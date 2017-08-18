THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Friday, August 18, 2017
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
Public Warning for Viewing Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017

St. Thomas, Ontario, August 18, 2017 – The Health Unit is asking members of the public who watch the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21 to take a few precautions to stay safe. The sun's intense radiation (visible light, ultraviolet and infrared) can pose a serious danger, especially to an area of the eye called the retina. The retina contains very sensitive cells which absorb the sun's radiation. Once these cells are burned and damaged, they cannot regenerate.

Here are some do's and don'ts for looking at a solar eclipse:

  • Never look directly at the sun without wearing appropriate eyewear. This precaution applies all the time, not just to solar eclipses. Looking directly at the sun can damage your eyes, leading to partial or complete loss of eyesight.
  • Do view the eclipse with special eclipse glasses such as those that comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard or those specifically designed and approved for solar observation. These can be purchased from science stores, museums, science centres or astronomy groups.
  • Do not use the following items to view the solar eclipse: sunglasses, color negative film exposed to light and developed, slide film unexposed to light and developed, compact discs (CDs), glass plates covered with soot, crossed polarizing filters, color acetates or any other filters not specifically designed for solar observing.

The solar eclipse on Monday will be a partial one in Canada. This occurs when the moon covers part of the sun as it moves between the earth and the sun. This means part of the sun's radiation will continue to make its way to earth, making eye damage more likely if someone looks directly at it.

For more information on solar eclipses and how to view them safely, please visit Canadian Space Agency's website at http://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/eng/astronomy/eclipses.asp#eclipse-august-21


