Open Daily

The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin
Regular/Planning Meeting Of Council On Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017
Roll Call - Stephen Carr was absent, was also absent at the last meeting
of May 8th,2017.
Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None reported.
Addendum
A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Council approve
the Addendum to the Agenda for Tuesday May 23, being an action item #4. Port Stanley
Festival Theatre Occasion Permit. The Motion was Carried.
Adoption of Minutes
Minutes of the Planning Meeting dated Tuesday, April 18, 2017, and the Regular Meetings
of Council dated April 24, 2017, and May 8, 2017 were adopted.
Delegations - None.
Correspondence (Action)
1. E-Waste Bins - Belmont Library
Correspondence received from the County of Elgin seeking municipal approval to install
e-bins on Belmont Library property.
A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council of the
Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the installation of e-waste
recycling bins at the Elgin County Belmont Library Branch property as per correspondence
received from Brian Masschaele, Director of Community and Cultural Services, County
of Elgin. The Motion was Carried.
2. 5th Annual Summer Solstice Festival
Correspondence received from Jane and Chuck Magri, 42338 Fruit Ridge Line, respecting
5th Annual Summer Solstice Festival to be held on their property on Sunday, June
25, 2017 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that Council of
the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to a Special
Occasion Permit for the 5th Annual Summer Solstice Festival to be held on Sunday,
June 25, 2017 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Wildflowers Farm, Jane and Chuck Magri, 42338
Fruit Ridge Line. The Motion was Carried.
3. Art Show - Parking
Correspondence received from Jim Koudounis, President, Port Stanley Artist's Guild
respecting parking for its annual Art Show and Sale at the Port Stanley Legion on
June 2, 3 & 4th, 2017.
A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Harold Winkworth; Where as Council
has received correspondence from the Port Stanley Artist's Guild requesting free
parking on the West Pier Parking lot for patrons who will be attending their annual
Art Show being held at the Port Stanley at the Port Stanley Legion on June 2, 3
& 4th, 2017; And where as Council has not set the precedent to provide free parking
for other annual events held in Port Stanley; And where as other free parking options
are available for patrons attending any event held in Port Stanley; And where as
Council has been a promoter of active lifestyle options throughout the Municipality
by providing linkages; Now be it resolved that correspondence received from the
Port Stanley Artist's Guild requesting parking for its Art Show patrons be received
as information and filed. The Motion was Carried.
4. Port Stanley Festival Theatre
Correspondence received from Port Stanley Festival Theatre seeking support from
Council for Special Occasion Permit.
A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council of the
Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to the Port Stanley
Festival Theatre's application for a Special Occasion Permit for serving alcohol
within the newly constructed Palmer Room as well as the outdoor Shakir Patio subject
to the satisfaction of Chris McDonough, Director of Fire Rescue Services, and Leon
Bach, Chief Building Official. The Motion was Carried.
Correspondence (for Council's Information)
The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #9 inclusive
be received as information and filed was put forward by Harold Winkworth and seconded
by Dan McNeil.
1. Surplus Dwelling Severances
Correspondence received from the Town of Lakeshore seeking support for their resolution
respecting "Request the Province of Ontario to Ease Restrictions of Surplus Dwelling
Severances in Areas Zoned Agriculture."
2. Union Gas
Notice received from Union Gas respecting "2016 Disposition of Deferral Account
Balances and 2016 Utility Earnings."
3. Plan of Subdivision - Final Approval - Jacklin Farm Phase 2
Correspondence received from the County of Elgin advising of final approval for
Plan of Subdivision, Jacklin Farm Phase 2.
4. Stewardship Ontario
Correspondence received from Stewardship Ontario - Thinking beyond the box respecting
"Industry funding for Municipal Blue Box for the quarter of the 2016 Program Year".
. New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) 2017-2018
News Release received from Office of Karen Vecchio, MP, respecting Government of
Canada Announces Call for Proposals for Community-Based Projects Supporting Seniors.
6. AMO
AMO Policy Update - Ontario Announces New Proposed Changes to the Land Use Planning
and Appeal System.
7. Ministry of Municipal Affairs - Septic Tanks
Correspondence received from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs advising that they
will not be moving forward with the proposals requiring regular inspections, pumping
out of septic tanks and keeping of the septic tanks and treatment units' maintenance
records put forth in Phase One of the Building Code consultation.
8. City of St. Thomas - Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment
Notice of Application and Public Meeting received from the City of St. Thomas respecting
proposed Zoning By-law Amendment - 33 and 35 Elm Street.
