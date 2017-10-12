The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular Meeting Of Council On Tuesday, October 10th, 2017

Roll Call - All present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None.

Adoption of Minutes Minutes from the Regular/Planning Meeting of Council dated Monday, September 25, 2017 were adopted.

Delegations 1. St. Thomas Cemetery Company and South Park Cemetery

Gord Campbell, Chairman of the Board was in attendance to discuss a request for a representative from the Municipality of Central Elgin to sit on the Cemetery Board of Directors. Mr. Campbell commented that at the last Board of Directors meeting of the St. Thomas Cemetery Company on September 12, 2017, a motion was made to request a Representative of the Municipality to sit on the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors felt that because the Municipality of Central Elgin has a substantial financial interest in the operation of the Cemetery Company, it should therefore have a position on the board to keep informed about the operation of the company. A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the appointment of Deputy Mayor Sally Martyn to represent the Municipality of Central Elgin on the St. Thomas Cemetery Company Board of Directors. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (Action) 1. 2017 West Municipal Conference

Correspondence received from AMO advising of 2017 Ontario West Municipal Conference - Ontario 150: Reflecting Back, Forging Forward at Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre, London on Friday, November 24, 2017. A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve any member of Council or Municipal Staff attending the 2017 Ontario West Municipal Conference - Ontario 150 Reflecting Back, Forging Forward being held Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre in London as per established Municipal policy. The Motion was Carried. 2. The Sanderson House

Correspondence received from Heritage Central Elgin seeking designation of The Sanderson House, 46083 Sparta Line (designation for entire exterior of building, excluding the extension at the rear). The date of construction of the earliest part of the Sanderson House is between 1818 and 1820. It was expanded in 1859. The house is a long, rectangular building with an modern extension built off the back and a portico measuring 3 meters by 5.5 meters on the front. It is one-and-a-half storeys high with a full basement. It sits on a fieldstone foundation and measures 18. 5 meters long by 11 meters deep. The building is a clapboard frame house with corner board detailing. The roof is a simple, medium gable with projecting eaves and moulded fascia and soffit. There are projecting verges on the house, which also have moulded fascia, soffit, and frieze. There are two dormer windows in the front roof. The chimneys were originally at each end and in the centre of the roof. Only the one at the west end is still functional. The east end one has been removed and the centre one is disconnected and will be removed due to the stress it is putting on the roof. The functioning one is on the exterior of the west side and is made of red brick. A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin direct staff to give notice as prescribed in section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act of Council's intentions to designate the entire exterior of the building, excluding the extension at the rear at 46083 Sparta Line as a property of culture heritage value of interest as per correspondence received from Heritage Central Elgin. The Motion was Carried. 3. Currie Blvd. - Sidewalk

Correspondence received from Julia Pigache, 245 Currie Blvd requesting a sidewalk be installed on Currie Boulevard. Dan McNeil commented that this has been an ongoing issue for many years and is obviously a dangerous road to walk on. It was a road that existed before cars, so I'm sure that there will be some huge engineering challenges to address these safety concerns. There is also a big movement in Orchid Beach to find another way into town. Historically they have been using a right away over to Little Beach that is not a public right away. David Marr commented that the road is very narrow and there have been many instances of close encounters and it's something we have to look at. A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council direct staff to prepare a report regarding the request received from Julia Pigache, 245 Currie Blvd seeking a sidewalk installation on Currie Boulevard. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #2 - #11 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Dan McNeil. The Motion was Carried. 1. 401 - Safety Concerns

Copy of correspondence sent to the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent respecting the need for barriers for traffic safety on the 401 through Chatham-Kent from Tilbury through to Elgin County. A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Harold Winkworth that correspondence received from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent respecting ongoing concerns for traffic safety on the 401 through Chatham-Kent from Tilbury through to Elgin County be supported. The Motion was Carried. 2. BIA Board of Management

Copy of minutes from the BIA Board of Management meeting dated August 15, 2017. 3. Heritage Central Elgin

Copy of minutes from Heritage Central Elgin meeting dated September 27, 2017. 4. Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care

Correspondence received from Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care advising of 17th Annual Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day - October 25, 2017. 5. Sidewalk Maintenance Grant - Elgin County Contract

