Principals Meet With MP Vecchio To Discuss Issues Impacting Students

Five Secondary School Principals met with Member of Parliament, Karen Vecchio, Thursday to discuss issues impacting their school community and students in Elgin-Middlesex-London. The discussion focused primarily on mental health and resources available to students.

"It was important for me to hear directly from the Principals to discuss the challenges that they are facing," said MP Vecchio. "With the legalization of marijuana coming in 2018, we have added another layer to the already complex issues students and teachers are dealing with in our local schools."

Vecchio spent the morning with Principals representing East Elgin, Arthur Voaden, Parkside, Central and St. Joe's discussing a variety of issues including safe communities, cyberbullying, post-secondary education and employment.