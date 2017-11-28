The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular/Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, November 27th, 2017

Roll Call - All Present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed.

Adoption of Minutes Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Council dated Monday, November 13, 2017 were adopted.

Delegations 1. Vineden Drive - Address Numbering

Rick Harmsman, Bob Bean and Jack Dokter, from Vineden Drive were in attendance to discuss concerns about the street numbering of their property. Rick Harmsman a concerned resident of a condo complex located at 1.5 Vineden Drive spoke about the issues of living with this unusual address. Problems with locating the property by emergency services have occurred, mailing address, any kind of delivery seems to cause finding the property an issue. After a lengthy discussion a solution was found that would change an adjacent property's address from 1 to 3 and the condo complex address would be changed from 1.5 to 1.

Correspondence (Action) 1. Bill 68: Modernizing Ontario's Municipal Legislation

Registration for Bill 68: Modernizing Ontario's Municipal Legislation - Workshop Registration Form - Saturday, January 20, 2018 (pre-ROMA Conference) Notice was given about this information workshop and that it would be very educational.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) A Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #7 inclusive be received as information and filed was Carried. 1. Bill 148

Correspondence received from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, Village of Merrickville-Wolford and Municipality of St. Charles respecting Bill 148. 2. Legalization of Cannabis

Correspondence received from the Ministry of Finance respecting Federal Legalization of Cannabis in July 2018. 3. Landfills

Copy of resolution received from the Township of East Zorra-Tavistock seeking support for their resolution regarding approval of landfill projects. 4. Port Stanley BIA - Board of Management

Notice of Port Stanley BIA - Annual General Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, 2017 @ 5:30 p.m. at the Port Stanley Arena & Community Centre 5. Provincial Flood Insurance Program

Correspondence received from the Township of Ignace seeking support for their resolution urging the Government of Ontario to create a Provincial Flood Insurance Program. 6. Tenanted Farm Tax Class Properties

Correspondence received from the Municipality of Morris-Turnberry, seeking support for their resolution concerning Tenanted Farm Tax Class Properties being Changed to the Residential Tax Class. 7. Notice of Draft Plan of Subdivision Approval

- Correspondence received from the County of Elgin advising of Notice of Draft Plan of Subdivision Approval - Platinum Developments (Elgin) Inc., Little Creek Subdivision Phase 3

Reports

Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 57-17 - Application for a Consent No. E77/17 - Martin and Deborah Schieck

A Motion by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application No. E77/17 - Martin and Deborah Schieck - 11R-9127 Part 5: McBain Line subject to the following conditions: approval of a Zoning By-law Amendment to establish a lot coverage on both the severed and retained lots that is in keeping with the surrounding neighbourhood:

the severed land be merged with the abutting lot to the west. 11R-9127, Part 5: McBain Line that Subsection 3 or 5 of Section 50 of the Planning Act, R.S.O., 1990, as amended shall apply to any subsequent conveyance or transaction involving the subject lands;

the Solicitor for the applicant is to provide an undertaking, whereby he/she informs the Committee in writing, that the lands are being conveyed to an abutting property owner and thus a merger of title will take place, which merger shall include all interests held inclusive or mortgagees interest;

the Municipality of Central Elgin be provided with a copy of the Reference Plan. With no discussion, the Motion was Carried. CEP 58-17 - Application for a Consent No. E78/17 - Robin Ridge Estates, 300 Dufferin Street

A Motion by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application No. E78/17 - Robin Ridge Estates, 300 Dufferin Street subject to the following conditions: the lands to be severed be merged in title with 45 Brenmar Crescent;

that Subsection 3 or 5 of Section 50 of the Planning Act, R.S.O., 1990, as amended shall apply to any subsequent conveyance or transaction involving the subject lands;

the Solicitor for the applicant is to provide an undertaking, whereby he/she informs the Committee in writing, that the lands are conveyed to an abutting property owner and thus a merger in title will take place, which merger shall include all interests held inclusive or mortgagees interest;

the Municipality of Central Elgin be provided with a copy of the Reference Plan.

a drainage reassessment be done if necessary at the owners expense. With no discussion, the Motion was Carried. CEP 62-17 - Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - Kevin & Alicia Kostyria, 45055 Truman Line

A Motion by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Dan McNeil that Report CEP 62.17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit a second dwelling as a temporary use on lands located at 45055 Truman Line, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 13, Concession 12, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be be scheduled for December 18th, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. With no discussion, the Motion was Carried.

