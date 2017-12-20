The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular/Planning Meeting Of Council On Monday, December 18th, 2017

Roll Call - All Present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - Dennis Crevits had an interest with CEP 71-17 - Application for a Consent No. E96/17 - Estate of Charles T. Crevits & Denise Elodie Crevits, 5760 Stone Church Road.

Adoption of Minutes

Delegations 1. Bike Share

Alan Smith, Manager of Economic Development, and Jessica DeBackere both from the County of Elgin, were in attendance to discuss a Bike Share program. The Economic Development department is currently working on initiatives to build cycling infrastructure to help make Elgin County a more cycle friendly destination. The addition of water stations, bike racks and the branding of trails and routes are a few initiatives that have been implemented in 2017 to help cycling in Elgin County. The addition of a bike share program in Elgin County would be a unique asset to the area and would support the Ministry of Tourism's action plan to increase cycling in Ontario. A bike share is a service that provides shared use bicycles to individuals on a short-term or a semi long-term basis. Bike shares promote healthy living for residents and act as a fun and active way for tourists to travel within a community. Bike shares are ultimately utilized to encourage people to use bicycles as an alternative mode of transportation thus reducing carbon emissions. They also increase exposure to storefronts and sales for retail businesses; and, offer people who do not have access to bikes the opportunity to use bikes for shorter trips. These attributes of bike shares would enhance Elgin's quality of place making it a more desirable location for tourists to visit and people to work and reside. With the concentration of tourist activity, residential development, and future harbour development initiatives, staff is recommending that the Elgin County bike share service be located near the new tourism kiosk in Port Stanley to be open in May of 2018. This new Visitor Information Centre is expected to be a popular location for tourists and residents alike. This is also the location where a water station and bike fix-it station will be located as part of the County's commitment to cycle tourism. The County can expect to retain a bike share turn-key service for approximately $50,000 per year. However, in order for the County to proceed, the bike share would need to be a partnership with the Municipality of Central Elgin. Economic Development staff has approached Central Elgin's administration regarding a potential partnership. If the municipal partner agrees to enter into a two year pilot program, this would reduce the costs to the County by 50% or $25,000. It should also be noted that the Health Unit has indicated a commitment to contribute $10,000 for the first year of the program's operation. Therefore, the cost to the County and Central Elgin would be reduced to $20,000 each, for the first year of the program. This figure in all likelihood will be lower as the bike share program can expect to receive approximately 20 to 30 percent of costs back in revenue. A motion by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Municipality of Central Elgin support in principal a partnership with the County of Elgin respecting a two year pilot project for a bike share program in Port Stanley. The motion was carried by a unanimous Council vote. 2. Signage/Education - Dogs on Leash

Cathy Johnstone of Beamish Street, was in attendance to discuss signage and education for the leashing of dogs. She said that 2017 saw a significant increase in dog attacks in Port Stanley and that she was a victim of an attack by two dogs. She also said that she would not speak about her case before Council, but did mention that an all dogs must be leashed sign was to be installed in the Beamish Street Park. Because of being a dog attack victim, she became aware that most dogs that do attack have not been properly trained and that after an attack offence, the dog and dog owner should be required to take Dog Obedient Training. This training is budget friendly and would ensure that all offending dogs and owners would get the proper training. She also wanted the Municipality to do more to educate the public on cleaning up after their dogs, keeping dogs on leashes in public areas, and offered the opinion that there is no such thing as a bad dog in my eyes, only a reckless owner in need of training. Council agreed that this issue was extremely difficult to deal with and that more public education would be a good first step, and that a possible future by-law review could be on the table.

