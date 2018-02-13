Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, February 12, 2018

The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, February 12th, 2018

Roll Call - All present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed.

Adoption of Minutes Minutes from the Regular Meeting of Council dated Monday, December 11, 2017 were adopted.

Delegations 1. Port Stanley Sailors - Storage Charges

Matthew Stolk, Port Stanley Sailors Hockey Club, was in attendance to discuss invoice charges for storage rooms at Port Stanley Arena. Matthew Stolk told Council that he was seeking a review of the storage charges he had been charged for based upon the fact that they did not have exclusive use of all the areas being charged for. The rooms on the invoice were a dressing room of 389 square feet, a storage room of 77 square feet, and a shower room of 77 square feet. He stated that in December 2011 Council decided that the Sailors would not get exclusive use of the dressing room, and therefore should not be paying for a dressing room that the Sailors didn't have exclusive use of. Karen Harris commented that a letter was sent to the Sailors on January 23rd, 2017 regarding the storage use at the arena advising them that they had 30 days to vacate all storage rooms or that they would be charged the annual rental fees for the rooms. Mr. Stolk stated that upon receiving that letter he questioned the amount of square footage being billed for to arena staff, and that staff would then get clarification for him on the amount of space being billed for. Mr. Stolk also stated that he never received any clarification on the amount of space being billed for, and that later in the year he received a reminder that the storage space invoice was still unpaid. Harold Winkworth asked if there was any written agreement with the Sailors regarding storage space at the arena. Round table dialogue continued for over thirty minutes on this subject, but in the end the result was a motion by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Fiona Roberts; whereas Council affirms it's User Fee By-law respecting storage space in Arenas; Now therefore be it resolved that Council request that the Port Stanley Sailors to pay in full the 2017 invoice; And further that the Port Stanley Sailors request for exclusive use of the storage room with applicable payment for 2018 77 square feet be confirmed. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (Action) 1. Kettle Creek Conservation Authority

Notice of Meeting for Conservation Authority - 2018 Levy Approval In accordance with provisions of the Conservation Authorities Act and regulations made governing the approval of Conservation Authority levies, notice is hereby given to all member municipalities of a meeting to approve the 2018 budget of the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. The meeting will take place at the Canadian Southern Railway Station CASO), 750 Talbot Street, St. Thomas, on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 beginning at 9: 30 a.m. At the meeting, the proposed KCCA budget and enclosed levy apportionment will be subject to resolution according to the provincial regulations governing approval of 'non-matching' municipal levies and of Conservation Authority budgets. In the interim and to reduce our borrowing costs, we would appreciate your provision of one-half of the total levy apportioned to your municipality in 2018, at your earliest opportunity. CE 2018 total $72,792.85

2017 total $68,540.78

Increase of $4,252.07 A Motion by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve Central Elgin's apportionment of the 2018 Kettle Creek Conservation Authority levy in the amount of $72,792.85. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) A Motion by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Dan McNeil that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 and #2 be received as information and filed. The Motion was Carried. 1. BIA Board of Management

Copy of Minutes of the BIA Board of Management meeting dated December 13, 2017. 2. Sign By-law Committee

Copy of minutes from the Sign By-law Committee meetings dated February 3, 2016 and July 6, 2017.

Reports

Committee(s) Special Events - 2018 Port Stanley Polar Bear Dip (Childcan)

A Motion by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that Council approve the Special Event Permit for 2018 Port Stanley Polar Bear Dip (Childcan) subject to the following recommended conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

The execution of the Special Events Property Rental Agreement as approved by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless,

The final schedule and location of the event being scheduled for Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon being approved by the Director of Physical Services;

The applicant being responsible for contacting St. John's Ambulance or a similar organization to be on site during the event. The Motion was Carried. Special Events - 2018 Port Stanley Reach the Beach - 5K

A Motion by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Stephen Carr that Council approve the Special Event Permit for 2018 Port Stanley Reach the Beach 5K running event to be held in Port Stanley on Friday, August 10th, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. til 9:00 p.m subject to the following recommended conditions: The organizers complying with the Special Events Policy as adopted by Council;

Liability Insurance be provided by the organizers of the event in the amount $5,000,000.00 naming the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin as co-insured and held harmless,

The final schedule and location of the event being approved by the Director of Physical Services. The Motion was Carried.

