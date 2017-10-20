October 19, 2017 - Ottawa, Ontario – Karen Vecchio, Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London,
and Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women, is
encouraging organizations to apply for Government of Canada funding to support the
economic security of women across Canada.
Status of Women Canada has issued two new calls for proposals that will award funding
to organizations for projects at the national and regional level that address institutional
barriers that limit their economic security.
The first call for proposals is entitled Support for Women's Economic Security.
It will fund projects under two themes, Building Partnerships to Address Systemic
Barriers and Increasing Private Sector Leadership and Investments in Women.
The first theme encourages strong collaboration between organizations to address
the systemic barriers that prevent women from attaining economic security. These
barriers could include issues such as the accessibility of childcare, the wage gap,
and pay inequity.
The second theme urges organizations to partner with the private sector to work
together to implement solutions that advance women's economic security. Through
these partnerships, the private sector can play a leading role in helping advance
gender equality in Canada.
The second call for proposals is entitled Addressing Indigenous Women's Economic
Security and Prosperity, It invites project proposals from Indigenous organizations
that will support the economic security and prosperity of Indigenous women across
Canada. Projects selected will involve the collaboration of Indigenous women, Indigenous
organizations, their communities, and the private sector. The goal is to build on
the strengths of Indigenous women, identify opportunities for their economic success,
and address issues limiting these opportunities. The projects will also expand community
understanding of these issues, and take actions to implement the identified solutions.
Organizations are invited to visit women.gc.ca for more information about submitting
an application for funding, relevant application deadlines, and a schedule of information
sessions.