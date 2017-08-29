THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The Port Stanley Community Policing Committee made a presentation to the Port Stanley
Lifeguards on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Port Stanley's Main Beach. Certificates
and gift certificates were given for recognition and appreciation for their efforts
serving the Port Stanley community over the summer by keeping our beaches safe.
The beach can be a busy place, and lifeguards take on that crucial role in maintaining
safety on the beach. With over 300 incidents this past summer, when something happens,
it's nice to know that lifeguards are close by as first responders, ready to provide
assistance for any situation.
Central Elgin's Mayor, David Marr stated, "On behalf of the Municipality I would
like to extend our appreciation for all the efforts made towards making our beach's
safe. This is a very important job that makes our Community stand out by having
lifeguards here, it's a Blue Flag Beach and a Safe Beach. Again, thanks for making
this happen."