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 03-18 Jet Ski Vendor Rentals

Background - Port Stanley beach vendor Juan Castro, owner of Port Stanley Jet Ski, has made the following requests: 1) That Port Stanley Jet Ski be the exclusive provider of water sports on Port Stanley municipal property. The current vendor fees ($300/season for the beach vending space, plus $300 for access to the boat launch area) do not provide exclusivity. Council should note that staff have received two other inquiries about starting jet ski operations in Port Stanley.

2) That the hours of operation of Port Stanley Jet Ski be extended. In 2017, operations were required to stop by 7 P.M. Mr. Castro requests that this be extended to 9 P.M. The Fire Chief and Direction of Physical Services received no related complaints, but does have a concern with the hours being extended due to night time visiblity.

A discussion followed on the hours of operation being extended and the request for being an exclusive jet ski operator. Councillor Roberts agreed that it was too soon to grant any exclusive vendor space for this type of operation, and thought that the hours of operation should not be extended to 9:00 P.M., maybe 8:00 P.M., but 7:00 P.M. for safety reasons, works the best all summer season. Councillor Winkworth agreed with Councillor Roberts which was unusual, asked if there were any noise issues, and added that granting exclusivity was not in his opinion fair business practice. Deputy Mayor Martyn asked if there was room for another jet ski vendor. Fire Chief McDonough responded saying that there wasn't enough space with the current docking arrangement in that launch area. There is also the kite flying boat that docks there during the day. Councillor McNeil offered his personal experience of evening sailing where during the early summer months of June and July navigation lights were not needed until 9:30 - 10:00 P.M., whereas in August it's was already dark by that time. He was also in favour of extending the hours if a suitable solution could be found defining the times of daylight. Karen Harris, Director of Finance, suggested that in order to allow competition for the jet ski vender space that this go to tender, and also having the applicant summit an procurement document providing the details of their operation so that the Municipality may evaluate the request. This request was deferred until staff could prepare a report on a suggested process to follow. CAO 05-18 January 2018 Monthly Building Reports

A Motion by Stephen Carr and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that Report CAO 05-18 January 2018 Monthly Building Reports be received as information and filed. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Physical Services PW 06-18 Lifeguard Station - Request for Additional Funding

Background - As part of the Beach Services Budget, the construction of a new lifeguard station has been recommended for the Municipality of Central Elgin, the purpose of the new structure is for the Municipality to enhance the overall public safety for the users of the recreational beach as well as addressing Health and Safety concerns of the existing tower. The proposed lifeguard station is a two-storey timber frame structure supported by concrete footings embedded into the existing beach sand. The footings will be protected with rock filled gabion baskets to protect the footings from scour due to potential wave uprush. Initially, Council approved a budget of thirty five thousand dollars ($35,000.00) in its 2016 Capital Budget and an additional fifteen thousand dollars ($15.000.00) in its 2017 Beach Services Budget for a total of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00). Detailed design engineering drawings, shoreline engineer review, building permit and Kettle Creek Conservation Authority permit have been obtained for this project. Staff are recommending the additional twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000.00) to consider extra costs related to this project including Contract administration, construction supervision, geotechnical services and materials testing. A Motion by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve an additional twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000.00) for the construction of the Beach Tower in Port Stanley; And that the additional funding for the project be expended from the 2018 Fire Services Capital Budget as per Report PW 06-18. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief

By-laws A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and seconded by Dan McNeil that by-law 2227, and 2228 be taken collectively. The Motions were read a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed. By-law 2227 Confirmatory By-law

By-law 2228 Execute an Agreement between the County of Elgin and the Municipality of Central Elgin for Road Maintenance



Closed Session - Council went into Closed Session at 8:20 P.M. CS1 Litigation or Potential Litigation (s.239(2)(e)) and/or Security of Property - McAsphalt Properties (verbal update)

