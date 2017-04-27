THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, April 24th, 2017

Roll Call - All were present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed

Delegations 1. Historic Harbour Signage

John Morrow, Heritage Port and Dr. Robert Burns, Heritage Central Elgin, were in attendance to propose historic signage around the harbour. For full details visit the Port Stanley Harbour Heritage Sign Project

Correspondence (Action) 1. Wind Power Approvals

Copy of resolution received from the Municipality of Dutton Dunwich seeking support for Private Member's Bill of Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara-West Glanbrook proposing the government halt all wind power approvals in unwilling host communities. A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that correspondence received from the Municipality of Dutton Dunwich seeking support for Private Member's Bill of Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara-West Glanbrook proposing the government halt all wind power approvals in unwilling host communities be supported. The Motion was Carried. 2. Catfish Creek Conservation Authority

Copy of Audited Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2016 from Catfish Creek Conservation Authority and 2017 Levy for Central Elgin. A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve Central Elgin's apportion of the 2017 Catfish Creek Conservation Authority's Levy in the amount of $74,956.92 including the special Plan Review Levy. The Motion was Carried.

Correspondence (for Council's Information) The Motion that Correspondence for Council's Information Items #1 - #7 inclusive be received as information and filed was put forward by Sally Martyn and seconded by Fiona Roberts. The Motion was Carried. 1. AMO - Federal Gas Tax

Correspondence received from AMO respecting Federal Gas Tax Legacy Fund Payment 2. Building Code Changes

Copy of correspondence received from Township of Madawaska Valley respecting proposed changes to Building Code. 3. Certified Crop Advisors

Correspondence received from City of Kawartha Lakes respecting support for Certified Crop Advisors. 4. Minister Responsible for Seniors Affairs

Correspondence received from Minister of Senior Affairs advising that June marks the 33rd anniversary of Seniors' Month in Ontario. 5. Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration

Correspondence received from Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration calling for nominations for the inaugural Champion of Diversity Award. 6. Forests Ontario

Correspondence received from Forests Ontario advising of two initiatives being announced for 2017 in recognition of marking Ontario150 and Canada's sesquicentennial 7. Port Stanley BIA Board of Management

Copy of BIA Board of Management meetings dated March 16 and March 23, 2017.

Reports

Central Elgin Planning Office

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 23-17 Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan Scope Change A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Sally Martyn that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 23-17 as information; And That Council authorize the execution of an agreement with Dillon Consulting Limited for a Market Analysis to inform the Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan valued at $21,440 exclusive of disbursements and HST. There were concerns brought up about the additional cost of the Market Analysis for the Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan and how the extra would be be paid for. Karen Harris, Director of Financial Services said the extra would be paid through the Port Stanley Harbour Divestiture Plan which still has $5,800,000. Staff felt that after discussions with Dillon that this addition component to the plan was needed to take conceptual ideas, to what's actually feasible. The Motion was Carried by a slim margin of 4-3, with Mayor Marr casting the deciding vote. Report: As Council is aware, Dillon Consulting Limited was awarded the contract for the Port Stanley Harbour Secondary Plan. In February 2017, Council approved an upset limit for the scope of work outlined in the RFP of $245,823, inclusive of disbursements and exclusive of HST. In their RFP proposal, Dillon suggested several provisional items, including a Market Analysis to support the Harbour Community Improvement Plan. For the Market Analysis, market specialists from Watson & Associates would review the physical and locational attributes of the Harbour, market segmentation, market drivers, and supply opportunities. They would provide a retail and tourism assessment, a high-level review of established port areas within the broader market, and a Strengths/ Weaknesses/ Opportunities/ Challenges analysis as Input Into the preferred growth options. This broader market feasibility data would provide an important market context to ground land use recommendations based on local market realities. The market analysis will further assist in identifying land uses that best leverage the future market opportunities for Port Stanley's Harbour. CAO 24-17 New Municipal Website A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 24-17 New Municipal Website as information. The Motion was Carried. Report: Websites are critical pieces of infrastructure that require periodic investment and regular maintenance. Investments update programming code, improve accessibility, and improve design. Maintaining a contemporary website design projects a professional image. The current Central Elgin website was last redesigned in 2012. In 2016, staff became aware that iCompass, the current website provider, would no longer be offering website upgrades; they will only continue to provide basic support. As standards for accessibility and reporting become more robust, iCompass will no longer allow Central Elgin meet statutory requirements. In November 2016, staff reviewed a proposal from eSolutions Group for a new website design. eSolutions has designed the websites for a number of other small municipalities, including the Township of Wilmot, the Town of Tillsonburg, and the Municipality of Leamington. As detailed in Figure 1, eSolutions has developed a sitemap, redesigned and redeveloped the website, and provided content support and training for $23,500 plus HST. Additionally, there is an annual fee of $4,300.00 + HST. With support from Elgin County, staff opted to place our website on their servers, which will result in savings of approximately $4,000 annually. Comparatively, we currently pay $4,750 to iCompass annually, plus approximately $750 for support calls. The anticipated go-live date for the new website is July 2017. The website will be AODA compliant, and compatible with World Wide Web Consortium Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2. 0. The newly-designed, user-friendly website will feature:

