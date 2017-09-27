The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular/Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, September 25th, 2017

Roll Call - Fiona Roberts was absent. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None.

Adoption of Minutes Minutes of the Regular/Planning Meeting of Council dated Monday, August 28, 2017 and Regular Meeting of Council dated September 11, 2017 were adopted.

Delegations - None.

Correspondence (Action) - None.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #4 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits. The Motion was Carried. 1. Environment and Land Tribunals Ontario - Ontario Municipal Board

Correspondence received from OMB advising date for hearing respecting appeal of decision for 156 Wintermute Court 2. County of Elgin Land Division Committee- Notice of Decisions

Notice of Decision from Elgin County Land Division Committee respecting E51/17, Kenneth Jones and E56/17 Beverley Douglas Jenken and Steven Douglas Jenken 3. Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA)

Correspondence received from Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services advising that Municipality was compliant with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and O.Reg 380/04 in 2016. 4. Approval of Official Plan Amendment No. 5

Correspondence received from the County of Elgin advising that Official Plan Amendment No. 5 has been approved.

Reports

Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 50-17 - Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - Pat & Mary Muscat, 6720 Sunset Road A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that Report CEP.50.17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to permit the production and sale of candles and accessory items on the lands located at 6720 Sunset Road, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 4, Concession 4, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, October 23rd, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried. CEP 51-17 - Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - Robert Wright, 44160 John Wise Line A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Report CEP 51-17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit a secondary apartment within the new detached garage on the lands located at 44160 John Wise Line, which may be legally described as South Part of Lot 12, Concession 6, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, October 23rd, 2017 at 7:10 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried. CEP 52-17 - Application for Draft Plan of Subdivision Approval - Platinum Developments (Elgin) Ltd., Erie Heights Development Phase 3 Comments received at the public meeting did not, in staff's opinion, reveal any issues warranting changes to the proposed draft plan. In staff's opinion, the proposed development is consistent with the policies of the 2014 Provincial Policy Statement, the County of Elgin Official Plan, the Municipality of Central Elgin Official Plan, are appropriate and desirable for the subject lands, and represent good planning. A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that Report CEP 52-17 be received; And further that Council approve the attached municipal draft plan conditions to be forwarded to the Manager of Planning for the County of Elgin with a request that they be included in the County's decision on the proposed Draft Plan of Subdivision - Platinum Developments (Elgin) Ltd., Erie Heights Development Phase 3. The Motion was Carried. CEP 53-17 - Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - Russell Crosby, 46291 New Sarum Line A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that Report CEP 52-17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit residential use on the lands located at 46291 New Sarum Line, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 8, Concession 8, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, October 23rd, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried.

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 64-17 - August 2017 Monthly Building Reports A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 64-17 - August 2017 Monthly Building Reports as information. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Physical Services PW 43-17 - Garbage Bag Tag Program 2018 A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin confirm that it wishes to proceed with the utilization of Bag Tags for the implementation of bag limits for Solid waste. And that Council confirm for 2018 residential properties be provided 67 tags, commercial properties be provided 154 tags and that farm properties be provided 32 tags. And that distribution centers be held on two evenings in Port Stanley and in Belmont and the Saturdays in these arenas as per Report PW 43-17. The Motion was Carried. PW 44-17 - Sale of Surplus Construction Material A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report PW 44-17 as information. And that Council approve that any sales of surplus materials or construction materials from municipal projects be approved subject to the sale price being comparable with market rates as set annually and approved by the Director of Physical Services and the Director of Finance. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 15-17 - Monthly Alarm Activities Report A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report FS 15-17 - August 2017 Monthly Alarm Activities Report as information. The Motion was Carried.

By-laws A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Stephen Carr that by-laws 2183, and 2184 be taken collectively. Don Leitch commented that By-law 2184 will come into effect immediately after signs go up. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2183 - Confirmatory By-law By-law 2184 - Being a By-law to Amend By-law EG1 as Amended - This By-law deals with No Parking and Restricted Parking on 30 roads in Port Stanley.

Public Notice

Resolutions Three Resolutions concerning appointments for the reminder of Council's term were brought forward and passed: The first was Mayor David Marr to be appointed to the board of the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

The second was Deputy-Mayor Sally Martyn to be appointed to the board of the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority.

The Third was to reaffirm Council as the Committee of the Whole concerning Personnel. Three Resolutions concerning appointments for the reminder of Council's term were brought forward and passed:

New Business Harold Winkworth commented on the subjects of Fire Hydrants and Crosswalks. A problem exists with people parking closer than three meters from a Fire Hydrant creating a safety hazard. The Fire Chief suggested that the Fire Prevention Officer become a Provincial Offences Officer as well. He also had concerns that the Crosswalk by Foodland has signage only from one direction, and wondered if this met current safety legislation. Lloyd Perrin commented that this was a County Road and it is their responsibility for signage, but that he would make an inquiry to County and take direction from them. Lloyd Perrin also gave an update on Pump Station 52 that excavation has started in the open section of Carlow Road and by Friday hopefully into the Carlow - Bridge intersection. That part of the Carlow - Bridge intersection will be closed for weekend and the detour signs will be up, and that if all goes well could be all finished by Thanksgiving. Sally Martyn commented that the Carolian Forest Festival is a four day event that teaches grade 6 and 7 students the importance of the Carolinian Life Zone, forest ecosystems, species at risk, stewardship and conservation, and climate change through hands-on, interactive activities linked to the Ontario Curriculum. The goal of the Festival is to allow students to connect and relate to their local natural environment while motivating behavioural changes and encouraging students to become good land stewards. The Carolinian Forest Festival will be held from October 3-6, 2017 at Springwater Conservation Area.

Unfinished Business

Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 8:48 PM CS1 - Closed Session Minutes CS2 - A Proposed or Pending Acquisition or Disposition of Land (s.239(2)(c)) - Appraisal - 14020 Belmont Road