The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, October 23rd, 2017

Roll Call - Stephen Carr was absent. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed

Adoption of Minutes Minutes from the Regular Meeting of Council dated Monday, October 10th, 2017 were adopted.

Delegations 1. Request Name Change for Edith Street, Port Stanley

Jane Ann Tasker, 182 Edith Street, was in attendance to discuss a possible name change for Edith Street in Port Stanley. She spoke about an medical emergency 911 call for an ambulance to an address on Edith St. in the Mitchell Heights area of Port Stanley on the September 23rd weekend. An incident occurred involving emergency services going to Edith Cavell, the wrong address where precious time was lost. Edith Street has only five homes on it, and the name is a safety issue because of similarities with the other street names in Port Stanley, such as Edith Cavell, Edith Cavell extension, or sometimes known as West Edith Cavell, which has also caused a lot of confusion with deliveries and visitors trying to find the correct address. She proposed changing the name to Lombardo Lane because it is adjacent to a property once owned by the Lombardo family. Mr. Leitch responded that while having a conversation with Fire Chief, Chris McDonough, the Fire Chief did indicate that after checking with 911 dispatch that the EMS service was sent to the correct address and was not misdirected. As for a street name change, it can be easily done by Council starting with a public notice requested by residents. Dan McNeil commented that after living on Edith Cavell West for the past eleven years, I certainly support this change, and the fact that they have most of the people on the street in favour of a name change bodes well. He also commented that similar issues have occurred before with EMS arriving on the wrong side of Edith Cavell. About a month ago an incident happened with EMS services going to the wrong side of Edith Cavell, the west side, and because of the size of truck could not drive around the circle at far east end of Edith Cavell West, and had to back the truck up all the way to Erie Rest Beach to turn the truck around. 2. Edith Street - Name Change

Pam Hill of 183 Edith Street, was in attendance to discuss the renaming of Edith Street. She spoke about how after living in the area for thirty years she could not remember any incidents of confusion regarding a name mix-up of Edith Street and Edith Cavell with our delivery services. She also spoke about the history of the Mitchell Heights area and how the streets were named over 100 years ago after Mitchell family members. She also stated that she was opposed to any kind of name change for the street because of historical reasons, and that if a street name is considered, that all residents in the Mitchell Heights area be included on any decision of a name change of Edith Street. Sally Martyn offered to do some research regarding a suitable name at the registry office to see if anyone from the Lombardo family had owned the land because of the suggestion of changing Edith Street to Lombardo Lane. She also agreed that this was a reasonable request and that the name should be changed for safety reasons. Dennis Crevits also agreed that this was not an unreasonable request and for safety reasons should rename Edith Street. Mayor Marr suggested that area residents get together to discuss the possible street name change and to see if a consensus can be found regarding a new street name. Research and a local area consensus will help in any decision regarding any change to the name of Edith Street that will take place at a future meeting of Council.

Correspondence (Action) 1. Belmont Santa Claus Parade

Special Events Permit Application received from Leigh Mauer seeking permission for Annual Belmont Santa Claus Parade . A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Events Permit for the 2017 Belmont Santa Claus Parade as set out in the application dated October 6th, 2017 conditional on the Organizers providing liability insurance in the amount of $5,000,000 naming the County of Elgin and the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless, and the final schedule and location of the events be approved by the Director of Physical Services and approval be obtained from the County of Elgin regarding the temporary closure of Belmont Road for the parade. The Motion was Carried. 2. AMO

AMO News - "AMO Opposes Proposed Changes to Public Health System". A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that correspondence received from AMO regarding proposed changes to the Public Health System be supported. The Motion was Carried. 3. St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital

Copy of minutes from Heritage Central Elgin meeting recommending the designation of the front buildings listed on the map as B12120, B12123, B12124, B12125, B12126, B12127, B12128, B12129, and B17901 and the 6 back pavilions and the two ancillary buildings be placed on the Clerk's List of Properties of Cultural Significance. A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin direct staff to give notice as prescribed in section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act with Councils intention to designate the front buildings of the St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital listed on the map as B12120, B12123, B12124, B12125, B12126, B12127, B12128, B12129 and B17901 as a property of Cultural Heritage Value as per correspondence received from Heritage Central Elgin. Mr. Leitch commented that a delicate balance will be needed to sell the property with protection that still allows for feasible redevelopment. The Motion was Carried. A second Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts whereas section 27 of the Ontario Heritage Act provides that the clerks register of Designated Heritage Properties may include properties have not been designated under the act; that the Council of the Municipality believes it to be of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest; Whereas our Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee, Heritage Central Elgin has recommended that a certain property be listed on the Clerks Register; Now therefore be it resolved that the following property be listed on the Clerks Register pursuant to section 27-1.2 of the Ontario Heritage Act St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital 6 back pavilions and the two ancillary buildings; And further that the owner be notified that the property is being placed on the Clerk's Register. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #7 inclusive be received as information and filed. The Motion was Carried. 1. Easing of Restrictions on Surplus Zoning Severances

Correspondence received from the Township of Montague supporting the Town of Lakeshore in their request for the easing of restrictions on surplus zoning severances. 2. Bill 148

Copy of correspondence sent to the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario, from The Township of Montague, respecting Bill 148. 3. Rural Ontario Leaders Award

Correspondence received from OMAFRA advising of new awards program - Rural Ontario Leaders Award (ROLA) 4. Union Gas

Union Gas Limited - 2018 Rates - Notice of Application If the proposed 2018 rate changes are approved by the OEB, the net annual bill increase for a typical Union South residential customer consuming 2,200 m3 per year will be $9 - $10 per year and the net annual bill increase for a typical Union North residential customer consuming 2,200 m3 per year will range from $11 - $14 per year. 5. Project Update - Highway 410 and Highway 4 (Colonel Talbot Road) Interchange Improvements including the Glanworth Drive Underpass

