Committee of Adjustment 1. 6:15 p.m. - COA 14-17, 403 Beamish Street The applicant is proposing to construct a single detached residential dwelling on the subject lands; a minor variance is being requested to permit a lot coverage of 42.3%, whereas the Zoning By-Law permits a maximum lot coverage of 40%. The Requested Variance was Granted. 2. 6:25 p.m. - COA 13-17, 9920 Wellington Road The applicant is requesting permission from the Committee of Adjustment to construct a new garage in place the existing carport which is located on the north side of the existing residential dwelling. The subject lands front on County Road 25 and the Zoning By-Law requires all buildings and structures to be setback 19.81 meters from the front line. The existing carport is setback 11.5 meters from the front lot line, however the carport predates the Zoning By_Law and is considered a legal non-complying structure. The Requested Variance was Granted. 3. 6:35 p.m. - COA 12-17, 275 Colborne Street The applicants are proposing to construct an 8.63 feet X 25.8 feet deck on the southerly side of the residential dwelling. The Requested Variances would be to permit a maximum lot coverage of 14% for accessary buildings, and to permit the construction of a deck 2.66 feet from the lot line. The Requested Variance was Granted.

Zoning By-law Amendment 1. 6:45 p.m. - ZBA, 313 Colborne Street The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Colborne Street, south of Stanley Street, have approximately 20 metres of frontage on Colborne Street and are approximately 758 square metres in lot area. Municipally known as 313 Colborne Street, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 35, Plan 117, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin. The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject lands to permit a second residential unit. The proposed dwelling unit will be in the form of a basement apartment. The subject lands are located within the Residential Zone 1 (R1) of the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507, as amended. The R1 zone permits residential use and one single detached dwelling on a lot. A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the proposed secondary apartment. The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

Zoning By-law Amendment/Official Plan Amendment 1. 6:55 p.m. - 5144 East Road The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject lands to permit the existing commercial garage building to be repurposed into a mini-storage facility. The applicant is proposing a two story addition to the building to accommodate a freight elevator, and will have an enclosed outdoor compound for larger items such as boats and trailers. The Residential Policies of the Plan permit a full range of residential dwelling types and densities. An official plan amendment (exception) is required in order to permit the proposed mini-storage use on the subject lands. A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to support the repurposing of the existing garage building into mini-storage as proposed by the applicant. The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

Zoning By-law Amendment 1. 7:05 p.m. - ZBA, 384 George Street The applicant is proposing to sell one of the three lots (Lot 44) that comprise their current holdings within the subject lands. The lot contains one of eight existing houses within the overall holdings. Selling one of the houses will remove one of the eight recognized by the current zoning. A zoning amendment is required to recognize the change in the number of houses remaining and to permit ongoing residential use of the lot to be sold. The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.