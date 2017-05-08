This Mother's Day

The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, May 8th, 2017

Roll Call - Stephen Carr was absent. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - Fiona Roberts advised Council that she was on the Belmont Canada Day Celebrations Committee.

Adoption of Minutes Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Council dated April 10, 2017 were adopted.

Delegations - None.

Correspondence (Action) 1. Historic Harbour Signage

Copy of correspondence received from Frank and Nancy Prothero, 542 George Street, requesting Council to consider a more imaginative and comprehensive proposal for harbour signage rather than what was presented by Heritage Port and Heritage Central Elgin on Monday, April 24. A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Harold Winkworth that correspondence received from Frank and Nancy Prothero, respecting historic harbour signage dated April 29th, 2017 be received as information and filed, and that staff be directed to send correspondence to the Prothero's thanking them for their comments; and further that Council's decision to recognize Port Stanley's history through the installation of harbour signage in partnership with Heritage Central Elgin and Heritage Port does not preclude Council from considering future heritage recognition initiatives. Dan McNeil commented that "Although the letter is addressed to Mayor and Council, it was posted to Port Stanley News.com early last week I believe, so it was on site to be able to be read by the Heritage Port people when they had their meeting last Thursday afternoon which I attended. And of course John Morrow, and Doctor Burns who addressed Council with this issue were there as well. All to say I believe the letter is based upon the reporting in Port Stanley News.com and not on the presentation from Doctor Burns and John Morrow. And it facilitated the discussion at Heritage Port about the limitations of the wording on the signs which we all recognize is a limitation. But what Mr. Prothero didn't understand was the importance of the historical heritage photographs that align with the current day position on the Harbour is actually the most salient point. And even Heritage Port people believe there is merit in Mr. Prothero's letter to the point that we are brainstorming some ideas so that the 400 kind of word limitation on the subject of lets say the Bessemer can lead to, um, the web page of Heritage Port where we will add the 5,000 more words that tells you the complete story, so that you can take the cell phone and you can do that little thing that young people do, and you can even read it on your cell phone if you want. All to say, there is certainly merit in the letter, and it is being acted upon by the Heritage people. Sally Martyn commented that "People who are out for a walk are not going to stop and read 5,000 words on a subject, no matter what form it's in. They like those quick, and then if they're interested, I agree, you put the website on there and they go to the website if they're interested on that particular aspect and then you learn all about it. But, something that catches their interest, something they will read as they're walking I think is ideal. I think the signs as proposed are great addition to the walkway." Harold Winkworth commented that, "As far as the letter from Frank and Nancy, we have to appreciate their incredible love they have for heritage and all these various things, history, historians, and writing books and all that good stuff. But listening to John that evening I think that the Prothero's may be a little confused as to what they're after here. I agree with Sally, and that was what I was going to mention. On these plaques, it will give you an idea of what's going on, a brief story of what's going on, and if you want more further information, we have this wonderful thing called, as Dan said it, "Apps", google, or whatever. They can take down notes or whatever, and when they go home, they can do this kind of stuff. I'm not being facetious, but I think that Frank would love to have a monster billboard telling the story, but that's not the case. People just don't stop and look at that stuff, and not everybody is a historian, but a lot of people will stop and read this stuff and move on. Again there is merit as Dan said in their letter, but I don't think that that's what John and those folks were after." Mayor Marr commented that "As the resolution does state in here, "it does not preclude Council from considering future heritage recognition initiatives". So this is a start, not the end, and we will go from here to see what else we can do." - The Motion was unanimously carried. 2. ERTH Corporation

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders for ERTH Corporation - Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Elm Hurst Inn, Ingersoll A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin authorize Mayor David Marr and Deputy Sally Martyn to be designated representatives for the purpose of casting vote at the Annual General Meeting of ERTH Corporation to be held at the Elm Hurst Inn, Ingersoll on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. - The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #6 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dan McNeil. Mayor Marr commented, There is a couple of items there concerning the Accommodation Review Process, I think that we have pretty well beat that one as far as we passed two resolutions, and that I did attend the school board meeting". Quite frankly, it's over now, as far as the outcome on May 23rd, and then we will know at that time the direction of the school board. - The Motion was Carried. 1. AMO Update

Policy Update received from AMO respecting Waste Diversion - The Blue Box Today and Tomorrow. 2. Accommodation Review Process

Copy of correspondence received from Township of Lake of Bays respecting a request for a Moratorium on the current Accommodation Review Process. 3. Opioid Strategy

Correspondence received from Lanark County requesting Provincial Support for Opioid Strategy. 4. County of Elgin

