Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, November 13th, 2017

Adoption of Minutes Minutes of the Regular/Planning Meeting of Council dated Monday, October 23, 2017 were adopted.

A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the installation of a painted fish mural which was created by the students who participated in the Stream of Dreams program hosted by the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority; And further that staff be directed to find a suitable location in Port Stanley to display the mural. The Motion was Carried.

1. Painted Fish Mural Correspondence received from Kettle Creek Conservation Authority seeking permission and a location to display the fish mural which was created by students from the Thames Valley District School Board who recently attended the Lake Erie Student Conference which was hosted at Port Stanley Arena on October 19, 2017 by the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.

9. Bill 148 Correspondence received from Township of Sioux Narrows - Nestor Falls advising of support for Township of Montague Resolution regarding the on-call provisions of Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, 2017.

8. Bill 148 Correspondence received from the Town of Mono respecting concerns with the on-call provisions of Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, 2017 and its affect on Municipal budgets.

6. Federal Legalization of Cannabis Copy of correspondence sent to the Honourable Yasir Naqvi, Attorney General of Ontario, from the Elgin St. Thomas Public Health, respecting "Ontario's safe and sensible framework to manage federal legalization of cannabis".

A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Dan McNeil that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #11 inclusive be received as information and filed. The Motion was Carried.

A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Accessibility Training Plan for 2018 as per Report CAO 67-17. The Motion was Carried.

The report indicated that in order to ensure that training is provided in accordance with the regulation, a training plan has been developed to be implemented in 2018. Completion of the training is required and the Municipality attempts to improve training efforts to ensure that training is appropriate to the duties assigned to each individual employee. This training plan has been prepared with the assistance and guidance of Jennifer Cowan, Accessibility Coordinator for the County of Elgin.

CAO 68-17 - Port Stanley Harbour and Kettle Creek - Harbour Fees and Navigable Waters

A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report CAO 68-17 Port Stanley Harbour and Kettle Creek - Harbour Fees and Navigable Waters as information and further that a copy of this report be sent to Terry Campbell, 584 George Street, Port Stanley. The Motion was Carried.

The report indicates that this is in response to an inquiry submitted by Terry Campbell regarding the "on demand" opening of the King George VI Lift Bridge for commercial fishing vessels, and the fees associated with harbour use such as berthage, wharfage, dues, etc.

Mr. Campbell correctly indicates that the Navigation Protection Act does not apply to Kettle Creek beyond the King George VI Lift Bridge. However, It must be recognized that the Act only regulates work within certain waterways in Canada. The Act does not specifically define or list all navigable waterways in Canada. In the case of Kettle Creek, the Act requires a permit from Transport Canada for works south of the lift bridge. No permit is required in Kettle Creek north of the lift bridge. However, the right to use navigable waters as a "water highway" is protected by law regardless of whether the waterway is regulated under the Navigation Protection Act.

In assessing whether a waterway is navigable, Transport Canada suggests the following criteria:

Does the physical characteristics of a waterway support carrying a vessel of any size eg canoe/kayak, from one point to another; and

Is there information of current use or past use of by the public of the waterway as an aqueous route for navigation purposes.

Based on these criteria, it is staffs opinion that Kettle Creek throughout the community of Port Stanley and upstream is a navigable waterway. The right to use Kettle Creek as a "water highway" is protected under law. In support of this information is correspondence from Kelly Thompson, Inspection Officer, Navigation Protection Program, Transport Canada, and Transport Canada's Frequently Asked Questions respecting the Navigation Protection Act.

The operation protocols for the King George VI Lift Bridge have essentially been in place for at least thirty years. There is no reason to believe that the current operation of half hour lifts between 4:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. and "on demand", all day, for commercial fishing is noncompliant. However, any reduction in lifts, may be considered legally non-compliant. Should Council wish to consider reducing the lift bridge hours of operation or frequency of lifts as suggested by Mr. Campbell, it is recommended that the Municipality obtain legal advice assessing the proposed operational changes and the Municipality's legal obligation to not negatively impact a navigable waterway.

Council's User Fee Committee is currently meeting to review changes to Municipal user fees for 2018. Included in this review are the fees associated with the harbour. Staff has been surveying other municipalities for fee information. Recommendations from the Committee will be reported to Council at a future meeting.

CAO 72-17 - October 2017 Monthly Building Reports

A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report CAO 72-17 October 2017 Monthly Building Reports as information.

Mayor Marr commented that the monthly building summary for New Homes Municipality wide to date for 2017 is 111, up from 78 during the same period in 2016 which was a good year. I'm not sure what our record is, but I think we have broken our record by now for new homes. He also indicated that at the committee meeting it was reported the there were just under 1,500 parking tickets issued for this last year.

The Motion was Carried.

CAO 73-17 - Petition to Change Ward Boundaries - Ward 2

A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive the petition requesting Council to adjust ward boundaries to move "Little Creek, Sunset Bluffs and adjacent properties" to Ward 1 from Ward 2 as information; And that Council direct staff to request proposals for qualified persons to undertake a ward boundary review encompassing all five wards in 2018; and further direct staff to send correspondence to John Blair, Kingsley Snelgrove and Robert McGovern advising that the submitted petition does not satisfy the requirements of section 223 of the Municipal Act and the actions that Council has requested be undertaken as per Report CAO 73-17.