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 74-17 - Request for Street Name Change - Edith Street

A lengthy discussion began that included all aspects of this possible name change to Edith Street. Because of the confusion of Edith Street with similar named streets like Edith Cavell Boulevard and West Edith Cavell Boulevard, a consensus was reached to defer this request for street name change so that all three Edith street names may be examined and considered at the same time for possible name changes. CAO 75-17 - Addendum Petition to Change Ward Boundaries - Ward 2

A Motion by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive the addendum to the petition received on November 13, 2017 requesting Council to adjust ward boundaries to move "Little Creek, Sunset Bluffs and adjacent properties" to Ward 1 from Ward 2 as per report CAO 75-17. Another lengthy discussion began concerning this possible change of the Ward 1 boundary to include "Little Creek, Sunset Bluffs and adjacent properties" from Ward 2. The Motion put forward tonight only addresses the fact that the legal requirements for the required number of elector signatures needed by petition to change ward boundaries was met with the additional petition received on November 13, 2017. A consensus agreed again that the funds necessary for a ward boundary review would be added to the 2018 budget so that this change to ward boundaries may get underway. The Motion was Carried. CAO 76-17 - Wellness Benefit Program

A Motion by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin accepts the Wellness Benefit Program for one more year as a pilot program as per report submitted by Deputy Mayor Sally Martyn, Chair Committee of the Whole/Personnel. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Physical Services PW 50-17 - Belmont WTP Stand-By Generator Upgrades

A Motion by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approves the proposed upgrades to the existing stand-by generator at the Belmont Water Treatment Plant as identified by Gencare Services Limited as per Report PW 50-17. The quote given by Gencare Services Limited for all of the work including permits is $34,650 plus HST. This will bring the entire generator installation at the Belmont WTP into compliance with T.S.S.A. requirements. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 31-17 - 2018 Budget Development Timelines

A Motion by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin direct staff to begin the 2018 budget preparation process with the intent of providing the 2018 proposed operating and capital budgets to Council during the last week of January 2018 as per Report DFS 31-17. The Motion was Carried. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 19-17 - Monthly Alarm Activities Report

A Motion by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS 19-17 - October 2017 Monthly Alarm Activities Report as information. The Motion was Carried. The Motion was Carried.

By-laws A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that by-law 2203, 2204, 2205, and 2206 be taken collectively. The Motions were read a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2203 - Confirmatory By-law

By-law 2204 - Committee of Adjustment - 2018

By-law 2205 - Being a By-law to Establish Honoraria and Allowances for Volunteer Firefighters

By-law 2206 - Being a By-law to Establish Certain Health & Safety and Human Resources Policies



New Business Harold Winkworth commented on correspondence received concerning number of garbage bag tags, and said that maybe we should be looking at this in another way because of bigger families in the newer areas not having enough garbage bag tags. Mayor Marr commented that this subject comes up every year and it's hard to find a solution that satisfies everyone. Fiona Roberts commented that she had a hard time accepting the limited number of garbage bag tags for her family of four until she put some effort into recycling a lot of the waste generated by her family. She found that it took some time, but after awhile managed to process her waste within the garbage bag tag limits by following a recycling program. She thought that educating people about the recycling program would be the best way to deal with the shortage of garbage bag tags that some residents of Central Elgin have. Lloyd Perrin commented that the biggest difference between waste and recycling is that recycling creates a revenue while waste costs. In an effort to reduce waste going to landfills, a plan that got started approximately fours years ago to reduce the number of garbage bag tags to residents every year to promote recycling. The people objecting to the quantity garbage bag tags are the people that don't participate in the recycling program. A study of a 100 homes also found that much of the waste at the curb still contains a quantity of recyclable products. Sally Martyn commented now that Edith Cavell Boulevard reconstruction is completed will we be asking the Heritage Committee to come up with some wording for a historic plaque explaining who Edith Cavell was. Dan McNeil commented that as a member of Heritage Port that's absolutely a requirement that should be done though Heritage Central Elgin in a proper way. That's a great Idea.

