background0
Friday, January 12, 2018 Light Rain
Special Weather Statement Port Stanley

Port Stanley Home Hardware
Everything You Need for Home & Garden
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA CREEDEN RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2018 Season
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Municipality of Central Elgin Council Contact List

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Principals Meet With MP Vecchio To Discuss Issues Impacting Students

News

Constituency Office of Karen Vecchio, MP
Principals Meet With MP Vecchio To Discuss Issues Impacting Students
In the photo: Mike Moore (AVSS), Andrew Smith (PCI),
Karen Vecchio, Mark Flumerfelt (CECI),
Jackie Campigotto (St. Joe's), Tom McLeod (EESS)

Five Secondary School Principals met with Member of Parliament, Karen Vecchio, Thursday to discuss issues impacting their school community and students in Elgin-Middlesex-London. The discussion focused primarily on mental health and resources available to students.

"It was important for me to hear directly from the Principals to discuss the challenges that they are facing," said MP Vecchio. "With the legalization of marijuana coming in 2018, we have added another layer to the already complex issues students and teachers are dealing with in our local schools."

Vecchio spent the morning with Principals representing East Elgin, Arthur Voaden, Parkside, Central and St. Joe's discussing a variety of issues including safe communities, cyberbullying, post-secondary education and employment.


Last Updated: Thursday, 11 January 2018 15:04:06 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Follow Us

Friday, January 12, 2018 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2018 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695