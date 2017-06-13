Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, June 12th, 2017

Wendy MacMillan, Chair of the sub-committee of Port Stanley Village Association was in attendance to discuss affordable and supportive senior housing in Port Stanley.

Pre-reading Material for Review as provided to Council

"In March of 2017, the PSVA struck a sub-committee of members to investigate options for Future Senior Living in Port Stanley, to ensure that affordable housing and other supports that allow seniors to continue to reside in Port Stanley as they age, if they so wish, are considered as the future development of our village is planned. Over 31% of our village population is 65 and over as of the 2016 Census and this will only increase over the next 20 years."

"The PSVA would like to investigate the feasibility of Central Elgin (CE) developing a seniors' apartment building, preferably located on Port Stanley harbour, with a mix of affordable rental accommodation at the low/medium end of the market and with a predefined number of rent subsidies available for those who qualify, based on income. The design of the building to include communal space and other features, as financing permits, that encourage a sense of community, companionship and “looking out for each other” but not for providing medical care. That could be contracted for by residents through organizations such as CCAC."

"Ideally the site would be located adjacent to the Dominion of Canada (DOC) building to be close to the amenities in the village, and with a possible beneficial joint-use arrangement, if the future use and development of the DOC building was conducive to this. However, we also recognize, as tax payers, that this is prime land that could be sold to support the long term financial sustainability that the harbour requires."

"The second option is to locate the building on the east side of the harbour, on the Berm, preferably close to the foot of the hill near Little Beach to provide shelter and with close access to the facilities of the village. The non-profit use of the space might allow CE to avoid the issue of "windfall profits" under the Transport Canada agreement."

"Although a harbour site would be preferred, and would further demonstrate a commitment to enjoyment of the harbour for residents at an affordable level, other serviced sites that provide walk able access to village amenities could also be considered."

"Ideally ownership would be vested in the existing CE Non-Profit Housing Corporation, thereby using the legal and administrative structure, and expertise developed from the ownership and management of the Kettle Creek Villa, the existing seniors’ building. This would facilitate funding and financing options, take advantage of potential cost savings and provide a logical home for managing an expanding portfolio of affordable housing as described in the CE Strategic Plan."

"Funding for the project could include the contribution of the land by CE and other considerations such as waiving or reducing development fees or property taxes. It could also include tapping into funding currently available from CMHC and other government sources , innovative funding grants, potentially community charitable donations and anticipated future funding from the federal government related to the surging need for more senior’s housing as the population ages."

"The PSVA intends to continue the work of the committee related to affordable housing and perhaps to advocate with the broader community for other issues that are required to support older residents in Port Stanley, such as health care, transportation, civic engagement and recreation. This committee would be willing to partner with CE to help steer the development of a senior’s building if Council decides to move forward."

"We are aware that a venture of this kind needs detailed market analysis to make decisions about the size and design of the building and to ensure the project will be financially sustainable. The PSVA is applying for a grant of up to $25,000 from the federal government New Horizons for Seniors Program to assist with this analysis, with the hope that this initiative will receive the support of Council."

After the all Delegations at tonight's meeting had finished presenting, Council proceeded to Report DFS 19-17 - Federal New Horizons Grant Program.

A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receives report DFS 19-17 as information;

And Further That the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin authorize staff to assist the subcommittee of the Port Stanley Village Association (PSVA) in applying for grant funding under the Federal New Horizons Grant Program;

And Finally That upon obtaining grant funding, Central Elgin would create a trust fund naming the PSVA as the benefactor and administer said funds on their behalf.



A discussion followed with Dan McNeil commenting that by passing this motion that this would be the first step in this initiative by getting the funding for the program. The second step would be folding the PSVA identification of the need into the Harbour Secondary Plan. He said that he also advised the PSVA that the financial stability of the Harbour is an important and that any decision in favour of subsidized Housing would have to be carefully examined by Council. Mayor Marr also commented that he has been aware of the need for senior affordable housing in Port Stanley for a long time and that Council has been waiting for a program like this to address senior affordable housing in Port Stanley and other areas of the Municipality.

The Motion was Carried.