Dan McNeil commented that he is currently the Councillor from Ward 1 and have been consulted by constituents from Ward 2. He also said that he would like to report to Council and to the constituents that want to be constituents of his that he had a conflict of interest by wading into this big time. I think that the issue is extremely important, but the timeliness of it is of substance here, and the procedures that remain fair to all the other wards. A lot of people put a lot of faith in petitions and I think there is a general misunderstanding of the nature of petitions, what they can and can't do.

Dennis Crevits commented that he agreed that Council should be look at Ward Boundary adjustments, but that because of insufficient time to get this done now before the election, that the Ward Boundary adjustments be added to the 2018 budget for consideration after the next election.

Harold Winkworth commented that this should be looked at after the election, timing is everything.

Mayor Marr commented that this has been brought up before right after the last election. I felt at the time we should be reviewing that and we did go out and got a quote. The quote was about $22,000 to do an adjustment to the entire Municipality Ward system, how it's setup, where the boundaries are, and all the things that need to considered in an adjustment to the boundaries.

Mr. Leitch commented that regardless of the validity of the petition that essentially Council from a legislative point of view has run out of time to make a change for the 2018 election. That essentially your required to give 45 days notice, if you count the days, will take us into the last week of December, however were not open for business that particular week. So if you make reference to the Legislation Act, subsection 289 of the Legislation Act says that time limits for registering or for filing documents, or for doing anything else that expire on a day when the place for doing so is not open during it's regular hours of business are extended to the next day the place is open during it's regular hours of business. So effectively even if you passed the by-law tonight, it would not take effect until January 2nd, that's after the December 31st deadline, and therefore the by-law wouldn't be effective until 2022.

The vote on the Motion for the Petition to Change Ward Boundaries - Ward 2 was taken with only Harold Winkworth opposed. The Motion was Carried.

The report indicated that the Municipality had received a petition signed by 167 individuals requesting Council to adjust ward boundaries to move "Little Creek, Sunset Bluffs and adjacent properties" to Ward 1 from Ward 2.

The requirements for changing ward boundaries are set out in sections 222 and 223 of the Municipal Act. The report addresses the principles for ward boundary reviews as established by the Ontario Municipal Board in various hearings into appeals of municipal ward boundary by-laws.

The following list shows the current number of electors in each ward, based on the most recent Voters' List in 2014.

Ward 1 - Number of Electors - 2122

Ward 2 - Number of Electors - 2133

Ward 3 - Number of Electors - 1801

Ward 4 - Number of Electors - 2499

Ward 5 - Number of Electors - 2102

*Total* - Number of Electors - 10,658

The Municipal Act provides two mechanisms to initiate a ward boundary review:

Council receives a petition received by one percent of the electors in the Municipality in the case of Central Elgin. For this section, an "elector means a person whose name appears on the voters' list, as amended up until the close of voting on voting day for the last regular election preceding a petition being presented to Council...." If Council fails to pass a by-law in accordance with the petition within ninety days after the submission of the petition, any elector may apply to the Ontario Municipal Board for a hearing....

Council can initiate a ward boundary review and enact a by-law to change ward boundaries. The by-law may be appealed by the Minister of Municipal Affairs or anyone else to the Ontario Municipal Board.

Subsection 222(8) of the Act determines when a by-law comes into force for a municipal election. Essentially, a by-law must be passed with no appeals or all appeals withdrawn or an OMB order issued prior to January 1st of the year of the municipal election. The appeal period for by-laws passed is 45 days from the date of passing.

Staff has reviewed the petition to determine whether it meets the number of elector signatures required by the Municipal Act. It appears that 85 signatures on the petition satisfy the statutory definition of electors. The balance of the signatures could not be located on the 2014 voters' list. Many of the signatories are in newer subdivisions that did not exist in 2014. Currently, 107 electors would be equivalent to one percent of the electors as defined by section 223 of the Act. Therefore, it is staff's opinion that petition does not require Council to undertake a review pursuant to this section of the Act.

Staff considered whether there was sufficient time for Council to enact a by-law and for that by-law to come into force prior to January 1, 2018 so that the ward boundary changes would be effective for the 2018 municipal elections. Simply, there is insufficient time. Even if Council was to act immediately to pass a by-law, the earliest date that a by-law could come into force is January 2, 2018. In reviewing the statutory timelines, staff consulted with the Municipal solicitor, Stephen Gibson.

Council had considered a November 2012 proposal from Watson & Associates in association with Dr. Robert J. Williams, University of Waterloo Political Science Professor Emeritus, to undertake a review of all of Central Elgin's ward boundaries at a cost of $25,700. The proposal was not accepted by Council.

Staff would recommend that proposals be sought to undertake a ward boundary review in 2018 recognizing that any by-law passed following the review would not be effective until the 2022 municipal election. The proposed cost of the ward boundary review would be included in the 2018 municipal budget.

