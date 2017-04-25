THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

The most definitive sign of Spring in Port Stanley is the sight of docks going in the water, and then you know that it won't be long before the boats start to migrate to their favourite dock.

This year it seems the race to get the docks in has had a little slower pace then last years, the reason they say is this years cool and rainy spring weather. Last year, by April 10th, the Kanagio Yacht Club was the first to have their docks in, followed by the Lions Landing Marina Park on April 17th. Now this year, Saturday April 22nd, 2017 we see both the Kanagio Yacht Club and the Lions Landing Marina Park busy using cranes to install all their docks, both now ready to start the boating season by Sunday.

Port Stanley's great selection of Marina's make the boaters choice of dockage easy, by type, or size of boat, cost of dockage, depth of water to the lake, proximity to the bridge, and facilities offered. The best choice is made the year before, or in early spring, with most marinas filling up as the weather gets warmer.

This year the Municipality of Central Elgin's Boat Launch is planned to re-open Friday May 19, 2017. But with this weekends great weather, people were taking advantage of the free launch, the only problem with that was the amount of floating debris in Port Stanley's harbour. Lots of driftwood, with the larger logs being a real navigation hazard that can damage your boat, sadly won't get cleaned up until the boat launch opens, so use extreme caution while in Port Stanleys harbour.