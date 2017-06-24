Public Hearings on Labour Legislation

St. Thomas – Public hearing on the Liberal government's proposed Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, 2017 will be held across the province.

"I strongly encourage constituents, small businesses and the agricultural community to participate in the public hearings. It is important that this Liberal government hears the voices of rural Ontario during the process." stated MPP Jeff Yurek, Elgin-Middlesex-London.

The committee is holding hearings in Thunder Bay, North Bay, Ottawa, Kingston and Windsor-Essex the week of July 10th and in London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Niagara, Hamilton and Toronto the week of July 17th.

The deadline to apply to make a presentation to the committee is July 4th & 10th respectively.

For more information in participating in the committee process please contact:

Eric Rennie

Tel. 416-325-3506

Fax: 416-325-3505

erennie@ola.org

TTY: (416) 325-3538

