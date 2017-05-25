THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Zoning By-law Amendment

1. 7:20 p.m. - Magri, 42338 Fruit Ridge Line

Background: The subject lands, which are located on the north side of Fruit Ridge Line, east of the Port Stanley Terminal Rail line, have approximately 72 metres of frontage on Fruit Ridge Line and are approximately 3.57 hectares (8.82 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 42338 Fruit Ridge Line, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 2, Concession 5, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.

The applicants are proposing agro-tourism initiatives that are compatible with the secluded and quiet setting in the country that the subject lands offer. They currently offer yoga classes and wish to bring that into compliance with the by-law. The applicants are running an apiary and growing wild flowers from which they produce teas, salves, soaps, syrups and preserves. They are proposing to have a retail outlet for the sale of products the produce as well local produce, breads, preserves, tinctures, seeds, plants and flowers and eggs. They are also seeking permission to host gatherings such as seasonal celebrations and festivals, yoga festivals, weddings, community gatherings and retreats.

The subject lands are located within the Open Space Zone 1 (OS1) of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, as amended. The OS1 zone permits farm uses, rural - residential uses, institutional use, home occupations and accessory uses. A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the range of uses proposed by the applicants.

After the Draft By-law was presented by Mr. McCoomb there were no questions and no correspondence received, the Public Meeting was then concluded, and the Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.