Copy of correspondence received from Dillon Consulting providing an update and outline to the next steps for Highway 410 and Highway 4 (Colonel Talbot Road) Interchange Improvements including the Glanworth Drive Underpass 6. CE-OPA5-17 - OPA No. 5 - David Russell

Copy of correspondence received from Steve Evans, Manager of Planning, County of Elgin, advising Official Plan Amendment No. 5 is approved. 7. Bill 141 - The Sewage Bypass Reports Act, 2017

Copy of correspondence received from Sylvia Jones, MPP, Dufferin-Caledon respecting Bill 141 - The Sewage Bypass Reports Act, 2017

Reports

Central Elgin Planning Office CEP 54-17 Application to Amend Village of Belmont By-law 91-21 - Robin Ridge Estates, 14168 Belmont Road, Community of Belmont A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Sally Martyn that Report CEP 54-17 Application to Amend Village of Belmont By-law 91-21 - Robin Ridge Estates, 14168 Belmont Road, Community of Belmont be received as information. The Motion was Carried. CEP 55-17 Application to Amend the Municipality of Central Elgin Official Plan and Village of Belmont By-law 91-21 - Belmont Farm Supply, 14120 Belmont Road A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that Report CEP 55-17 be received; And that direction be given by Council to prepare a site-specific draft amendment to the Official Plan and Zoning By-law 91-21 to permit a commercial farm supply business use on lands located at 14020 Belmont Road, which may be legally described as Part Lot 32, Plan 231, geographic Village Belmont, now Municipality Central Elgin; And further that a date for a public meeting be scheduled for November 27th, 2017 at 7:15 p.m. in accordance with Ontario Regulations 543/06 and 545/06 as amended. The Motion was Carried. CEP 56-17 Proposed Zoning By-law Amendments: Craigholme Estates Ltd. - Phase 5, Removal of Holding Symbol A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Report CEP 56-17 be received; And that the application by Craigholme Estates Ltd. for an amendment to the Village of Belmont Zoning By-law 91-21 to remove the holding symbol from Phase 5, File# 34T- 06003, legally described as Parts 1, 2, 3, 4, Plan 292, West of West Street and Blocks 169, 171, 177, 178, Plan 31, geographic Village of Belmont, now Municipality of Central Elgin, be approved; And that Notice of Council's intention to pass an amending by-law to remove a holding symbol from a zoning by-law be given pursuant to Ontario Regulation 545/06. The Motion was Carried.

Chief Administrative Officer

Director of Physical Services PW 46-17 Execulink SCADA Communication Contract Renewal

The Central Elgin Water and Wastewater System has within it 18 monitored sites which include water towers, treatment facilities, pump stations and pressure chambers which are spread out and separated by several kilometers. This distance can make operating, data collection and alarm response challenging at times. In 2007 Central Elgin Built a Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition system (SCADA) which provides real time viewing of these sites which enables operations staff to perform these tasks quicker and simpler saving time and money. The monthly fee for the previous three year contract which includes the supply and service of all supplied equipment such as antennas, modems, switch gear, cables and backup power where required for all 18 sites was $2,345.22 plus taxes. The monthly fee proposed in the new three year contract is $1,840.00 plus taxes, resulting in a monthly cost reduction of $505.42 plus taxes. In addition we will be able to cancel several phone lines at some sites that are not required any longer resulting in further cost savings. A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the renewal of a 3 year contract with Execulink to provide communication for the Central Elgin SCADA network as per Report PW 46-17. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 28-17 - Municipal Signing Authorities

A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin authorizes any two of the following: Mayor, Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk, Director of Finance/Treasurer or Assistant Director of Finance as signing authorities on behalf of the Corporation as per Report DFS 28-17. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS-16-17 Monthly Alarm Activities Report A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report FS-16-17 September 2017 Monthly Alarm Activities Report as information. The Motion was Carried.

By-laws A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Sally Martyn that by-law 2187, 2188, 2189, and 2190 be taken collectively. The Motions were read a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2187 - Confirmatory By-law

By-law 2188 - 2016-2017 Heads and Beds Grant (St. Joseph's Health Care Centre London - Psychiatric Hospital St. Thomas)

By-law 2189 - Zoning By-law Amendment - Dolmage, 14168 Belmont Road

By-law 2190 - Zoning By-law Amendment - Landon/Easton, Canterbury Place



Public Notice

Resolutions Staff had prepared a motion for the appointment of Legal Council for the upcoming OMB Hearing regarding 156 Wintermute Court. A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the appointment Annalee Ferreira of Ferreira Law to represent the Municipality regarding the OMB Appeal for 156 Wintermute Court; And further that Council authorize the CAO the client intake form retainer on behalf of the Municipality. Mr. Leitch commented that Miss Ferreira is willing to act on behalf of both parties and is something the Municipality has done before, and because the Committee of Adjustment had already granted the Application for a Minor Variance, that puts the Applicant and the Municipality on the same side. There is no cost to the Municipality as the Applicant will cover all costs. The Motion was Carried.

New Business A conversation regarding a preoperational tour of the new Wastewater Treatment Plant began trying to set a date for a possible tour in early November. The Plant is scheduled to start operation sometime after mid November if everything goes according to plans.

Unfinished Business

Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 8:20 P.M. CS1 Closed Session Minutes

CS2 Labour Relations or Employee Negotiations (s.239(2)(d)) - Financial Services Assistant

CS3 Labour Relations or Employee Negotiations (s.239(2)(d)) - Bill 148 Powerpoint Presentation

