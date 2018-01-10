Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, January 8th, 2018

Roll Call - All present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed

1. Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services Office of the Fire Marshal & Emergency Management - Service Awards for members of Central Elgin Fire Rescue. Michael Bond (absent) and Gordon Smith received the 25-year awards, Charles Hindley (absent) received the 30-year award, Allan Hurst received the 35-year award, and Gordon Farquhar received the 40-year award.

Delegations

1. ATV By-law

Steve Beech, Talbot Trail ATV Club was in attendance to discuss a request for ATV By-law.

The Talbot Trail ATV Club wish to work with staff and council to establish an ATV by-law in Central Elgin.

Talbot Trail ATV Club Background

Talbot Trail was established in 2005 as a recreational riding club in Elgin County and currently maintains approximately 100 km of trails throughout Malahide, Central Elgin and Southwold. All trails are located on private property with landowner agreements in place.

Talbot is a well organized agency with about 80 members, an executive board and trail wardens. The club holds monthly meetings with the members to discuss club issues, trips and trail expansion. Each meeting is documented and the minutes are distributed to every member through email. The club holds a five million dollar liability policy which includes protection for the landowners. In addition, the insurance status of each member is confirmed on an annual basis during membership renewal.

Our club also monitors the trails on a regular basis and will close sections or an entire trail if the weather dictates. An example of this would be during spring thaw, when the trails may be closed for a few weeks to allow the land to dry before being used.

Our club trails are in excellent shape and are not focused around mud riding.

For easy identification, each ATV has a trail pass displayed on the rear (included in the package) with a small tag indicating month of membership expiry. This is a similar system to the validation sticker found on motor vehicles. Additionally, each member is provided with an identification card, which must be carried when riding the trails system. ATV safety is important to the Talbot Trail ATV Club. Stunt driving, speeding, excessive noise and alcohol consumption are not accepted. Our club is proud of its image within the community and has a zero tolerance policy on the above issues. All members must wearing D.O.T. approved helmets while on the trails.

The Talbot Trail ATV Club will often participate in community events such as the Christmas Parades in Port Stanley, Aylmer and Fingal and the International Air Show.

The Talbot Trail ATV Club is proud of its relationship with the landowners and prides itself on being a safe, recreational trail riding organization which provides many kilometres of riding for its members to enjoy.

Proposal

In the first half of 2017, Malahide and Talbot Trail, working with OPP and Elgin County representatives, developed a trial ATV/ORV by-law for the Municipality of Malahide. Similarly, in October 2017, a by-law was established in the Municipality of Southwold. Talbot Trail would like to propose a similar by-law which would allow our club members to travel between trails on secondary roads in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Total road access allowance would be about:

1.2km on Edgeware Line

2.0km on Goudy Road

1.3km on Helkaa Line

0.8km on Penhale Road

15m on Buis Line

In order to promote safe and responsible ATV operation, our proposal would limit road access to members of a recognized club, such as the Talbot Trail ATV Club. This approach allows the club to help with compliance of its members with the requirements of the by-law as well as the HTA & ORV Regulations. It also limits road access to a small set of operators. In Malahide & Southwold, this approach has the support of the OPP and municipal staff.

The by-law would include adherence to the existing requirements of:

1. The Highway Traffic Act, which regulates rules of the road for all vehicles, including ORV’s.

2. Ontario Off-Road Vehicle Regulations, which regulates items such as municipal by-laws, speed limits, helmets, age, insurance & licence.

Additionally, the by-law should include limits on night-time road access.

In conclusion, Talbot Trail would like to propose an ATV/ORV by-law in Central Elgin, similar to Malahide and Southwold.

Dan McNeil commented that Council had discussed a similar proposal before and at that time Elgin County would not allow access to County property and that Central Elgin had agreed with the County position not allowing access to Municipal property. Councillor McNeil also believed that Staff's efforts were better spent on walking or biking trails.

Mayor Marr commented that there was a similar proposal before and it was turned down mainly because of no OPP support. It was also turned down at the County level because of higher levels of traffic on County roads. Steve Beech commented that total Central Elgin road access would be about 5.3 kilometres and that the majority of the trails were on private property that had access agreements in place.

Fiona Roberts inquired about traffic levels on the trails. The response was that at this time of year, maybe three people a day would be accessing the trails, during warmer weather on a weekend possibly six.

Dennis Crevits inquired about a club staging area for those using the trail system. The response was that there was a three acre staging area on private property that is maintained by the club on Helkaa Line.

Sally Martyn inquired about how access to the trails is restricted to members only. The response was that club members are issued a membership sticker that is placed on the licence plate and that the OPP and the club are responsible for controlling access.

Members of Council agreed that this was a sound and responsible proposal and that Staff would be given direction to prepare a report and by-law.