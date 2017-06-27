Committee of Adjustment
1. 6:15 p.m. - COA 14-17, 403 Beamish Street
The applicant is proposing to construct a single detached residential
dwelling on the subject lands; a minor variance is being requested to permit a lot
coverage of 42.3%, whereas the Zoning By-Law permits a maximum lot coverage of 40%.
The Requested Variance was Granted.
2. 6:25 p.m. - COA 13-17, 9920 Wellington Road
The applicant is requesting permission from the Committee of Adjustment to construct
a new garage in place the existing carport which is located on the north side of
the existing residential dwelling. The subject lands front on County Road 25 and
the Zoning By-Law requires all buildings and structures to be setback 19.81 meters from
the front line. The existing carport is setback 11.5 meters from the front lot line, however
the carport predates the Zoning By_Law and is considered a legal non-complying structure.
The Requested Variance was Granted.
3. 6:35 p.m. - COA 12-17, 275 Colborne Street
The applicants are proposing to construct an 8.63 feet X 25.8 feet deck on the southerly
side of the residential dwelling. The Requested Variances would be to permit a maximum
lot coverage of 14% for accessary buildings, and to permit the construction of a
deck 2.66 feet from the lot line. The Requested Variance was Granted.
Zoning By-law Amendment
1. 6:45 p.m. - ZBA, 313 Colborne Street
The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Colborne Street, south
of Stanley Street, have approximately 20 metres of frontage on Colborne Street and
are approximately 758 square metres in lot area. Municipally known as 313 Colborne
Street, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 35, Plan 117, geographic
Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin.
The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject lands to permit a second residential
unit. The proposed dwelling unit will be in the form of a basement apartment.
The subject lands are located within the Residential Zone 1 (R1) of the Village
of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507, as amended. The R1 zone permits residential
use and one single detached dwelling on a lot.
A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the proposed secondary
apartment.
The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision
on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting
of Council.
Zoning By-law Amendment/Official Plan Amendment
1. 6:55 p.m. - 5144 East Road
The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject lands to permit the existing commercial
garage building to be repurposed into a mini-storage facility. The applicant is
proposing a two story addition to the building to accommodate a freight elevator,
and will have an enclosed outdoor compound for larger items such as boats and trailers.
The Residential Policies of the Plan permit a full range of residential dwelling
types and densities. An official plan amendment (exception) is required in order
to permit the proposed mini-storage use on the subject lands.
A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to support the repurposing of the
existing garage building into mini-storage as proposed by the applicant.
The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision
on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting
of Council.
Zoning By-law Amendment
1. 7:05 p.m. - ZBA, 384 George Street
The applicant is proposing to sell one of the three lots (Lot 44) that comprise their
current holdings within the subject lands. The lot contains one of eight existing
houses within the overall holdings. Selling one of the houses will remove one of
the eight recognized by the current zoning. A zoning amendment is required to recognize
the change in the number of houses remaining and to permit ongoing residential use
of the lot to be sold.
The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision
on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting
of Council.
Plan of Condominium
1. 7:15 p.m. - 14168 Belmont Road
The proposed Draft Plan of Condominium is located east of Belmont Road, south of
Robin Ridge Drive and north of Washburn Street. The proposed development, owner
Robin Ridge Estates Limited, encompasses 3.00 hectares of land and provides for
the development of 40 units for single-detached dwellings. Twenty-eight visitor
parking spaces are proposed. The County of Elgin is the Approval Authority for this
application, so all concerns and comments from this Public Meeting will be directed
to the County.
Correspondence was received concerning ongoing water flow issues onto their property
and that Council should be reminded that it would be negligent or careless in performance
of duty to approve a new development before the drainage issues affecting property
owners at Robin Ridge are completed to the satisfaction of the homeowners.
Another area resident had concerns about the driveway beside her residence being
used as a road for heavy equipment, and also had concerns about ongoing drainage
issues.
Mr. Leitch commented that if there is outstanding issues like drainage in the existing
development, the Municipality will not clear the Plan of Condominium, therefore
no units can be sold, so we do have that level of control. I understand it after
speaking to Mr. Perrin, that a revised grading plan is necessary, in addition to
the developer and the purchasers being involved in approving that, and Council will
also have to approve that because it is an alteration to the existing development.
The public meeting concluded for this Plan of Condominium. A decision on this Plan
of Condominium will be considered at a future meeting of County Council.