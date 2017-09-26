Public Meetings and Planning Applications for Monday, September 25, 2017

Public Meetings for Planning Applications
The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin
Committee of Adjustment
1. 6:20 p.m. - COA 19-17 - 170 Bartholomew Street
CEP 49-17 Application for a Minor Variance No. 19-17 - Peter & Sandy Manfredi, Plan
160, North Part Lot 15, 170 Bartholomew Street.
The applicants are proposing to reconstruct their existing legal non-complying residential
dwelling, as shown on the plans prepared by VIEW-IT Design, July 2017.
Requested Variance:
i) To permit a legal non-complying building to be reconstructed, substantially as
shown on the plans accompanying the subject application.
The Requested Variance was Granted.
Public Meeting - Drains
1. Dexter Line - 6:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the technical aspects of the Final Engineers
Reports on the Crosby, Crane, Hayhoe, and MacVicar Municipal Drain. Council was
to entertain questions on the work being proposed in the reports and the total estimated
costs of the project.
An affected property owner stated that the drain proposed would not function correctly
because the land in the North-East corner of his property is sloped opposite to
the rest of his property. He also questioned the effectiveness of the MacVicar Drain
as it is incredibly slow at draining any significant rainfall.
The Engineer stated that is was better to address any of these discrepancies
now before passing a provisional By-law, and Council agreed directing staff to visit
the site and correct any discrepancies with the reports.
The Public Meeting was then concluded, and the Actions of Council on the Provisional
By-law will be considered at a future meeting of Council.
Committee of Adjustment
2. 6:55 p.m. - COA 18-17, 279 Frances Street
CEP 48-17 Application for a Minor Variance No. 18-17 - Tim Larha and Seija Paakkanen,
279 Frances Street
The applicants are proposing to replace part of the existing front porch with a
new 10 feet x 18 feet sunroom addition, substantially as shown the plans accompanying
the subject application. A minor variance Is required to construct the addition
16.9 feet from the front lot line, whereas the Zoning By-law requires a front yard
depth of 25 feet.
Requested Variance:
(i) To permit a sunroom addition 16.9 feet from the front lot line, whereas Subsection
9.2.1.7.1 of the Village of Port Stanley Zoning By-law No. 1507 requires a front
yard depth of 25 feet.
The Requested Variance was Granted.
Zoning By-law Amendment & Draft Plan of Subdivision
1. 7:05 p.m. - Kemsley property
Notice of Application and Public Meeting - Draft Plan of Subdivision - Doug Tarry
Ltd. - Kemsley Lands
The subject lands are located south of Southdale Line and west of the Port Stanley
Terminal Railway line in the Community of Norman Lyndale. They may be legally described
as Part of Lots 2 & 3, Concession 6, and Part of Lots 1 & 2, Registered Plan 263,
Geographic Township of Yarmouth, now Municipality of Central Elgin.
The applicant has filed a concurrent application for draft plan of subdivision approval
with the County of Elgin (File No. 34T-CE1702) encompassing an area of approximately
29.98 hectares (74.08 acres), and providing for the development of 65 lots for detached
residential dwellings (Phase 1), and blocks for future development, parks storm water
management and trails.
The subject lands are currently zoned Residential Zone 1 (R1, hR1-43), Residential
Zone 3(R3) and Open Space Zone 2 (OS2 OS2-48) as set out in the Township of Yarmouth
By-Law 1998. The zone boundary along the ravine is proposed to be adjusted to more
accurately reflect the up to date geotechnical and environmental information. The
applicant is also seeking a minimum rear yard depth of 7 metres and an exterior
side yard of 3.5 metres. A zoning by-law amendment is required in order to support
the development of the subject lands in accordance with the proposed draft plan
of subdivision.
Several residents from the area came to Council to voice their opinions about this
new development of 300 plus home subdivision and this took over an hour for everyone
to have their say. The most damaging complaints were about the possible loss or
contamination of their well water, destruction of the ravine watershed, drainage
issues, property devaluation because of a property change to a corner lot (ie: the
neighbouring house will be torn down and replaced with a 2-way road), loss of mature
trees in the area, accessibility from their property, safety concerns, loss of privacy,
quality of life, and tranquility to the area. Several residents also stated that
machinery came into the proposed area and decimated the surrounding mature bush,
and shrub vegetation before the subdivision approval.
Many residents offered solutions to their long list of concerns but felt that it
was going to be hard to get any satisfaction that their concerns would be addressed
due to the fact that the proposed draft plan of subdivision that they all received
seemed to be written on stone. One resident told of an conversation he had with
the real estate agent that came out checking the ravine for a trail that would be
put in, and the agent saying that "Nobody can slow Doug Tarry down, it's nice that
you have a piece in the country, but eventually it's going to come out here." Don
Leitch commented that the current By-law restricts any type of construction noise
in a residential area during the overnight hours from 8 P.M. to 7 A.M.
The Public Meeting was then concluded, a Zoning By-law Amendment will be considered
at a future meeting of Council.
Zoning By-law Amendment
1. 7:20 p.m. - Canterbury Place
An application has been made by Linda Easton and Carol Landon for approval of a
proposed Zoning By-law Amendment. The subject lands, which are located south of
Caesar Road and east of Canterbury Place, have approximately 9,710 square meters
(2.4 acres) in lot area. They may be legally described as being Part of Lot 32,
Plan 231, geographic Village of Belmont, now Municipality of Central Elgin, and
are further identified as Parts 3, 4, 7 and 8 on Reference Plan 11R-9106.
The applicants are proposing to rezone the lands to support future residential development
consisting of single detached dwellings. Access to the site will be provided via
a new public street which will be extended easterly from Canterbury Place. Development
of the lands will require draft plan of subdivision approval.
The subject lands are currently located within the Neighbourhood Development (ND)
Zone of the Village of Belmont Zoning By-law No. 91-21, as amended. The ND zone
only permits agricultural field crops and existing single detached dwellings. A
zoning by-law amendment is required in order to permit residential development on
the subject lands.
No one brought up any concerns at the Public Meeting, so the Public Meeting was
then concluded, and a Zoning By-law Amendment would be considered at a future meeting
of Council.