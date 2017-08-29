background0
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley News
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
The Bluffs Golf Club – rugged & beautiful

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Recognition for Port Stanley's Lifeguards

News

by Doug Harvey
Recognition for Port Stanley's Lifeguards

The Port Stanley Community Policing Committee made a presentation to the Port Stanley Lifeguards on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Port Stanley's Main Beach. Certificates and gift certificates were given for recognition and appreciation for their efforts serving the Port Stanley community over the summer by keeping our beaches safe.

The beach can be a busy place, and lifeguards take on that crucial role in maintaining safety on the beach. With over 300 incidents this past summer, when something happens, it's nice to know that lifeguards are close by as first responders, ready to provide assistance for any situation.

Central Elgin's Mayor, David Marr stated, "On behalf of the Municipality I would like to extend our appreciation for all the efforts made towards making our beach's safe. This is a very important job that makes our Community stand out by having lifeguards here, it's a Blue Flag Beach and a Safe Beach. Again, thanks for making this happen."


Last Updated: Monday, 28 August 2017 17:59:21 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Wednesday Platter Specials

Thursday Steak Deals

1/2 PRICE PINTS OF BUD LIGHT DRAFT !!!!
Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson's Fish Market

Fresh Fish From Our Boats

To Your Table!

Open Tuesday - Sunday 10AM - 5PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695