9. City of St. Thomas - Proposed Official Plan & Zoning By-law Amendment
Notice of Application and Public Meeting received from the City of St. Thomas respecting
a Proposed Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendment - 1218 Talbot Street
Reports
Central Elgin Planning Office
CEP 22-17 - Application for Draft Plan of Condominium Approval - Robin Ridge
Estates, 14168 Belmont Road, Community of Belmont
A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that Report CEP 22-17
be received; And That Council supports in principal the proposed Draft Plan of Condominium,
File No. 34CD-CE1701, on lands owned by Robin Ridge Estates Limited (Glenn Dolmage),
which lands may be legally described as Part of Lot 24, S.R.T., Geographic Township
of South Dorchester, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And That the Clerk-Administrator
be directed to prepare draft comments on behalf of the Municipality respecting technical,
financial and administrative matters relative to Draft Plan of Condominium 34CD-CE1701;
And Further That a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, June 26th,
2017 at 7: 15 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 544/06 as amended. The
Motion was Carried.
CEP 23-17 - Application to Amend Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - Bernie
Capitano & Rowena Williams, 384 George Street
A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dan McNeil that Report CEP. 23-17
be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft
amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit residential use on lands located at 384
George Street, which may be legally described as Lots 44-46, Plan 223, geographic
Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date
for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. in accordance
with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried.
CEP 24-17 - Proposed Zoning By-law Amendments: Prespa Construction Ltd. -
Jacklin Farm Phase 2 and Condo Block, Removal of Holding Symbol
A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that Report CEP. 24-17
be received; And that the application by Prespa Construction Ltd. for an amendment
to the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law 1998 to remove the holding symbol from
Jacklin Farms Phases 2 & 3, File# 34T-CE1401 and 34CD-CE1401, legally described
as Part of Lots 1 & 2, Range South Edgeware Road, geographic Township of Yarmouth,
now Municipality of Central Elgin, be approved; And that Notice of Council's intention
to pass an amending by-law to remove a holding symbol from a zoning by-law be given
pursuant to Ontario Regulation 545/06. The Motion was Carried.
CEP 25-17 - Application to Amend Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - David
Russell, 313 Colborne Street
A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Report CEP.
25-17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific
draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit a second residential unit on lands
located at 313 Colborne Street, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 35,
Plan 117, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin;
And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, June 26th,
2017 at 6:45 p.m in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion
was Carried.
CEP 26-17 - Application to Amend the Municipality of Central Elgin Official Plan
and Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - David Russell, 5144 East Road
A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Report CEP. 26-17
be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare site-specific draft
amendments to the Official Plan and Zoning By-law 1507 to permit mini-storage use
on lands located at 5144 East Road, which may be legally described as Part of Lot
3, Concession 2, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin;
And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, June 26th,
2017 at 6:55 p.m in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion
was Carried.
Chief Administrative Officer
CAO 28-17 - Accessibility Procedures
A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of
the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the accessibility procedures as outlined
in Report CAO 28-17. The Motion was Carried.
CAO 33-17 - Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee (JAAC) - Appointment to fill Vacancy
A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Council approve
the appointment of Harry Muir to fill the current vacancy on the Joint Accessibility
Advisory Committee for a one (1) year term as per Report CAO 33-17. The Motion was
Carried.
CAO 34-17 - Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Project
A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council
of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve in principal, the creation of a time
capsule project in recognition of Canada's Sesquicentennial anniversary of Confederation
as per Report CAO 34-17; And further that Council direct staff to advertise and
seek interest in participation in the project for a three week period, and report
back to Council's regular meeting dated June 12th, 2017. The Motion was Carried.
CAO 35-17 - Wastell Developments, Deemed Plan of Subdivision (Koscis), George Street
A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the
Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 35-17 - Wastell
Developments, Deemed Plan of Subdivision (Koscis), George Street as information.
The Motion was Carried.
CAO 36-17 - Port Stanley BIA Board of Management - Fill Vacancy
A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council
of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the appointment
of Mike Karda to fill the vacancy on the Port Stanley BIA Board of Management effective
immediately as per Report CAO 36-17. The Motion was Carried.
CAO 38-17 - Amendment to Municipality's Development Charges By-law
A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of
the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin set a public meeting to consider
the Development Charges Background Study and proposed by-law amendment on Monday,
June 26, 2017 at 6:25 p.m. in accordance with the Development Charges Act as per
Report CAO 38-17. The Motion was Carried.
CAO 40-17 - Proposed ERTH Corporation Dividend Policy
A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of
the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 40-17 -
Proposed ERTH Corporation Dividend Policy as information. The Motion was Carried.
Director of Physical Services
PW 24-17 - Norman & Small Drains
A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of
the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin appoint Kenn Smart P. Eng of
K. Smart & Associates Limited to undertake reports under Section 78 of the Ontario
Drainage Act for the relocation of a portion of the Norman & Small Drains as
per Report PW 24-17. The Motion was Carried.
PW 26-17 - Consulting Services - Preparation of Documents for Record of Site Condition,
Harbour Lands
A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of
the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report PW 26-17 as
information; And that Council engage the services of Arcadis Canada Inc. for a total
cost of $22,000 excluding HST for the preparation and filing of 4 Record of Site
Condition Applications to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for the
Port Stanley Harbour Lands. The Motion was Carried.