2016 Census for the County of Elgin The following is a summary of population figures for the municipalities in Elgin County, the City of St. Thomas and Ontario: Municipality 2016 Population 2011 Population Change West Elgin 4,995 5,157 -3.1 Dutton /Dunwich 3,866 3,876 -0.3 Southwold 4,421 4,494 -1.6 Central Elgin 12,607 12,743 -1.1 Malahide 9,292 9,146 +1.6 Aylmer 7,492 7,151 +4.8 Bayham 7,396 6,989 +5.8 Elgin County 50,069 49,556 +0.1 St. Thomas 38,909 37,905 +2.6 Ontario 13,448,494 12,851,821 +4.6 5. Hydro Reduction

Correspondence received from the Township of North Frontenac respecting "hydro reduction of 25% not applicable to seasonal residents". 6. Pupil Accommodation Review Guideline

Copy of correspondence sent to the Honourable Mitzie Hunter, Minister of Education, from West Lincoln respecting "Request to re-write the Pupil Accommodation Review Guideline (PARG) & Place an Immediate & Retroactive Moratorium on School Closures until the PARG is Rewritten"

Reports

Committee(s) Special Events 2017 Reach the Beach A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Event Permit for 2017 Reach the Beach to hold a running event in Port Stanley scheduled for Friday, August 11th, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. subject to the following recommended conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless;

and The final schedule and location of events being approved by the Director of Physical Services. - The Motion was Carried. Special Events 2017 Belmont Canada Day Celebrations - The Motion was Carried. A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Event Permit for 2017 Belmont Canada Day Celebrations scheduled for Saturday, July 1", 2017 subject to the following recommended conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

The execution of the Special Events Property Rental Agreement as approved by Council;

The organizers complying with the Municipal Alcohol Policy (if necessary) as adopted by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin and the County of Elgin as co-insured and held harmless;

The final schedule and location of events being approved by the Director of Physical Services;

The fireworks being detonated by a licensed pyro technician and the layout for the fireworks display being approved by Fire Chief Chris McDonough;

Approval being obtained from the County of Elgin regarding the temporary closure of Belmont Road (from Caesar Road to Belmont Arena) for the bicycle parade scheduled for 11:30 am to 12 noon. - The Motion was Carried. Special Events 2017 Harbourfest & Fireworks A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Event Permit for 2017 Harbourfest is scheduled for Friday, August 4th, to Monday, August 7th, 2017 subject to the following recommended conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

The execution of the Special Events Property Rental Agreement as approved by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless;

The CAO be authorized to sign the "Application of Erection of Banner" on behalf of the Municipality;

The final schedule and location of events being approved by the Director of Physical Services;

The fireworks being detonated by a licensed pyro technician and the layout for the fireworks display being approved by Fire Chief Chris McDonough;

The organizers of the event being responsible for the temporary placement of additional portable washrooms for the event; And That: Council approve the closure of Main Street from Bridge Street south to the berm on Saturday, August 6th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to ensure public safety for fireworks display;

And Further That: Council direct staff to extend the hours of operation for the King George VI Lift Bridge on Saturday, August 6th, 2017 due to the fireworks display. After some discussion the time for the closure of Main Street from Bridge Street south to the berm on Saturday, August 6th, 2017 was amended from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - The Motion was Carried. Special Events Monsignor Morrison Day Parade - Saluting the Miracle of Water - The Motion was Carried. A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Special Event Permit for Monsignor Morrison Day Parade - Saluting the Miracle of Water scheduled for Thursday, June 15th, 2017 subject to the following recommended conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

The execution of the Special Events Property Rental Agreement as approved by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless;

and The final schedule and location of events being approved by the Director of Physical Services. - The Motion was Carried. Site Plan - Elgin County Heritage Centre - 450 Sunset Road A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Site Plan Control Committee Report dated May 3rd, 2017 with respect to the application by the County of Elgin for approval of a plan of development to be located on the lands known municipally as 450 Sunset Drive, in the Municipality of Central Elgin be approved. - The Motion was Carried.

Central Elgin Planning Office

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 22-17 Application for Exemption to the Noise By-law No. 212, as amended A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Fiona Roberts that Council grant an exemption to By-law No. 212, being a By-law to control noise in the Municipality of Central Elgin, as amended, to allow the St. Thomas Gun Club to hold their 2017 Spring/Summer Trapshooting events commencing at 9:00 a.m. on the following dates: May 21st, August 6th, and September 3rd, 2017 as per report CAO 22-17. Report: On September 16th, 2016, a letter was received from the St. Thomas Gun Club requesting exemption from By-law No. 212, being the noise by-law for the Municipality. The exemption is sought to allow for the discharge of firearms prior to 1:00 p.m. on Sundays. This exemption would allow for trap shooting competitions, which have historically taken place on or around the requested dates. Additional Information: The extension from 1: 00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. will allow an additional four hours on Sundays.

The 9:00 a.m. start time would be consistent with what is allowed during other days of the week.

Additional noise will be audible by neighbouring residences to the west and south.