Accessible features, such as alternative text on images, captions and headings for assistive devices, and a built in Accessibility Checker

A responsive web design, suitable for all mobile and tablet devices

An enhanced information architecture that allows users to find the information they want in 3 clicks or less

A search engine, powered by Google, that provides relevant information quickly

An enhanced news module with constituent ability to subscribe and filter alerts by category

An updated calendar to see all upcoming community events; the public will also be able to submit their own events for review and inclusion.

Staff anticipate minimal disruption during the transfer from the current site to the new site. A project team is working to update the current website content using best practices (which include search engine tags, accessibility, and use of plain language) to prepare it for the new site.

CAO 25-17 William Street Parking - Split into Two Motions.

A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin approve extending the area of the proposed plaza on the west side of William Street, adjacent to 174 William Street, southerly one additional parking space for an area totalling approximately three parking spaces as per Report CAO 25-17. The Motion was Carried.

A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin direct staff to prepare the necessary by-law amendments to implement, on a pilot basis, permit parking on the east side of William Street between Edith Cavell Boulevard and Erie Street with parking permits available for sale to the owners of adjacent properties at a cost of $100 per season (May 1 to September 30) as per Report CAO 25-17.

Dan McNeil commented on the past discussions of paid parking in the area and gave the opinion that parking in the area has been an issue for years with many area residents having only one option, park on the streets. Roads are made for travel, not for parking. After several comments on the merits of the plan and the problem of keeping the Central Elgin parking permits localized, specifically for each area, was something could not implement. The Motion was Defeated.

Report: The Municipality hosted an open house on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Port Stanley Arena to inform the public of changes to on-street parking on William Street between Smith Street and Edith Cavell Boulevard. Adjacent property owners were informed of the open house by mail and the Municipal Facebook page was also used. Approximately seven persons attended the open house. Input was received with respect to two issues.

On street Plaza (Pilot Project)

There was general support for the creation of the on-street plaza as a pilot project utilizing moveable features. Council, at its meeting, of March 27, 2017 had approved the creation of a plaza equivalent to two parking spaces in length on the west side of William Street adjacent to 174 William Street. At the open house, staff received a request to extend the plaza an additional parking space to the south. Staff does not have a concern with this request and would recommend to Council that it authorize the expansion of the plaza area one additional parking spot southerly.

