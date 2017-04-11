The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Regular Meeting Of Council On Monday, April 10th, 2017

Roll Call - All were present. Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed

Adoption of Minutes Minutes of the Regular Meetings of Council dated February 27, March 13 and March 27, 2017 and the Planning Meeting dated March 20, 2017 were adopted.

Presentation 1. Trails Master Plan

Jay Cranstone and Claire Basinski from the MMM Group Limited, were in attendance to present the Central Elgin Trails Master Plan and 10 Year Implementation Strategy. Jay Cranstone stated that the study took almost a year to complete and that the strategy of the plan was to provide recreational opportunities for a range of users of all ages and abilities in various areas of the Municipality. Identify a blueprint and guide for future planning and community building. Establish a flexible tool for decision makers as well as being a communication tool for staff and the community. Provide guidance on the design of trail facilities and other facilities and other amenities that address user preferences and standards. Some of the benefits of having trails are:

Health and safety - Provides opportunities for physical activity and healthy active lifestyles.

Environment - Promotes resource conservation and protection of natural heritage.

Asset management - Helps identify priorities for future investment and land resource allocation.

Economic - Increased property values and local investment in business and community development.

Tourism - Supports localized tourism, seasonal use and regional tourism initiatives.

Social - Brings communities together, fosters stewardship and provides opportunities for local involvement. The plan also builds upon the Ontario Trails Strategy and Cycling Strategy initiatives brought forward by the Province, and County for two primary user groups pedestrians and cyclists with consideration for users with mobility aids. Public consultations included an Online Questionnaire that ran from July 2016 to January 2017 that had 118 public responses, a Stakeholder Workshop on August 10, 2016 with 15 attendees, a Public Open House on October 15, 2016 that had 40 plus attendees in Belmont and Port Stanley locations, and a Stakeholder Presentation on December 7, 2016 with 30 attendees from the Belmont Lions Club. The vision of the plan was to provide Central Elgin with a continuous and connected system of trails in its urban, rural and natural areas that provide access to key community destinations for recreational experiences or as a transportation option. The trail priorities include projects in Union, Norman-Lyndale, Lynhurst, Belmont, and Port Stanley that are upgrades to existing trail networks, and creating connections linking neighbourhoods. The total cost of the proposed trails network throughout Central Elgin will be $5,283,500 which includes an estimated $10,500 for on-road cycling routes. Costs for phase 1 (short-term 0-10 years) will be $2,580,00, and for phase 2 (long-term 10+ years) will be $2,693,000. The 45 minute presentation was very detailed and produced a great action plan for Central Elgin to carry out it's Trail Implementation Strategy over ten years. Mayor Marr commented that this will further promote and enhance a healthy lifestyle which will then open up more possibilities for development in Central Elgin. Development of the community trails network can also have service groups as partners to help fund these projects. The public will also have the opportunity for further input at a future public meeting.

Reports

Chief Administrative Officer CAO 18-17 2018 Municipal Election Update & Approval of Voting Method A Motion moved by Fiona Roberts and Seconded by Harold Winkworth That Report CAO 18-17 " 2018 Municipal Election" be received as information; And That: Council direct staff to maintain the current voting method of "first past the post" election model with the use of vote tabulators for the 2018 Municipal Election; And Further That: Staff be directed to prepare the necessary by-law for the method of voting for the 2018 Municipal Election as per Report CAO 18-17. The Motion was Carried. Background: - The Municipal Elections Modernization Act, 2016, or Bill 181, makes changes to the Municipal Elections Act, 1996. Some of these changes come into effect immediately after Royal Assent and certain changes do not come into effect until April 1, 2018, in time for the next municipal election. This Report is a summary of changes to the Municipal Elections Act (MEA), which will impact future municipal elections, starting with the 2018 election. The date for the next municipal and school board election is October 22, 2018. The following is a list and explanation of the more significant changes made in the Act: Election calendar

