THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 Mainly Clear
Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Public Meetings for Planning Applications for Monday, July 24, 2017

News

by Doug Harvey
Public Meetings for Planning Applications for Monday, July 24, 2017
Survey of Residential Development Costs

Committee of Adjustment

1. 11:50 a.m. - Application for a Minor Variance No. 15_17 - Jonathan and Trudy Bunde, 46329 Sparta Line
The applicants recently purchased the subject lands and are proposing to open a new retail store on the first storey and reside in the second storey. A permission from the Committee of Adjustment is required in order to provide confirmation that the second storey can continue to be used for residential purposes. The Requested Variance was Granted.

Zoning By-law Amendment

1. 12:00 p.m. - ZBA - 467 Sunset Drive
Notice of Public Meeting - Ontario Infrastructure and Land Corporation - 467 Sunset Drive - No development is proposed. The applicant only wishes to place a holding zone on the lands to protect areas identified as potential cultural heritage sites. The zone will prohibit any development or change in use until such time as a Stage 4 Archaeological study is completed and mitigation measures are identified.

The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

2. 12:10 p.m. - ZBA - Platinum Developments (Elgin) Inc.
Notice of Public Meeting - Platinum Developments (Elgin) Inc. - Little Creek Phase 3 - The applicant is proposing a draft plan of subdivision encompassing an area of approximately 3.9 hectares (9.64 acres), and providing for the development of 42 lots for detached residential dwellings. The proposed zoning amendment will more accurately define the boundary between the Residential zone and the Open Space zone associated with the ravine system. The applicant is also seeking a minimum rear yard depth of 7 metres and an exterior side yard of 3.5 metres.

A comment was brought forward regarding minimum side yards and rear yard depth ending up too small of an area between homes. Area residents would like less homes in the new area. The public meeting concluded. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

Drains - Public Meeting 12:20 p.m.

Call to Order

Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof - None disclosed.

Presentation

1. Notice of Meeting to Consider the Engineer's Report respecting Webber Bourne Drain.

A request by an affected landowner that the drain be modified slightly. It was agreed that the suggestions were valid and would be further examined by the engineer and that the decision will be deferred to a later date.

Adjournment

Development Charges - Public Meeting 12:40 p.m.

Presentation

1. Gary Scanlan, Watson Associates Economists, was in attendance to make a presentation to Council respecting Development Charges.

Development Charges is a means to recover the capital costs associated with residential and non-residential growth within a municipality. The capital costs are in addition to what would normally be constructed as part of a subdivision (i.e. internal roads, sewers, water mains, roads, sidewalks, streetlights,etc.)

CAO 38-17 Amendment to Municipality's Development Charges By-law

CAO 47-17 Addendum to Development Charges Background Study

A comment was brought forward regarding the Development Costs already paid for on the Sunset Drive sanitary sewer project, and that the fees have already been paid for by Donwest. Staff will be looking into the Development Charges costs that relate to the area, and that a review will be forthcoming. The public meeting concluded. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

Questions

Adjournment -


Last Updated: Tuesday, 25 July 2017 07:13:10 AM EST

