The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular/Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, February 26th, 2018

Addendum - There was a single addition to the agenda for tonight's meeting, that was By-law 2237 - Heritage Conservation Easement Agreement - 324 Smith Street. Roll Call - All present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof Councillor Dennis Crevits had interest in CEP 13-18 - Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - Estate of Charles Crevits, 5490 Stone Church Road Councillor Fiona Roberts had interest in Temporary Liquor Licence - Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 410 as she is a member.

Adoption of Minutes Minutes of the Regular/Planning Meeting of Council dated Monday, December 18, 2017 and Regular Meeting dated Monday, January 8, 2018 were adopted.

Delegations 1. Elgin St. Thomas Public Health Jessica Lang and Elizabeth Sebestyen of Elgin St. Thomas Public Health, and Maggie Trivet of the Elgin St. Thomas Alzheimer Society were in attendance to present Elgin St. Thomas Age Friendly Community Plan. Elgin St. Thomas Public Health, the City of St. Thomas and the County of Elgin have developed an Age Friendly Community Plan funded by a grant from the Government of Ontario. With the leadership of the Elgin St. Thomas Age Friendly Steering Committee, a needs assessment was implemented to identify the current strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that exist in Elgin St. Thomas. An Age-Friendly Community (AFC) is one where policies, services and structures, related to the physical and social environments, support and enable older people to live in a secure environment, enjoy good health, and continue to participate fully in their communities. Implementation will be closely linked to and compliment existing plans such as the City of St. Thomas’ Strategic Plan and Official Plan, the County of Elgin’s Official Plan, as well as documents developed by the St. Thomas Elgin Community Leaders Cabinet. Implementation should also build on the plans of other key Elgin and St. Thomas groups and organizations. A vision statement describes the "preferred future state" of a community and its stakeholders. The Steering Committee and community forum participants engaged in several visioning exercises to develop elements of a future vision for seniors in Elgin St. Thomas. Elgin St Thomas is a community that:

Provides affordable and accessible services that meet the needs of all its seniors, and values their leadership and engagement in community life. This alliance ensures our seniors’ health and well being to allow them to age in place. Achievement of the vision will position Elgin St Thomas as a leading age-friendly community in the Province. High levels of stakeholder engagement were achieved. The needs assessment and consultation process generated more than 600 interfaces with seniors, family members, service providers and community members accomplished through the various meetings, interviews, surveys, community forum and implementation planning session. Best practices in planning for the needs of older adults suggest that services should be targeted to seniors based on their functional ability rather than on arbitrary age groupings. The project methodology involved identifying community needs and mapping them on a matrix crossing World Health Organization dimensions against groupings of seniors with different needs and capabilities including: Well and fit seniors.

Seniors requiring some assistance.

Seniors requiring 24 hour support. Needs identified through the consultation/data gathering initiatives were as follows: Transportation Needs Intercommunity transit Volunteer, shuttle and pooled driving Reduced costs Shorter booking times Expanded transit routes and hours of service Sidewalk and “walkability” improvements Bike and scooter lanes

Housing Needs Home maintenance supports Appropriate seniors housing options RGI (rent geared to income) units Cost relief for taxes and utilities Affordable retirement homes Aging in place supports More long-term care spaces Consistent home care through adequate staff

Recreation Needs Transportation to venues



More seniors groups and clubs in rural areas



More recreation facilities



Cost relief/subsidies for events and facilities



More trails and paths

Health Care Needs Shorter wait times for appointments Cost relief for hearing, dental and vision care Expanded clinic hours of operation Mental health and dementia supports Coordination between service providers Transportation to specialists Caregiver supports Palliative and hospice care System navigation

Thirty goals emerged from the process addressing priorities related to housing, transportation, recreation, health care services and supports, and community life. Housing Establish and pursue affordable housing targets based on identified need within each municipality. Development of new affordable housing following universal design standards. Identify strategies to assist seniors to remain in their homes and age in place. Explore innovative housing options such as HUB arrangements, cooperatives and progressive care models. Increase the number of long-term care spaces in Elgin St. Thomas. Pursue a new bed subsidy for retirement homes. Advocate for mandated provincial regulations for retirement homes.

Transportation Develop a multi-modal transportation system across Elgin County including buses, rail/train passenger connections, ride share arrangements and coordinated scheduling. Minimize dependence on transportation through outreach, use of technology and telemedicine opportunities. Improve existing public transit to provide flexible and accessible service with more availability. Provide subsidies and cost relief to seniors using transportation services. Ensure that City and County residents know about the transportation options available and how to use them. Advocate for active transportation with political representatives, advocacy groups and seniors.

