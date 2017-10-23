Zoning By-law Amendments

1. 7:00 p.m. - Muscat, 6720 Sunset Road

Notice of Public Meeting - Zoning By-Law Amendment - P & M Muscat Holdings Inc. - 6720 Sunset Road



The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Sunset Road, south of Fruit Ridge Line, have approximately 61 metres of frontage on Sunset Road and approximately .37 hectares (0.92 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 6720 Sunset Road, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 4, Concession 4, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.

The applicants are proposing to construct a building on the subject lands for the purposes of producing, storing and selling candles and related products such as candle holders.

The subject lands are located within the Business Zone 1 (131- 5) of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, as amended. The B1 zone permits a wide range of largely space extensive commercial uses including agricultural storage facilities such as grain elevators, nurseries (horticultural), garden centres, commercial riding stables, commercial open space recreation, mixing and storage and selling of fertilizers, servicing and selling of farm machinery and equipment, and petroleum distribution centres.

The special provisions of the 131-5 zone permit plumbing heating and cooling sales and service including the retail sale of accessory and related products, market gardening, horticultural nursery, and a restricted business use. A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the proposed candle sale and production use on the property.

At this public meeting there were no written submissions received or anyone from the public that had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

2. 7:10 p.m. - Wright, 44160 John Wise Line

Notice of Public Meeting - Zoning By-Law Amendment - Wright & Tischler-Wright - 44160 John Wise Line



The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Sunset Road, south of Fruit Ridge Line, have approximately 201 metres of frontage on John Wise Line and approximately 3.94 hectares (9.74 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 44160 John Wise Line, they may be legally described as being the South Part of Lot 12, Concession 6, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.

The applicant is proposing to convert the second storey of the detached garage currently under construction on the subject lands into a secondary apartment. It is proposed to service the apartment with a well and septic system. No new construction is proposed, save and except for the interior renovations to the garage.

The subject lands are located within the Open Space Zone 1 (OS1) of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, as amended. The OS1 zone permits farm uses, rural - residential use, institutional use, home occupations and accessory uses. One rural - residential dwelling is permitted on a lot.

A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the secondary apartment within the garage as an additional permitted use on the property.

At this public meeting there were no written submissions received or anyone from the public that had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

3. 7:20 p.m. - Crosby, 46291 New Sarum Line

Notice of Public Meeting - Zoning By-Law Amendment - Crosby Homes Ltd. - 46291 New Sarum Line



The lands that are subject to this proposed amendment are located on the south side of New Sarum Line, at the intersection with Talbot Line. The lands have approximately 84 metres of frontage on New Sarum Line and approximately .304 hectares (0.75 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 46291 New Sarum Line, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 8, Concession 8, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin, and are further described as Part 3 on Reference Plan 11 R-2245.

The applicant is proposing to construct a residential addition on to the existing garage/storage building on the subject lands. The addition will convert the principle use to residential with the existing building becoming an attached garage.

The subject lands are located within the Business Zone 5 (65-19) of the Township of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, as amended. The B5 zone permits restricted business use, institutional use, dwelling units above the main or first storey, home occupations and accessory uses. The special provisions of the B5-19 zone permit the storage of building materials, motor vehicles and equipment and a carpentry shop as additional permitted uses.

A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the proposed residential use on the property.

At this public meeting there were no written submissions received or anyone from the public that had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.