THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

1. 11:50 a.m. - Application for a Minor Variance No. 15_17 - Jonathan and Trudy Bunde, 46329 Sparta Line The applicants recently purchased the subject lands and are proposing to open a new retail store on the first storey and reside in the second storey. A permission from the Committee of Adjustment is required in order to provide confirmation that the second storey can continue to be used for residential purposes. The Requested Variance was Granted.

Zoning By-law Amendment

1. 12:00 p.m. - ZBA - 467 Sunset Drive

Notice of Public Meeting - Ontario Infrastructure and Land Corporation - 467 Sunset Drive - No development is proposed. The applicant only wishes to place a holding zone on the lands to protect areas identified as potential cultural heritage sites. The zone will prohibit any development or change in use until such time as a Stage 4 Archaeological study is completed and mitigation measures are identified.

The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

2. 12:10 p.m. - ZBA - Platinum Developments (Elgin) Inc.

Notice of Public Meeting - Platinum Developments (Elgin) Inc. - Little Creek Phase 3 - The applicant is proposing a draft plan of subdivision encompassing an area of approximately 3.9 hectares (9.64 acres), and providing for the development of 42 lots for detached residential dwellings. The proposed zoning amendment will more accurately define the boundary between the Residential zone and the Open Space zone associated with the ravine system. The applicant is also seeking a minimum rear yard depth of 7 metres and an exterior side yard of 3.5 metres.

A comment was brought forward regarding minimum side yards and rear yard depth ending up too small of an area between homes. Area residents would like less homes in the new area. The public meeting concluded. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.