Nomination Period and process/ Eligibility

Campaign Finance

Third Party Advertising

Option to Use Ranked Ballots

Clerk's Authority

Recounts CAO 19-17 March Monthly Building Report A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Dan McNeil that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive Report CAO 19-17 March 2017 Monthly Building Reports as information. The Motion was Carried. CAO 20-17 Request for Proposals CERFP-001-17 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin accept the Proposal from A.J. Stone Company Ltd. for the supply of Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Equipment as set out in Request for Proposals CERFP-001-17 in the amount of $362,048.00 exclusive of tax. Fire Chief Chris McDonough commented that the Phase 1 Evaluation (Evaluation and References, Specifications and Cost) was carried out by the Chief Administrative Officer and the Director of Fire Rescue/Fire Chief. The Phase 2 Evaluation (Product Demonstration and Field Testing) was carried out by the Director of Fire Rescue/Fire Chief, select volunteer firefighters, and firefighters that took part at the Live Fire Training over the past weekend and all went well. The Motion was Carried. CAO 21-17 Trade Agreement Requirements - Application to Procurement from ERTH Corporation A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report CAO 21-17 Trade Agreement Requirements - Application to Procurement from ERTH Corporation as information. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Physical Services PW 16-17 Glenwood Ave Sanitary Servicing Charge A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and Seconded by Fiona Roberts that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin receive report PW 16-17 Glenwood Ave Sanitary Servicing Charge as information. And that staff be directed to prepare the necessary bylaw to impose a charge for the connection to sanitary sewers on Glenwood Ave. And further that a public meeting be scheduled to consider the charge at a future meeting of Council. The cost of $9,574.89 per property is for the installation of the infrastructure to support the servicing of the lots only and does not include the municipalities development charge for waste water treatment which is $6,702.45. The combination of these two charges by the Municipality would increase the total cost to $16,277.34 for the connection to sanitary sewers. The Motion was Carried. PW 17-17 Dalewood Campground Water Servicing A Motion moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Dan McNeil that Council approve the installation of a new water main on Water Tower Line from the existing St. Thomas Secondary Watermain easterly to Dalewood Road to service Dalewood Campground subject to estimated costs for replacement being approved by the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. And that the cost for the installation will be recovered from the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority. And further that the main will be municipally owned upon completion as per report PW 17-17. The Motion was Carried. PW 18-17 Kettle Creek Conservation Lands, Belmont - Property Use Agreement A Motion moved by Stephen Carr and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin request Kettle Creek Conservation Authority consider entering into a Property Use Agreement with the Municipality of Central Elgin for the development of trails within Belmont. And that staff be requested to report back to Council with a draft agreement for Council's consideration as per report PW 18-17. After comments from Lloyd Perrin indicating that it would be a good option to include all KCCA lands in Central Elgin, the motion was amended to include. And further that staff be directed to investigate the option of an overall arching agreement with KCCA for additional trails within Central Elgin. The Motion was Carried.

Director of Financial Services/Treasurer DFS 13-17 CE-008-17 2017 Supply and Placement of Road Granulars A Motion moved by Dan McNeil and Seconded by Stephen Carr that the Council of the Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin award Tender CE-008-17, 2017 Supply and Placement of Road Granulars to Johnston Brothers (Bothwell) Ltd. for a total tendered price of $175,985.60 inclusive of transport, haulage, float charges and applicable taxes; And further that the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer be authorized to sign and execute the contract documents with Johnston Brothers (Bothwell) Ltd. as awarded as per report DFS 13-17. The Motion was Carried. DFS 14-17 CE-010-17 2017 Fine Grass Cutting Karen Harris, Director of Finance/Treasurer requested that Council defer this report for a week due to inadequate time to properly verify additional information that has become available so that a fair recommendation can be made to Council. Council agreed to defer this report.

By-laws A Motion Moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Fiona Roberts that By-law 2134, 2135, 2137 be taken collectively. The Motions were read 1st, 2nd, and 3rd time and passed collectively. By-law 2134 Confirmatory By-law By-law 2135 Being a By-law to Authorize Submission of an Application to Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation (OILC) for Financing Capital Works By-law 2137 Being a By-law to Change the normal retirement age under the OMERS primary pension plan and the retirement compensation arrangement that provides benefits for members and former members of the Primary Plan in respect of the employees identified herein.

Resolutions 1. 2017 Summer Meeting Schedule for Council Meetings A Motion Moved by Dennis Crevits and Seconded by Harold Winkworth that Council approve the following dates for the summer Council Meetings Monday July 24th, and Monday August 28th, 2017. The Motion was Carried.

New Business Mayor Marr commented that the Coffee Shop talk about the Secondary Plan for the Harbour was held today and that it was very successful. For the duration the participation from the public was excellent with lots of input, and that Dillion will be present at the next Council meeting.

