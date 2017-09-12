The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, September 11th, 2017

Roll Call - Dennis Crevits was absent. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - Mayor Marr has an interest with Port Stanley Dickens Day Parade as he is a member of the Lions Club.

Adoption of Minutes - No Minutes to Adopt.

Delegations - No Delegations.

Introductions - Fire Chief Chris McDonough introduced to Council Central Elgin's new Fire Prevention Officer Tammy DeGraw.

Correspondence (Action) 1. 2018 ROMA Conference

2018 ROMA Conference - January 21 to January 23, 2017 at Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve any member of Council or Municipal Staff attending the 2018 Roma Conference being held January 21st to January 23rd, 2018 at Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel as per established Municipal policy. The Motion was Carried. 2. Harrison Place - Resident Petition

Copy of petition received from residents on Harrison Place concerned with speeding vehicles in this neighbourhood. Mayor Marr commented that this was an ongoing issue on roads throughout the Municipality. Dan McNeil commented that this was a regular subject of discussion that the Port Stanley Community Policing has about roads in Port Stanley. The funny thing about the discussions in most cases is that the people speeding are the people that live in the area. Fiona Roberts commented that a phone in the speeder information plan is being tried in Belmont and that we will know if it works within a couple of weeks. A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Stephen Carr the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin direct staff to investigate options for speed calming measures for Harrison Place and report back to Council. The Motion was Carried. 3. Fence - Hiram Smith Lane

Correspondence received from Krysha McEwan, 6074 Hiram Smith Lane, seeking permission for a fence to remain 4 feet back from the road. Lloyd Perrin commented that the fence is on the road allowance. The road allowance is for Municipal use, and utilities which must have access for maintenance. Staff recommend that the fence be removed. A discussion followed with the theme being do we allow structures on Municipal property. A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin deny the request from Krysha McEwan, 6074 Hiram Smith Lane, seeking permission for a fence to remain 4 feet back from the road. The Motion was Carried with only Sally Martyn opposed. 4. Port Stanley Dickens Day Parade

Special Event Permit Application received from Port Stanley Dickens Day Parade seeking permission for illuminated parade scheduled for Friday, November 24, 2017 @ 7:00 p.m. A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Event Permit for the 2017 Port Stanley Dickens Day Parade scheduled for Friday, November 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. subject to the following conditions; that organizers follow the special events policy as adopted by Council, provide liability insurance in the amount of $5,000,000 naming the County of Elgin and the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless, and the final schedule and location of the events be approved by the Director of Physical Services and approval be obtained from the County of Elgin regarding the temporary closure of Colbourne Street and Bridge Street for the parade. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) Dan McNeil commented on the Integrity Commissioner Complaint Report saying that it doesn't happen very often, only once in my seven years on Council with somebody actually going through the process making a complaint. I think that we are a much more effective Council because of the Code of Conduct and anybody should have the ability to question the activities that occur, and by having a independent third party like Mr. Maddox sees it in our favour. However, Councillor McNeil did not mention any actions that would be taken from the recommendations in the Integrity Commissioner Complaint Report. The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #8 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Sally Martyn and seconded by Stephen Carr. The Motion was Carried. 1. Integrity Commissioner Complaint

Copy of report received from John Maddox, Integrity Commissioner, dealing with recent complaint under municipal Code of Conduct. 2. Ontario's Wildlife Damage Compensation Program

Copy of correspondence sent from the Township of Oro-Medonte to Kathleen Wynne, Premier, respecting Ontario's Wildlife Damage Compensation Program. 3. Invasive Plant Species

Correspondence received from the Township of Georgian Bay seeking support for their resolution regarding Invasive Plant Species. 4. Joint and Several Liability System

Correspondence received from Patrick Brown MPP, Simcoe North, Leader of the Official Opposition, regarding Joint and Several Liability System. 5. AMO - The Waste-Free Ontario Act

Correspondence received from AMO respecting The Waste-Free Ontario Act: What it Means for Current and Future Waste Diversion Programs in Your Municipality, August 29, 2017. 6. National Airlines Council of Canada

Correspondence received from National Airlines Council of Canada regarding Airport Privatization. 7. The Great Trail

Correspondence received from Trans Canada Trail advising of 2016-2017 Annual Report - "The Making of The Great Trail". 8. BIA Fall Planning Meeting

Notice of Fall Planning Meeting for Port Stanley Business Improvement Area scheduled for Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Port Stanley Arena & Community Centre.

Reports

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 62-17 - Lease - 115 William Street

The Municipality and its predecessor have leased the premises at 115 William Street for a restaurant/food service use since 1996. The current tenant, Lakeview Pizza, has given notice that it intends to vacate 115 William Street on September 30, 2017. The Municipality had entered into a single year lease (with an option) with Lakeview, rather than a long term lease, to bridge the time period while long-term plans were being developed for the harbour and the adjacent lands. The development of long-term plans, such as the Harbour Secondary Plan, is currently underway, but not complete. Staff recommends that an effort be made to rent 115 William Street. It is in a prime location on Port Stanley Main Beach and should not remain vacant. However staff would recommend that the premises be leased again for only one year with an option to extend for an additional year with the owner and tenant's consent. A longer term lease may restrict the Municipality's ability to move forward with implementation of the longer term plans that are currently being developed. In order to provide all interest parties an opportunity to lease the premises, staff would recommend that a Request for Proposals to lease 115 William Street be issued. A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin direct staff to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the lease of 115 William Street for commercial purposes (food services, retail, etc.) for a one year period with an option for an additional one year term as per Report CAO 62-17. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Physical Services

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 15-17 - Restricted Emergency Access on Edward Street, Port Stanley

A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS-15-17 as information and that Council approves the installation of Fire Access Route Signs on the North side of Edward Street. The Motion was Carried.

By-laws A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that By-laws 2178, 2179, 2182 be taken collectively. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. Carried A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Sally Martyn that By-law 2180, 2181 be taken collectively. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. Carried By-law 2178 - Confirmatory By-law

By-law 2179 - Being a By-law to Execute an Agreement with The Corporation of the Municipality of Thames Centre for Emergency Fire Protection Services

By-law 2180 - Small Drain (First & Second Reading)

By-law 2181 - Norman Drain (First & Second Reading)

By-law 2182 - Being a By-law to Establish a Pay Schedule for Employees Covered by the Job Evaluation Scale



Public Notice

Resolutions

New Business Lloyd Perrin commented on the Pump 52 project saying that on September 3rd we had issues with the dewatering process. During the process as the contaminants were being drawn up, the filters were overwhelmed causing the process to shutdown. A possible solution is an extra tank in the process to allow the contaminants to separate. The process should resume on Thursday, September 14 once all the tanks are setup. It is unknown where all the contaminants are coming from, we have our suspicions that it's not coming from Municipal lands, but it's difficult to locate. At this point it's still a work in progress, and we anticipate that this will take at least another three weeks before we can start to install pipe.ember

Unfinished Business

Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 8:05 P.M. - Council went into Closed Session at 8:05 P.M. CS1 - Labour Relations or Employee Negotiations (s.239(2)(d)) - New Salary Grid