Correspondence (Action)

Correspondence (for Council's Information) A motion that correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #7 inclusive be received as information and filed was carried. 1. Ontario Energy Board

Notice received from Ontario Energy Board to customers of Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc., Union Gas Limited and EPCOR Natural Gas Limited Partnership respecting costs associated with their 2018 cap and trade compliance plans. 2. Elgincentives

Copy of Elgincentives 2017 Year End Review from the County of Elgin. 3. AMO Policy Update

AMO Policy Update received advising of transition of appeals from the OMB (Ontario Municipal Board) to the LPAT (Local Planning Appeal Tribunal). 4. Extension of Two-Way Radio Exemption

Copy of correspondence sent from Ernie Hardeman, MPP Oxford, to Honourable Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation, seeking extension for use of two-way radios by municipalities. 5. County of Elgin - Land Division Committee

Notice of Decision received from the County of Elgin Land Division Committee respecting E 77/17, Part Lot 1, Concession South Edgeware Road, Schiek and E 78/17, Part Lot 24, RP 33M-620, Robin Ridge Estates 6. Little Creek Phase 3 Subdivision

Correspondence received from the County of Elgin advising no appeals have been received for Draft Plan Approval - Little Creek Phase 3 Subdivision - Platinum Developments (Elgin) Inc. - 34T-CE1701 7. Port Stanley BIA - Board of Management

Copy of minutes of BIA Board of Management meeting dated November 8, 2017.

Reports

Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 63-17 - Application for a Consent No. E84/17 - Jayson Chabot

A motion by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application E84/17 - Jayson Chabot - 45052 Talbot Line subject to the following conditions: confirmation from the Municipality of Central Elgin that the existing barn that is encroaching on the retained lot has been removed;

approval of a minor variance application to bring the existing development on the retained lot into conformity with the Zoning By-law;

the lands to be severed be merged in title with the abutting lot to the west, municipally known as 45004 Talbot Line;

that Subsection 3 or 5 of Section 50 of the Planning Act, R.S.O., 1990, as amended shall apply to any subsequent conveyance or transaction involving the subject lands;

the Solicitor for the applicant is to provide an undertaking, whereby he/she informs the Committee in writing, that the lands are being conveyed to an abutting property owner and thus a merger of title will take place, which merger shall include all interests held inclusive or mortgagees interest;

the Municipality of Central Elgin be provided with a copy of the Reference Plan;

and a drainage reassessment be done if necessary at the owners expense. The motion was carried. CEP 64-17 - Application for a Consent No. E 85/17 - Skipwell Farms Limited, 45004 Talbot Line

A motion by Dan McNeil and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application No. E 85/17 - Skipwell Farms Limited, 45004 Talbot Line subject to the following conditions: approval of a zoning by-law amendment to prohibit any new residential dwellings on the retained lot;

bring the existing development on the severed lot into conformity with the Zoning By- law;

and implement the Ministry of Transportations conditions;

a copy of the reference plan be provided to the Municipality of Central Elgin;

and a drainage reassessment be done if necessary at the owners expense. The motion was carried. CEP 66-17 - Application to Amend Village of Port Stanley By-law 1507 - Gerry Hensels, 349 George Street

A motion by Stephen Carr and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Report CEP 66.17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to permit a secondary apartment use on lands located at 349 George Street, which may be legally described as Lots 5- 7, Plan 117, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 7:20 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The motion was carried. CEP 67/17 - Application for a Consent No. E91/17 - Skipwell Farms Limited, 45004 Talbot Line

A motion by Stephen Carr and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application E91/17 - Skipwell Farms Limited, 45004 Talbot Line subject to the following conditions: a copy of the reference plan be provided to the Municipality of Central Elgin;

and a drainage reassessment be done if necessary at the owners expense. The motion was carried. CEP 69-17 - Application to Amend Township of Yarmouth By-law 1998 - Skipwell Farms Limited, 45004 Talbot Line

A motion by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Report CEP 69.17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Zoning By-law to prohibit new buildings and structures and recognize the location of the existing buildings on lands located at 45004 Talbot Line, which may be legally described as Part of Lot 19, Concession 9, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 7:10 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulation 545/06 as amended. The motion was carried. CEP 70-17 - Application for a Consent No. E95/17 - Gilbert Eugene Smith

A motion by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application No. E95/17 - Gilbert Eugene Smith - 44372 Sparta Line subject to the following conditions: a copy of the reference plan be provided to the Municipality of Central Elgin;

and a drainage reassessment be done if necessary at the owners expense. The motion was carried. CEP 71-17 - Application for a Consent No. E96/17 - Estate of Charles T. Crevits & Denise Elodie Crevits, 5760 Stone Church Road

A motion by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin has no objections to Consent Application No. E96/17 - Estate of Charles T. Crevits & Denise Elodie Crevits, 5760 Stone Church Road subject to the following conditions: approval of a zoning by-law amendment to permit rural residential use on the severed lot; and bring the frame shed into conformity with the Zoning By-law;

a copy of the reference plan be provided to the Municipality of Central Elgin;

and a drainage reassessment be done if necessary at the owners expense. Dennis Crevits did not vote on this motion due to a conflict of interest that was previously disclosed. The motion was carried.

