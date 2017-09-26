Public Meetings and Planning Applications for Monday, September 25, 2017

Public Meetings for Planning Applications The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Committee of Adjustment 1. 6:20 p.m. - COA 19-17 - 170 Bartholomew Street

CEP 49-17 Application for a Minor Variance No. 19-17 - Peter & Sandy Manfredi, Plan 160, North Part Lot 15, 170 Bartholomew Street. The applicants are proposing to reconstruct their existing legal non-complying residential dwelling, as shown on the plans prepared by VIEW-IT Design, July 2017. Requested Variance:

i) To permit a legal non-complying building to be reconstructed, substantially as shown on the plans accompanying the subject application. The Requested Variance was Granted.

Public Meeting - Drains 1. Dexter Line - 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the technical aspects of the Final Engineers Reports on the Crosby, Crane, Hayhoe, and MacVicar Municipal Drain. Council was to entertain questions on the work being proposed in the reports and the total estimated costs of the project. An affected property owner stated that the drain proposed would not function correctly because the land in the North-East corner of his property is sloped opposite to the rest of his property. He also questioned the effectiveness of the MacVicar Drain as it is incredibly slow at draining any significant rainfall. The Engineer stated that is was better to address any of these discrepancies now before passing a provisional By-law, and Council agreed directing staff to visit the site and correct any discrepancies with the reports. The Public Meeting was then concluded, and the Actions of Council on the Provisional By-law will be considered at a future meeting of Council.

Committee of Adjustment 2. 6:55 p.m. - COA 18-17, 279 Frances Street

CEP 48-17 Application for a Minor Variance No. 18-17 - Tim Larha and Seija Paakkanen, 279 Frances Street The applicants are proposing to replace part of the existing front porch with a new 10 feet x 18 feet sunroom addition, substantially as shown the plans accompanying the subject application. A minor variance Is required to construct the addition 16.9 feet from the front lot line, whereas the Zoning By-law requires a front yard depth of 25 feet. Requested Variance:

(i) To permit a sunroom addition 16.9 feet from the front lot line, whereas Subsection 9.2.1.7.1 of the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507 requires a front yard depth of 25 feet. The Requested Variance was Granted.

Zoning By-law Amendment & Draft Plan of Subdivision 1. 7:05 p.m. - Kemsley property

Notice of Application and Public Meeting - Draft Plan of Subdivision - Doug Tarry Ltd. - Kemsley Lands The subject lands are located south of Southdale Line and west of the Port Stanley Terminal Railway line in the Community of Norman Lyndale. They may be legally described as Part of Lots 2 & 3, Concession 6, and Part of Lots 1 & 2, Registered Plan 263, Geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin. The applicant has filed a concurrent application for draft plan of subdivision approval with the County of Elgin (File No. 34T-CE1702) encompassing an area of approximately 29.98 hectares (74.08 acres), and providing for the development of 65 lots for detached residential dwellings (Phase 1), and blocks for future development, parks storm water management and trails. The subject lands are currently zoned Residential Zone 1 (R1, hR1-43), Residential Zone 3(R3) and Open Space Zone 2 (OS2 OS2-48) as set out in the Township of Yarmouth By-Law 1998. The zone boundary along the ravine is proposed to be adjusted to more accurately reflect the up to date geotechnical and environmental information. The applicant is also seeking a minimum rear yard depth of 7 metres and an exterior side yard of 3.5 metres. A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to support the development of the subject lands in accordance with the proposed draft plan of subdivision. Several residents from the area came to Council to voice their opinions about this new development of 300 plus home subdivision and this took over an hour for everyone to have their say. The most damaging complaints were about the possible loss or contamination of their well water, destruction of the ravine watershed, drainage issues, property devaluation because of a property change to a corner lot (ie: the neighbouring house will be torn down and replaced with a 2-way road), loss of mature trees in the area, accessibility from their property, safety concerns, loss of privacy, quality of life, and tranquility to the area. Several residents also stated that machinery came into the proposed area and decimated the surrounding mature bush, and shrub vegetation before the subdivision approval. Many residents offered solutions to their long list of concerns but felt that it was going to be hard to get any satisfaction that their concerns would be addressed due to the fact that the proposed draft plan of subdivision that they all received seemed to be written on stone. One resident told of an conversation he had with the real estate agent that came out checking the ravine for a trail that would be put in, and the agent saying that "Nobody can slow Doug Tarry down, it's nice that you have a piece in the country, but eventually it's going to come out here." Don Leitch commented that the current By-law restricts any type of construction noise in a residential area during the overnight hours from 8 P.M. to 7 A.M. The Public Meeting was then concluded, a Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered at a future meeting of Council.