The applicant was granted the same exemption for several years and complaints have been received by a resident in the area of the Gun Club. Harold Winkworth told Council that he had received several calls about this, and advised Council that a 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning time would not be acceptable, and would rather see this changed to another time. Sally Martyn commented that this was a necessary fundraiser for the club, and that these events were held during those hours in previous years. Mayor Marr commented that if the Gun Club were asked to enter into future discussions, even though past discussions were not successful, to see what we can do for the future. A vote was taken with only Harold Winkworth opposed, resulting with the Motion being Carried. CAO 26-17 Port Stanley Beach Vendor Application - Aqua Mermaid, Victoria Hann A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Port Stanley Outdoor Seasonal Vendor Application received from Victoria Hann of Aqua Mermaid, subject to the following recommended conditions: The applicant comply with the Outdoor Vendor Permit Policy as adopted by Council,

The applicant providing liability insurance in the amount of $5,000,000 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless,

and The applicant providing payment of the applicable fee(s). And further that Council authorize staff to approve the location of said permit for the year 2017. And further that Council authorize staff to approve the location of said permit for the year 2017. Report: Ms. Hann would like to sell non-alcoholic beverages, pre-packaged snacks, frozen ice treats (without milk), sunscreen, and insulated cup holders. She has provided a list of products to St. Thomas Elgin Public Health, and they have no initial concerns. Pending Council's approval, Public Health will conduct an approval inspection on Monday May 15th. Ms. Hann would like to set-up at vendor spot #11, which is more than 50 metres away from existing restaurants. - The Motion was Carried. CAO 27-17 Port Stanley Beach Vendor Application - Coco Knots Macrame A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve the Port Stanley Outdoor Seasonal Vendor Application received from Corrine Tombs of Coco Knots Macrame, subject to the following recommended conditions: The applicant comply with the Outdoor Vendor Permit Policy as adopted by Council;

The applicant providing liability insurance in the amount of $2,000,000 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless,

and The applicant providing payment of the applicable fee(s). And further that Council authorize staff to approve the location of said permit for the year 2017. Report: Ms. Tombs will sell handmade crafts and jewellery, and rent shelters and chairs. She has been a beach vendor since 2014. Since her business is of low-risk, we are only requesting $2,000,000 of liability insurance. - The Motion was Carried. CAO 29-17 April 2017 Monthly Building Reports A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 29-17 April 2017 Monthly Building Reports as information. - The Motion was Carried. CAO 30-17 By-law Enforcement Services Contract - William Menzie carrying on business as MEU Consulting A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 30-17 By-law Enforcement Services Contract - William Menzie carrying on business as MEU Consulting as information. - The Motion was Carried.

Director of Physical Services

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 15-17 Port Stanley Heritage Signage Project A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve CPR DFS15-17 Port Stanley Heritage Signage Project for 2017 including the proposed expenditure thresholds and applicable sources of financing. Report: At its meeting of April 24th, Council supported in principal a collaborative project between Heritage Central Elgin, Heritage Port Stanley and the Municipality to create and install 12 signs each depicting a significant element of Port Stanley's history to be placed along the East and West Harbour Walkways. The signs will be printed on metal backed with 3/4" plywood and then sealed with a graffiti-resistant coating. The signs will be installed by Central Elgin staff on metal posts secured to concrete bases. The total cost of the signage and posts is estimated to be approximately $4,265 as per the report presented by Dr. Burns and Mr. Morrow. In addition to those costs, Mr. Perrin did indicate that there would also be additional costs associated with the concrete for the bases as well as staff time to do the installations. As was pointed out during the presentation, however, the information gathering and contributions volunteered to this project throughout, although having no estimated costs associated with them, are immeasurable in value. Financial Implications: Heritage Port Stanley has agreed to contribute $1,200 toward the project and Heritage Central Elgin has budgeted to provide $1,600 of their funding to the work as well. This leaves a signage funding shortfall of $1,465 as well as funds required to offset the internal costs associated with the concrete and staffing related costs. The attached CPR (Capital Project Record) recommends an amount of $5,065 be set aside in the Paid Parking Reserve to be put toward the signage funding shortfall as well as Central Elgin's concrete and staff costs associated with the installation of the signage. Staff would note that the 2017 Capital Budget for Beach Services had ear-marked $12,000 for an optical plate scanner to be funded from the Paid Parking Reserve for by-law staff usage but investigations into scanning equipment have yielded no reasonably-priced options in that area so those funds will be released from their commitment in the 2017 Budget thereby allowing some or all of them to be reallocated. - The Motion was Carried.

