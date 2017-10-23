Zoning By-law Amendments
1. 7:00 p.m. - Muscat, 6720 Sunset Road
Notice of Public Meeting - Zoning By-Law Amendment - P & M Muscat Holdings Inc. -
6720 Sunset Road
The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Sunset Road, south of Fruit
Ridge Line, have approximately 61 metres of frontage on Sunset Road and approximately
.37 hectares (0.92 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 6720 Sunset Road, they
may be legally described as being Part of Lot 4, Concession 4, geographic Township
of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.
The applicants are proposing to construct a building on the subject lands for the
purposes of producing, storing and selling candles and related products such as
candle holders.
The subject lands are located within the Business Zone 1 (131- 5) of the Township
of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, as amended. The B1 zone permits a wide range
of largely space extensive commercial uses including agricultural storage facilities
such as grain elevators, nurseries (horticultural), garden centres, commercial riding
stables, commercial open space recreation, mixing and storage and selling of fertilizers,
servicing and selling of farm machinery and equipment, and petroleum distribution
centres.
The special provisions of the 131-5 zone permit plumbing heating and cooling sales
and service including the retail sale of accessory and related products, market
gardening, horticultural nursery, and a restricted business use. A zoning by-law
amendment is required in order to permit the proposed candle sale and production
use on the property.
At this public meeting there were no written submissions received or anyone
from the public that had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A decision
on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting
of Council.
2. 7:10 p.m. - Wright, 44160 John Wise Line
Notice of Public Meeting - Zoning By-Law Amendment - Wright & Tischler-Wright - 44160
John Wise Line
The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Sunset Road, south of Fruit
Ridge Line, have approximately 201 metres of frontage on John Wise Line and approximately
3.94 hectares (9.74 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 44160 John Wise Line,
they may be legally described as being the South Part of Lot 12, Concession 6, geographic
Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.
The applicant is proposing to convert the second storey of the detached garage currently
under construction on the subject lands into a secondary apartment. It is proposed
to service the apartment with a well and septic system. No new construction is proposed,
save and except for the interior renovations to the garage.
The subject lands are located within the Open Space Zone 1 (OS1) of the Township
of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, as amended. The OS1 zone permits farm uses,
rural - residential use, institutional use, home occupations and accessory uses.
One rural - residential dwelling is permitted on a lot.
A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the secondary apartment
within the garage as an additional permitted use on the property.
At this public meeting there were no written submissions received or anyone
from the public that had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A decision
on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting
of Council.
3. 7:20 p.m. - Crosby, 46291 New Sarum Line
Notice of Public Meeting - Zoning By-Law Amendment - Crosby Homes Ltd. - 46291 New
Sarum Line
The lands that are subject to this proposed amendment are located on the south side
of New Sarum Line, at the intersection with Talbot Line. The lands have approximately
84 metres of frontage on New Sarum Line and approximately .304 hectares (0.75 acres)
in lot area. Municipally known as 46291 New Sarum Line, they may be legally described
as being Part of Lot 8, Concession 8, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality
of Central Elgin, and are further described as Part 3 on Reference Plan 11 R-2245.
The applicant is proposing to construct a residential addition on to the existing
garage/storage building on the subject lands. The addition will convert the principle
use to residential with the existing building becoming an attached garage.
The subject lands are located within the Business Zone 5 (65-19) of the Township
of Yarmouth Zoning By-law No. 1998, as amended. The B5 zone permits restricted business
use, institutional use, dwelling units above the main or first storey, home occupations
and accessory uses. The special provisions of the B5-19 zone permit the storage
of building materials, motor vehicles and equipment and a carpentry shop as additional
permitted uses.
A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit the proposed residential
use on the property.
At this public meeting there were no written submissions received or anyone
from the public that had any concerns for this proposed By-law amendment. A decision
on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting
of Council.