the Development Charges Act as per Report CAO 38-17. The Motion was Carried. CAO 40-17 - Proposed ERTH Corporation Dividend Policy A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 40-17 - Proposed ERTH Corporation Dividend Policy as information. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Physical Services PW 24-17 - Norman & Small Drains A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin appoint Kenn Smart P. Eng of K. Smart & Associates Limited to undertake reports under Section 78 of the Ontario Drainage Act for the relocation of a portion of the Norman & Small Drains as per Report PW 24-17. The Motion was Carried. PW 26-17 - Consulting Services - Preparation of Documents for Record of Site Condition, Harbour Lands A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report PW 26-17 as information; And that Council engage the services of Arcadis Canada Inc. for a total cost of $22,000 excluding HST for the preparation and filing of 4 Record of Site Condition Applications to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for the Port Stanley Harbour Lands. The Motion was Carried. PW 27-17 - Wastewater Treatment Plant - Update A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report PW 27-17 Port Stanley Wastewater Treatment Project - Update as information. Lloyd Perrin advised Council that there is a good possibility that the December 15, 2017 Completion deadline that was stipulated by the province as a condition of receiving the $2 million grant from the Ontario Sustainable Infrastructure fund (OCIF) will not be met, and that a letter should be sent to the Government requesting an extension. The Motion was Carried. PW 29-17 - Jet Ski Rental Vendor - Main Beach A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council receive Report PW 29-17 - Jet Ski Rental Vendor - Main Beach as information; And that Council gives its permission to Juan Castro to operate a Personal Watercraft rental business in Port Stanley during the summer of 2017 subject to Mr. Castro purchasing a vendor permit and entering into an agreement with the municipality with the operating parameters noted in Report PW 29-17. The Motion was Carried with only Sally Martyn opposed. PW 30-17 - Beach Accessibility Mats (report available prior to meeting) A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report PW 30-17 - Beach Accessibility Mats - Main Beach as information; And that Council sole source the purchase of accessibility mats for Main Beach Port Stanley from DMS, Deschamps Mat Systems, New Jersey for a total cost of $22,270.60 USD; And further that Council approve the Capital Project Record (CPR) for the Main Beach Accessibility Mats including their expenditure in financing values. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 16-17 - CERFQ-003-17 2017 Colonel Bostwick Dockage Lease A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Quotation CERFQ-003-17, 2017 Colonel Bostwick Dockage Lease to Terry Sheeller for a total quoted price of $1,300.00 inclusive of taxes; And further that the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer be authorized to sign and execute an agreement with Terry Sheeller as awarded as per Report DFS 16-17. The Motion was Carried. DFS 17-17 - Fire Rescue Services Boathouse and Boatlift A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receives report DFS 17-17 as information; And further that Council approves CPR FS-07-17 CEFRS Rescue Boathouse, FS-08-17 CEFRS Rescue Boathouse Boatlift and the amended CPR HB-04-17 Hofhuis Park Development including their expenditure and financing values. During the boathouse construction, staff identified a need for a boat lift to be installed. Staff have requested and received a quote for the manufacture and installation of a boatlift for use within the new boathouse. The estimated cost for new lift is $15,060 net of the HST rebate. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 06-17 - Monthly Alarm Activities Report A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS 06-17 April 2017 Monthly Alarm Activities Report as information. The Motion was Carried.

By-laws A Motion Moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Dan McNeil that By-law 2151, 2152, 2153, 2154, 2155 be taken collectively. Harold Winkworth asked for clarification on the numbers in the Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant Debenture asking Karen Harris, Director of Financial Services/Treasurer if the total interest owed on the $19,131,221 Debenture with an annual interest rate of 3.33% would total $9,200,000 over the 25 year life of the Debenture. Karen Harris gave the opinion that the numbers were correct and that because it was a Wastewater Treatment Project, only the revenues generated from the Water/Wastewater rates and Wastewater Development Charges would cover the payments on the Debenture, and because of the limits on revenues generated, the only option was to go with a 25 year term for the Debenture. The discussion continued for sometime with By-law 2153 - Debenture Issue - Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant being separated from the group. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and that By-law 2151, 2152, 2154, 2155 were passed collectively. A Motion Moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Sally Martyn that By-law 2153 be read a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time, and finally passed had a recorded vote with only Harold Winkworth opposed. By-law 2151 - Confirmatory By-law By-law 2152 - Stop Sign Consolidation By-law 2153 - Debenture Issue - Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant By-law 2154 - Execute a Storm Sewer Easement Agreement - Inn on the Harbour, Part of Lot 5 W/S Main Street, Plan 49 By-law 2155 - Being a By-law to Transfer Land to 2526485 Ontario Inc., - Marr Road, Burke Road and Selkirk Street, Plan M30 and Marr Road and Reserve Block B, Plan M17

Public Notice

Resolutions

New Business

Closed Session - Council went in to Closed Session at 8:35 P.M. CS1 Solicitor-Client Privilege (s.239(2)(f)) - Noise By-law CS2 Closed Session Minutes CS3 Security of Property (s.239(2)(a)) - Port Stanley Harbour Lands