Copy of correspondence sent from the Township of Southwold to the Municipality of Bayham respecting Sidewalk Maintenance Grant - Elgin County Contract. 6. Elgin St. Thomas Public Health

Correspondence received from Elgin St. Thomas Public Health advising that they are hosting a Municipal Knowledge Exchange Event on Friday November 3, 2017 from 8:00 am until 12 noon. 7. Access to Medical Care

Correspondence received from Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament, Elgin-Middlesex-London, respecting lack of access to medical care and issue if the Liberal Government proceeds with their currently structured changes to the tax system. 8. County of Elgin Land Division Committee

Notice of Decision received from Elgin County Land Division Committee respecting E21/17 Temple and E60/17 Prskalo. 9. Ontario's Wildlife Damage Compensation Program

Copy of correspondence sent to the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier, from the Township of Oro-Medonte respecting Ontario's Wildlife Damage Compensation Program and a copy of correspondence from the Township on Montague supporting the Township of Oro-Medonte's resolution on this topic. 10. Stewardship Ontario

Correspondence received from Stewardship Ontario respecting Industry funding for Municipal Blue Box Recycling for the second quarter of the 2017 Program Year. 11. Vacancy/Excess Land Reduction/Rebate Program - County of Elgin

Correspondence received from the County of Elgin advising that Elgin County Council approved the elimination of the Vacancy/Excess Land Reduction/Rebate Program effective in the 2018 taxation year.

Reports

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 63-17 - Application for Exemption to the Noise By-law No. 212, as amended

Harold Winkworth commented that he was opposed to this because of the many phone calls he receives concerning noise complaints from area residents. He also mentioned about a meeting with the Gun Club to look for a possible solution that was brought to Councils attention last time an Exemption Application was before Council. Mayor Marr commented that a meeting was discussed before at a Council meeting, and advised Mr. Leitch to contact the Gun Club to arrange a meeting to discuss their future. A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council grant an exemption to By-law No. 212, being a By-law to control noise in the Municipality of Central Elgin, as amended, to allow the St. Thomas Gun Club to hold their Annual Winter Trapshooting events commencing at 9:00 a. m. on the following dates: November 26th, 2017 and February 4th, 2018 as per Report CAO 63-17. The Motion was Carried with only Harold Winkworth opposed to the Exemption Application. CAO 65-17 - September 2017 Monthly Building Reports

A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 65-17 - September 2017 Monthly Building Reports as information. The Motion was Carried. CAO 66-17 - Proposed Elgin County Sidewalk Grant Program - Municipality of Bayham

A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin support in principle for the Proposed Elgin County Sidewalk Grant Program as described in Municipality of Bayham Report CAO-57/17; And that a copy of this resolution be forwarded to all of the lower-tier municipalities within Elgin County, (and Elgin County as amended) as per Report CAO 66-17. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Physical Services PW 45-17 - DWQMS Management Review

Mayor Marr commented that Central Elgin's Water Supply System was in 100% compliance and offered congratulations to staff for a job well done. A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receives and accepts the Drinking Water Quality Management System (DWQMS) Management Review Minutes as per Report PW 45-17. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief

Site Plan Committee 1. - 2550221 Ontario Inc. O/A Comfort Inn, 43599 Talbot Line

A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and seconded by Dan McNeil that Site Plan Control Committee report dated September 27th, 2017 in respect to an application by 2550221 Ontario Inc. operating as Comfort Inn for approval of a plan of development to be located on the lands municipally known as 43599 Talbot Line, in the Municipality of Central Elgin be approved. The Motion was Carried. 2. - Belmont Farm Supply, 14000 Belmont Road

A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Site Plan Control Committee report dated September 27th, 2017 in respect to an application by Belmont Farm Supply for approval of a plan of development to be located on the lands known municipally as 14000 Belmont Road, in the Municipality of Central Elgin be approved. The Motion was Carried.

By-laws A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Stephen Carr that by-law 2185 be read a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed. By-law 2185 - Confirmatory By-law

By-law 2186 - Being a By-law to Execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Belmont Farm Supply respecting Don Yeck Park. - Was to be dealt with after Closed Session.



Public Notice

Resolutions

New Business

Unfinished Business

Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 7:55 P.M. CS1 Closed Session Minutes

CS2 A Proposed or Pending Acquisition or Disposition of Land (s.239(2)(c)) - Don Yeck Park (verbal)