Recreation Expand access to existing recreational facilities for families and seniors tailored to ability and age. Increase recreational activities and social outlets in rural areas. Increase educational options, volunteer and employment opportunities for seniors. Develop a county-wide trail strategy with the leadership of the Healthy Communities Partnership to increase walkability and bikeability.

Health Care Increase access to primary care through clinics, mobile units, increased use of nurse practitioners and expanded use of technology. Increase access to specialists. Improve coordination of care and service navigation across providers. Expand and enhance community supports to reduce long-term care admissions. Expand mental health programs and dementia supports. Expand hospice and palliative care. Expand Services in long term care facilities.

Community Life Design and build seniors HUBs with access to shopping, recreation, entertainment, services and information. Improve accessibility to buildings and outdoor space throughout the County. Increase the engagement of seniors in all aspects of community life. Pursue intergenerational programming. Address safety, security and elder abuse issues. Increase overall awareness of services and supports.

Upon reviewing the various options for a sustainable model, it is recommended that responsibility for ongoing coordination, monitoring and updating of the AFC plan be overseen by a newly formed “Seniors Advisory Committee”. The Elgin St. Thomas’ Age Friendly Community Plan will be a living document to serve as a blueprint for ongoing community relationship building and collaborative planning.

Correspondence (Action) 1. Temporary Liquor Licence - Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 410

Correspondence received from The Royal Canadian Legion - Last Post, Branch 410, seeking approval for a temporary liquor licence for the property at 310 George Street, Port Stanley on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Civic Holiday & Labour Day in 2018. A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and Stephen Carr that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objection to a request from the Royal Canadian Legion - Last Post, Branch 410, 310 George Street, Port Stanley seeking an extension to an existing licenced area on the following dates attached to this resolution. The Motion was Carried. 2. Permanent Liquor License - Port Stanley Festival Theatre

Correspondence received from the Port Stanley Festival Theatre seeking approval for a permanent liquor license at 302 Bridge Street. A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and Dan McNeil that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to a request from Natasha Newby, Theatre Manager of the Port Stanley Festival Theatre for a permanent liquor license respecting 302 Bridge Street, Port Stanley; And that said liquor license be subject to the agency letter of approval being signed by the Chief Building Official Leon Bach, and the Director of Fire Rescue Services Fire Chief, Chris McDonough; And further that the Municipal Clerk be authorized to sign the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Municipal information form. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Stephen Carr that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #5 inclusive be received as information and filed. The Motion was Carried. 1. Offering School Properties to Municipalities

Correspondence received from the Town of Essex seeking support for the resolution respecting "Offering School Properties to Municipalities". 2. Ontario Building Code Amendments

Correspondence received from Township of Norwich respecting "Ontario Building Code Amendments". 3. Heritage Central Elgin

Copy of minutes of the Heritage Central Elgin meeting dated January 24, 2018. 4. Celebrate Central Elgin

Copy of minutes of the Celebrate Central Elgin meeting dated November 23, 2017. 5. Central Elgin Fire Rescue

Correspondence received from a Central Elgin resident thanking Central Elgin Fire Rescue for their assistance at a recent 911 call to her home. She noted how professional, calming, relaxed, kind and thoughtful they were during the medical incident.

