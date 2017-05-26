Open Daily

background0
Friday, May 26, 2017
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Recognizing Service and Community Involvement during Canada's 150th Birthday

News

Recognizing Service and Community Involvement during Canada's 150th Birthday

As part of the celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday, Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London and Jeff Yurek, Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London, will be recognizing individuals and organizations that have made our riding what it is today.

Nominations are now open for Elgin-Middlesex-London Canada 150 Awards.

"Our Community's deep roots in agriculture and the contributions of faith communities, service clubs and many volunteers have played an important role in our history," said Karen Vecchio. "There is no better way to celebrate this important year than by recognizing the outstanding contributions of the people who have made Elgin-Middlesex-London great."

Vecchio and Yurek are working together to celebrate Canada 150th Birthday in Elgin-Middlesex-London by scheduling a local celebration September 10th.

"This is a very important year marking the 150th year since Confederation. I am pleased to partner with MP Vecchio to announce that nominations are now open to recognize individuals and organizations in Elgin-Middlesex-London for their contributions in our community," said Jeff Yurek. "I encourage anyone to participate in the nomination process."

Nominations are open to residents of Elgin-Middlesex-London only. Submissions are due by Monday, July 24, 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.karenvecchiomp.ca for the nomination categories and package.


Last Updated: Thursday, 25 May 2017 16:01:23 PM EST

