This Mother's Day

96-year-old Female Equestrian Still Riding!

Funds from "Dinnie and Dooley" Ride-a-thon on Mother's Day weekend to support eating disorders.

May 9, 2017, Toronto / London–One of Canada's first female equestrians and international horse judge Dorinda (Dinnie) Greenway, age 96, will ride her retired Canadian Sport Horse Randule (Dooley) to raise funds for eating disorders on Saturday, May 13, 2017, Mother’s Day weekend. The ride is also timed to raise awareness for the upcoming 2nd Annual World Eating Disorders Action Day (June 2, 2017).

The courageous Dinnie and Dooley will be riding into town from their farm in Arva, Ontario to pick up groceries at their local Loblaw's in London, Ontario. Dinnie, who lost her granddaughter (Michale, age 27) to anorexia, is collecting pledges to help those suffering from a disease that kills 20 per cent of its victims.

Who: Dinnie and Dooley Ride-a-thon!

When: Saturday, May 13, 2017

Where: Loblaw's Supermarket, 1740 Richmond St, London

(@ Fanshawe Park Road W)

Ride Route: Hwy 4 (Richmond Street)

When: ETA at Loblaw’s is 12 noon



All proceeds from the ride will go towards the WaterStone Foundation (http://www.waterstonefoundation.ca), a registered Canadian charity raising money to support its vision: to create healthy lives free from eating disorders.

Pledges of support for Dinnie and Dooley's ride can be made online by visiting the WaterStone Foundation and clicking on the Donate tab.