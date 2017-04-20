THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The Municipality of Central Elgin

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Committee of Adjustment

1. 6:40 p.m. - COA 10-17 - 43718 John Wise Line

Background: According to the applicant motor vehicle inspection has continued on the subject lands since the 1950's, however the applicant is in the process of obtaining a license from the Ministry of Transportation, which requires proof of zoning compliance to operate a Motor Vehicle Inspection Station. The subject lands are zoned OS1-10 which permits "automobile wrecking", the applicant is requesting confirmation from the Committee of Adjustment that motor vehicle repair, motor vehicle recycling, and motor vehicle inspection fit within the permitted "automobile wrecking" use. The Requested Variance was Granted.

2. 6:50 p.m. - CAO 11-17 - 46105 New Sarum Line

Background: The applicant is requesting the Committee of Adjustment recognize an existing swimming pool deck and fence in order to bring the structures into compliance with the Zoning By-Law. According to the applicant, a swimming pool deck 4 inches from the westerly side lot line. A neighbour disputed the location of the deck, and gave the opinion that it was over the lot line. Because the applicant did not have a survey, the application for a Minor Variance was deferred until an investigation into the location of the deck and lot line can be obtained.

Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment

1. 7:00 p.m. - 509 West Edith Cavell Blvd.

The subject lands, which are located on the north side of West Edith Cavell Boulevard, east of Bartholomew Street, have approximately 44.5 metres of frontage on West Edith Cavell Boulevard and are approximately 16,891 square metres in lot area. Municipally known as 509 West Edith Cavell Boulevard, they may be legally described as being Part of Lot 8, Part Lake Beach, Plan 160, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin.

The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject lands to permit residential use and support the creation of three lots, two of which would be use for future residential development. The applicant has applied concurrently to the Elgin County Land Division Committee (LDC Application E19/ 17) for the required consent to create the three lots.

Opposition to this application was given by two members of the public, citing OMB decisions that prevented previous rezoning attempts on this property. After all submissions were given at the public meeting, due to the complicated nature of this application, Mr. Leitch advised Council to seek legal advice on this application before any decision can be made.

2. 7:10 p.m. - 383 & 385 Front Street

The subject lands, which are located on the north side of Front Street, east of Norma Place, each have approximately 9 metres of frontage on Front Street and are approximately 400 square metres in lot area. Municipally known as 383 & 385 Front Street, they may be legally described as being the South Part of Lot 25, Plan 117, geographic Village of Port Stanley, now Municipality of Central Elgin.

The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject lands to permit residential use and support the redevelopment of the two lots. The proposed house design for each lot incorporates flat roofs with rooftop patios to take advantage of the lake views. The applicant has noted that the rooftop access will require a covering that will need to be taken into account as a part of the amendment.

The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

3. 7:20 p.m. - 5680 Sunset Road

Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment The subject lands, which are located on the east side of Sunset Road, north of Roberts Line, have approximately 700 metres of frontage on Sunset Road and are approximately 23.07 hectares (57 acres) in lot area. Municipally known as 5680 Sunset Road, they may be legally described as being Part of Lots 3 & 4, Concession 3, geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.

The applicant is proposing to expand the products offered through the market to include products from other local farms and value added product, also sourced locally. Examples that the applicant has provided include baked goods, cheese, maple syrup, preserves, honey and fresh cut flowers. The applicant will continue to sell produce that is grown on the farm as the main service.

The public meeting concluded without any submissions on this application. A decision on this Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.