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 05-17 Replace 2000 Ford F250 Rescue 14 in Port Stanley A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin: authorize the acquisition of a 2017 International 4400 crew cab and chassis from Tallman Truck Centre, Kingston, Ontario in the amount of $118,000 exclusive of HST;

authorize the acquisition of the Rescue truck body from Donald Neville or related corporation at a cost not to exceed $8,000 exclusive of HST;

authorize the retrofit/mounting of the Rescue truck body at a cost not to exceed 48,000 exclusive of HST;

approve Capital Project Record (CPR) FS-05-17 Port Stanley Station - Rescue 14 Vehicle Retrofit/ Replacement;

and authorize staff to dispose of the 2000 Ford F250 Rescue 14 by auction. as per Report FS 05-17. as per Report FS 05-17. Background: 12 years ago the 2000 Ford F250 was retrofitted with a new body to operate a Rescue in Port Stanley. In our current fleet replacement schedule, this 17 year old vehicle is not scheduled to be replaced for another 3-4 years, however with the increased volume of medical and unique rescue calls, it has required a demand for more equipment, consequently a larger vehicle is required to accommodate the additional equipment as well safe operation with the additional weight. Discussion: In 2016 Yarmouth Centre station received delivery of a new Rescue, this transaction included trading in the 1996 Rescue. Since then, the 1996 Rescue was purchased by a local towing company and the Rescue body has been removed and is available for purchase. This 1996 Rescue body requires refurbishing however it could be completed for considerably less than the cost of a new build and work well with the proposed 2017 International chassis. The 2017 crew cab and chassis was built specifically with NFPA provisions for fire emergency response capabilities. This chassis is well equipped, however there will be some adjustments that will need to be completed to accommodate the 1996 Rescue body. There will also be some additional items to add to the vehicle, such as radio communication equipment, emergency lights. This vehicle will come with an annual certification completed upon delivery. The proposed acquisition of the cab, chassis and used rescue truck body is being single sourced from the identified suppliers because of the specialized nature of the equipment. Harold Winkworth commented that he had a few questions here. "I'm interested in what we got for the 1996, that would be one question." "The second question is that I noticed that Mr. Neville acquired this, and I have received phone calls on this, and they were justifiable phone calls." " These individuals felt that when we turn around and get rid of a vehicle in one form or another, it doesn't necessarily have to be through the fire department or whatever, that this stuff should be publicized, so that everybody has an opportunity to go to the auction and purchase it." Fire Chief Chris McDonough answer to the first question was that he wasn't employed with Central Elgin at that time, and that he wasn't aware of all the details of that purchase transaction. The purchase of the new truck was made though Carrier, the 1996 truck was used as a trade-in on the purchase of a new truck, and then Carrier sold the trade-in to DNO towing. We were not involved in that transaction. Karen Harris said that she was not aware of the any numbers concerning the trade-in value on that purchase agreement, but only the actual invoice that was paid. Harold Winkworth was also not satisfied with the $48,000 expense for the retrofit/mounting of the Rescue truck body. Fire Chief Chris McDonough gave the explanation that the cost included modifications to the truck chassis, modifications to the truck body to fit the truck chassis, some of the body needing rebuilding, additional equipment, lighting, generator, painting, and certified. The cost of a new truck with similar equipment would cost in the region of $375,000. Using a different approach this new truck should last for over 20 years, and have a substantial savings over the cost of a new one. The truck will be completely modified, new equipment installed and certified with Carrier in Hamilton. Sally Martyn indicated that the public perception of the truck being bought by a volunteer firefighter with the station that sold the truck. I think that there could be a public perception that he could have had insider knowledge, because it didn't go to auction this time, it was a trade-in. So how did he purchase it. Fire Chief Chris McDonough indicated that he could not answer how Mr. Neville knew about it, but would say that he did an outright purchase of the truck, just like anybody walking in off the street. So there wasn't any backdoor deals here at all. I had no involvement in that at all. However, if we approve this tonight the 2000 Ford F250 would be going to auction, going through the proper channels. A vote was taken with only Harold Winkworth opposed, resulting with the Motion being Carried.

By-laws A Motion Moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Fiona Roberts that By-law 2146, 2147, 2148, 2149, 2150, 2151 be taken collectively. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2146 Execute a Docking Space Agreement with Lee Marcoux for Parasail Port Stanley By-law 2147 Confirmatory By-law By-law 2148 Being a By-law to Appoint By-law Enforcement Officers By-law 2149 Being a By-law to Appoint By-law Enforcement Officers - MEU Consulting By-law 2150 Execute an Agreement with MEU Consulting to Provide Services for By-law Enforcement and Provincial Offenses By-law 2151 Execute a Site Plan Agreement respecting Elgin County Heritage Centre

Public Notice

Resolutions

New Business

Unfinished Business

Closed Session - Council went in to Closed Session at 8:12 P.M. CS1 Labour Relations or Employee Negotiations (s.239(2)(d)) - Summer Student/Seasonal Staffing CS2 A Proposed or Pending Acquisition or Disposition of Land (s.239(2)(c)) - 14000 Belmont Road