Committee of the Whole Code of Conduct for Municipal Employees A motion by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that Council receive Committee of the Whole Report entitled Code of Conduct for Municipal Employees as information. The motion was carried.

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 74-17 - Request for Street Name Change - Edith Street - (deferred from Nov 27-17)

Council, at its meeting of October 23, 2017, heard a delegation from Jane Ann Tasker, requesting that Council rename Edith Street to Lombardo Lane to eliminate any confusion between Edith Street and Edith Cavell Boulevard and West Edith Cavell Boulevard. At the same meeting, Council heard a delegation from Pam Hill expressing reservations respecting the requested renaming. Staff from a Council direction at the November 27th, 2017 meeting has come up with three options: Status quo—Council could leave the current Edith Street name in place.

Rename Edith Street to Guy Lombardo Lane.

Rename Edith Street to Commemorate a World War I or II soldier or sailor that lost his or her life during the war. Most recently a street in Lynhurst (Jacklin Farm subdivision Phase 2) was named McPherson Court to honour a fallen military person. The current list of fallen military personnel surnames includes the surname, Mackenzie. A lengthy round table discussion began analyzing all the pros, cons, and legal aspects of changing the name of Edith Street and what name to change it to. During the discussion a motion was brought forward by Harold Winkworth and Stephen Carr to leave the current Edith Street name in place but was defeated by a majority vote in favour of changing the Edith Street name. The discussion continued on the choice of street name used, after which followed with another motion, this time by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin agrees to rename Edith Street; And further that staff be directed to circulate options for the renaming to the five residents who live on Edith Street; And further that those results be reported back to Council in January 2018. This motion was carried by a slim 3-2 majority vote.

Director of Physical Services

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 36-17 - Procurement Policy Update

A motion by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report DFS 36-17 Procurement Policy Update as information. Karen Harris commented that because of the deferral of the Procurement Policy from the last meeting, the Procurement Policy has been updated to include a disposal of goods section which was not in the original or in the Elgin County version. The motion was carried. DFS 37-17 - Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction

A motion by Dan McNeil and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report DFS 37-17 Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction as information; And further that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Capital Project Record for the reconstruction of Glenwood Avenue and that the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve be used as its source of financing as an addition to the 2017 budget. The motion was carried. DFS 38-17 - CE-015-17 2017-2018 Snow Plowing Services

A motion by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Tender CE-015-17, 2017-2018 Snow Plowing Services to Kettle Creek Landscaping for a total tendered price of $2,938.00 exclusive of taxes; And further that the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer be authorized to sign and execute the contract documents with Kettle Creek Landscaping as awarded as per Report DFS 38-17. The motion was carried.

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 21-17 - Monthly Alarm Activities Report

A motion by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS 21-17 - November 2017 Alarm Activities Report as information. The motion was carried.

By-laws By-law 2215 - Memorandum of Understanding - CUPE was removed from the agenda due to unfinished documentation. - A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Fiona Roberts that by-laws 2212, 2213, 2214, and 2216 be taken collectively. No discussion followed, the Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2212 - Being a By-law to Provide for the Procurement of Goods and Services (deferred from Dec 11-17)

By-law 2213 - Confirmatory By-law

By-law 2214 - 2018 BIA Levy

By-law 2215 - Memorandum of Understanding - CUPE (available on Friday)

By-law 2216 - Code of Conduct - Municipal Employees



Public Notice

Resolutions

New Business

Unfinished Business

Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 8:48 PM CS1 A Proposed or Pending Acquisition or Disposition of Land (s.239(2)(c)) - HUB