Permit Parking - East side of William Street (Pilot Project)

Three property owners on the east side of William Street between Edith Cavell Boulevard and Erie Street spoke of difficulties being able to find available on street parking for their residences during the summer season. They indicated that parking spaces were often taken by persons attending Main Beach for the day. The dwellings on William Street in this one block length of William Street do not have driveways. The property owners attending the open house suggested that the east side of William Street, between Edith Cavell Boulevard and Erie Street, could be restricted to permit parking only, with permits being sold to adjacent property owners. The persons indicated that they would be prepared to purchase a seasonal parking pass at an amount equivalent to the seasonal beach parking pass ie $100 plus HST. Staff has no objections to implementing the permit system on this one block section of William Street as a trial for one season. If Council wishes to proceed, it can give direction for staff to prepare the necessary by-law amendments for consideration at a future Council meeting. If Council believes that additional public input on this suggestion is appropriate, as permit parking was not referenced in the open house notice, an additional open house can be scheduled.

Director of Physical Services PW 22-17 Trails Master Plan A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin accept report PW-22-17 as information. That Council accept the Trails Master Plan dated April 2017, authored by WSP And That Council direct staff to post the Trails Master Plan for public comment for a period of 30 days in conformity with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Act process. The Motion was Carried. Report: The municipality has undertaken a Trails Master with the assistance of WSP Consulting. The process involved public consultation by way of on-line surveys, workshops with stakeholders and key interest groups, as well as public open houses in Belmont and Port Stanley. The Plan builds on previously completed Cycling Master Plan, as well as the City of St. Thomas Trails Master Plan. At the Council meeting on April 106, 2017, Consultant Jay Cranstone provided Council with a presentation of process undertaken and an overview of the report. Subsequent to that meeting, the final draft report was forwarded to Council for their review prior to this meeting. Staff would respectfully suggest that if Council is comfortable with the draft report it would now be appropriate to post the report on the municipal website for a 30 day review and comment period by the public. This public posting and review period would satisfy the requirements of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Act Process. PW 23-17 Bleacher Purchase, Don Yeck Park Improvements A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report PW-23-17 as information; And That Council award the purchase of new bleachers for Don Yeck Park to Forum Athletic Products, Bolton Ontario for a total cost of $21,053.29. The Motion was Carried. Report: Included in the 2017 Capital Budget is an item for ball diamond improvements at Don Yeck Park in Belmont. The work included extension and rehabilitation of the two infields, purchase of new bases and purchase and installation of new bleachers. With respect to the acquisition of the new bleachers, staff sought three written quotations from reputable suppliers of sports field equipment. The lowest price for the purchase of the bleachers was received from Forum Athletic Products, Bolton Ontario in the amount of $18,307.21.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer

Director of Fire Rescue Services/Fire Chief FS 04-17 Monthly Alarm Activities Report A Motion moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Dennis Crevits that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report FS 04-17 March Monthly Alarm Activities Report as information. The Motion was Carried.

By-laws A Motion Moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Fiona Roberts that By-law 2141, 2142, 2143, 2144, 2145 be taken collectively. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2141 Confirmatory By-law By-law 2142 ZBA - 383 & 385 Front Street By-law 2143 ZBA - 5680 Sunset Road By-law 2144 Development Agreement - WMJJ Ltd. and Performance Communities Reality Inc. and Springwater Developments Inc. respecting Part of Lots 69, 70 and 71, Registered Plan 251 By-law 2145 Being a By-law to Amend By-law EG1 as Amended

Public Notice

Resolutions

New Business Mayor Marr commented that an application has just come in to erect a banner in Belmont, this would normally go to the committee, but has to do with support for the new school from the Belmont School Alliance. The trustee vote is May 23rd, and if this were to go through committee, and then on to Council it would be over with. The banner is to be installed at the intersection of Belmont Road and Avon Road, and has the message "Bring the School to Belmont. We Support A New Belmont School." A Motion Moved by Sally Martyn and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that Council authorize the CAO to sign the application for the erection of the banner that has been received from the Belmont School Alliance, and has the message "Bring the School to Belmont. We Support A New Belmont School." The Motion was Carried.

Unfinished Business

Adjournment Council Adjourned at 8:25 p.m.

Closed Session CS1 Closed Session Minutes CS1 Litigation or Potential Litigation (s.239(2)(e)) and/or Solicitor-Client Privilege (s.239(2)(f)) - Port Stanley Harbour