THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Public Meetings for Planning Applications The Corporation of the Municipality of Central Elgin

Committee of Adjustment

1. 12:25 p.m. - CEP 46-17 Application for a Minor Variance No. COA 17_17 - Carleen Dolmage, 151 Wintermute Court, Lot 18, 34M-689 - The applicant is proposing to construct a new deck on the back of the existing residential dwelling, the proposed deck will be setback 5.98 meters from the rear lot line, whereas the Zoning By-law requires a deck to be setback 9 meters from the rear lot line.

Fiona Roberts commented that she had gone out and looked at the property. She thought that the deck would be "Very Close" to the adjacent property line. If you're going to build a house, build it to the lot, and take it into consideration that people will want to build structures on that lot. She also asked Mr. McCoomb if there was anything that could be done. Mr. McCoomb said that in most new subdivisions, the lot sizes are getting a little smaller, but the ones in Belmont are still very generous. A member of the public who lives in the area also had some concerns about lot sizes saying that "Build a house that fits the lot, don't change the lot to fit the house". The Requested Variance was Granted.

2. 12:35 p.m. - CEP 40-17 Application for a Minor Variance No. COA 16-17 - Karl Lewis and Fanny Yeager, 188 Charles Street - The applicants are proposing to construct a 3.19 meters x 9 meters carport on the northerly side of the existing residential dwelling. The Requested Variance was Granted.