PW 27-17 - Wastewater Treatment Plant - Update
A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of
the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report PW 27-17 Port
Stanley Wastewater Treatment Project - Update as information.
Lloyd Perrin advised Council that there is a good possibility that the December 15,
2017 Completion deadline that was stipulated by the province as a condition of receiving
the $2 million grant from the Ontario Sustainable Infrastructure fund (OCIF) will
not be met, and that a letter should be sent to the Government requesting an extension.
The Motion was Carried.
PW 29-17 - Jet Ski Rental Vendor - Main Beach
A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council
receive Report PW 29-17 - Jet Ski Rental Vendor - Main Beach as information; And
that Council gives its permission to Juan Castro to operate a Personal Watercraft
rental business in Port Stanley during the summer of 2017 subject to Mr. Castro
purchasing a vendor permit and entering into an agreement with the municipality
with the operating parameters noted in Report PW 29-17. The Motion was Carried with
only Sally Martyn opposed.
PW 30-17 - Beach Accessibility Mats (report available prior to meeting)
A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of
the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report PW 30-17 - Beach
Accessibility Mats - Main Beach as information; And that Council sole source the
purchase of accessibility mats for Main Beach Port Stanley from DMS, Deschamps Mat
Systems, New Jersey for a total cost of $22,270.60 USD; And further that Council
approve the Capital Project Record (CPR) for the Main Beach Accessibility Mats including
their expenditure in financing values. The Motion was Carried.
Director of Financial Services/Treasurer
DFS 16-17 - CERFQ-003-17 2017 Colonel Bostwick Dockage Lease
A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council
of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Quotation CERFQ-003-17,
2017 Colonel Bostwick Dockage Lease to Terry Sheeller for a total quoted price of
$1,300.00 inclusive of taxes; And further that the Mayor and Chief Administrative
Officer be authorized to sign and execute an agreement with Terry Sheeller as awarded
as per Report DFS 16-17. The Motion was Carried.
DFS 17-17 - Fire Rescue Services Boathouse and Boatlift
A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council
of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receives report DFS 17-17
as information; And further that Council approves CPR FS-07-17 CEFRS Rescue Boathouse,
FS-08-17 CEFRS Rescue Boathouse Boatlift and the amended CPR HB-04-17 Hofhuis Park
Development including their expenditure and financing values.
During the boathouse construction, staff identified a need for a boat lift to be
installed. Staff have requested and received a quote for the manufacture and installation
of a boatlift for use within the new boathouse. The estimated cost for new lift
is $15,060 net of the HST rebate. The Motion was Carried.
Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief
FS 06-17 - Monthly Alarm Activities Report
A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council
of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS 06-17
April 2017 Monthly Alarm Activities Report as information. The Motion was Carried.
By-laws
A Motion Moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Dan McNeil that By-law 2151, 2152,
2153, 2154, 2155 be taken collectively.
Harold Winkworth asked for clarification on the numbers in the Water/Wastewater
Treatment Plant Debenture asking Karen Harris, Director of Financial Services/Treasurer
if the total interest owed on the $19,131,221 Debenture with an annual interest
rate of 3.33% would total $9,200,000 over the 25 year life of the Debenture.
Karen Harris gave the opinion that the numbers were correct and that because it
was a Wastewater Treatment Project, only the revenues generated from the Water/Wastewater
rates and Wastewater Development Charges would cover the payments on the Debenture,
and because of the limits on revenues generated, the only option was to go with
a 25 year term for the Debenture. The discussion continued for sometime with By-law
2153 - Debenture Issue - Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant being separated from the
group.
The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and that By-law 2151, 2152, 2154, 2155
were passed collectively.
A Motion Moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Sally Martyn that By-law 2153
be read a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time, and finally passed had a recorded vote with only
Harold Winkworth opposed.
By-law 2151 - Confirmatory By-law
By-law 2152 - Stop Sign Consolidation
By-law 2153 - Debenture Issue - Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant
By-law 2154 - Execute a Storm Sewer Easement Agreement - Inn on the Harbour, Part
of Lot 5 W/S Main Street, Plan 49
By-law 2155 - Being a By-law to Transfer Land to 2526485 Ontario Inc., - Marr Road,
Burke Road and Selkirk Street, Plan M30 and Marr Road and Reserve Block B, Plan
M17
Public Notice
Resolutions
New Business
Closed Session - Council went in to Closed Session at 8:35 P.M.
CS1 Solicitor-Client Privilege (s.239(2)(f)) - Noise By-law
CS2 Closed Session Minutes
CS3 Security of Property (s.239(2)(a)) - Port Stanley Harbour Lands
Adjournment