Reports

Integrity Commissioner Code of Conduct

Report received from Integrity Commissioner regarding a Code of Conduct complaint. Dan McNeil began the discussion concerning the Integrity Commissioner's Report by stating, "Yes, well of course the Integrity Report is about my conduct." "And I've done a lot of thinking about it, and I've done some writing." "I've drafted a response from me about the Report." "I want it to be a Public Document." "I did consult with our CAO when the Integrity Report came out last week to make sure that anything that I did followed the correct process." "The one thing I really wanted to do was to not make any communication with the rest of my Council because as far as I'm concerned, I should not be affecting your opinion at all." " You have every right to your own opinion." "I was quite concerned about the nature of the Report insofar as it's quasi-judicial inquiry and I do not believe, given the recommendations that sufficient effort was put into the analysis, perspective, and context." "As a Public Document I will comment on those elements." "What I refuse to comment on at this point is the nature of the indiscretion other than I am guilty, and my Report will tell you that I am not proud of the words I used, it was foul language, and I should not have done it, and it is totally out of the nature of the Code of Conduct that we all follow." "Let me tell you that I've been here with you, some of you for three years, some of you for seven years, you all know that I give speeches from time to time, I found myself a student of governance entering Municipal Politics, I entered with my eyes open, and I learned something new every day, and it's a great experience." "I do appreciate serving the people, but when I err, I acknowledge my error." "I want to apologize to my Council for using that foul language, and I want to apologize to Mr.Harding for using that foul language." "Other than that, I am a student of governance and I believe the Code of Conduct is a tool that needs to be used." "Unlike the words that were put in the Integrity Report, I do strongly believe in it, I participated in all the discussions, debates and concerns, I did vote for it in the last Council and in this Council, and I believe that it is an important tool of governance." "I also wish to say publically that I believe in having an independent and objective Integrity Commissioner, that's also a tool we must use." "It is a tool and I can assure you that all the tools in my workshop do not work properly all of the time, sometimes it's my fault, but sometimes there're just not great tools." "Once again I sincerely apologize, and I will try hard not to do it again." Harold Winkworth commented that, "First of all as a Councillor, I accept his apology. We are held to a higher standard." "I'm not directing this to Councillor McNeil, but directing it to everybody." "But the bottom line is that we are Councillors, were held to a higher standard, and one thing that concerned me when I read through this was that there were areas of opportunity prior to us getting to this point that I believe we could have dealt with this at a different level." "This did take place and that's the downside of it, and unfortunately we are held to a higher standard." "We put an Commissioner in place, and it's unfortunate, but are we going to challenge his credibility too." Sally Martyn commented, "According to Mr. McNeil it was only a phone call from the Commissioner, and yet the Commissioner did say that he spent 4.5 hours doing this according to the invoice he sent us." Mr. Leitch commented "That every Commissioner needs to do a thorough investigation and undertake a process to do a thorough investigation. This certainly includes a face to face meeting, there is also an opportunity to see body language, other means of communication not expressed in a phone call, which throws into question the quality. The quality of the Commissioner's Report was put into question and after several round table comments that continued on this subject for some time, the final result was: A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Dennis Crevits; whereas as per Section 223.31 of the Municipal Act that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin appointed Independent Resolutions Inc. as the Municipal Ombudsmen, Closed Meeting Investigator, and Integrity Commissioner on January 8th, 2018; And whereas as per Section 223.41a, a written complaint about whether a member of Municipal Council had contravened the Code of Conduct applicable to that member was received by Independent Resolutions Inc. on February 8th, 2018; And whereas as per Section 223.41a Independent Resolutions Inc. conducted an inquiry on said Code of Conduct complaint; And whereas Council accepts the apology of Councillor McNeil to both Mr. David Harding and Council; Now therefore be it resolved that the Report from the Integrity Commissioner to Council be received and filed; And further that Council requests that future investigations conducted by the Integrity Commissioner be done through a face to face meeting with all parties. A recorded vote was taken with all Councillors voting in favour except for Councillor Dan McNeil who had interest, and Councillor Harold Winkworth who voted against, resulting in the Motion being Carried.

Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 13-18 Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - Estate of Charles Crevits, 5490 Stone Church Road A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and Seconded by Sally Martyn that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit residential use and recognize the location of the existing buildings on lands located at 5490 Stone Church Road, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 4, Concession 3, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for March 26th, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried.

Chief Administrative Officer

Director of Physical Services

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 02-18 Monthly Alarm Activities Report A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS 02-18 January 2018 Monthly Alarm Activities Report as information. The Motion was Carried.

By-laws A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Dennis Crevits that by-law 2229, 2230, 2231, 2232, 2233, 2234, 2235, 2236, and 2237 be taken collectively. The Motions were read a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2229 Execute a Heritage Conservation Easement Agreement - 46083 Sparta Line

By-law 2230 Confirmatory By-law

By-law 2231 ZBA - 349 George Street - Hensel

By-law 2232 ZBA - 45004 Talbot Line, Skipwell Farms

By-law 2233 OCIF - Top-Up Application Component - 2017 Intake

By-law 2234 Heritage Conservation Easement Agreement - 46211 Sparta Line

By-law 2235 Execute an Agreement respecting Temporary Use - Garden Suite, 45055 Truman Line (Kostyria)

By-law 2236 ZBA - Kostyeria, 45055 Truman Line

By-law 2237 - Heritage Conservation Easement Agreement - 324 Smith Street



Public Notice

Resolutions

New Business Fire Chief Chris McDonough commented on the Port Bruce Bridge incident causing emergency services access issues because of detours and road blockages to the Southside Port Bruce area. After discussions with Malahide and Elgin County, Central Elgin Fire Rescue offered it's services to overcome the increased response time it would take for the existing service to respond to the isolated Port Bruce area until we get further direction from Council. Mayor Marr commented that because of there is a lot more information to come forward, I think it's the right thing to do, for us to help our neighbours, and as we go forward we can revisit this to see what is needed for longer periods of time. He also thanked the Fire Chief and Lloyd Perrin for pitching in the extra effort for emergency planning and road closures given on Friday's incident. Mayor Marr also commented on the Port Stanley Polar Bear Dip at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018.

Unfinished Business

Closed Session