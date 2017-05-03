This Mother's Day

May 2, 2017 - The Municipality of Central Elgin is constructing new sanitary sewers on the south-east corner of Bridge Street and Carlow Road in Port Stanley.

To facilitate the installation of new sewers, the groundwater table needed to be lowered in the area of excavation by “dewatering” the site with well points.

Well points were installed the week of April 18th. On April 26th, pumping commenced. Within 45 minutes, a sheen and odour suggested the presence of light hydrocarbons in the ground water. Hydrocarbons are hydrogen and carbon compounds, and are found in substances such as petroleum and natural gas.

The Municipality took due diligence to cease discharge. Pumping ceased immediately and the Ministry of Environment Energy and Climate Change (MOECC) was consulted.

Although the concentration of contaminants is less than the MOECC’s guideline for material that can be discharged into the environment, the MOECC advised the Municipality to bring in a portable waste water treatment plant to treat the contaminated ground water.

It will take approximately 4 weeks to receive the necessary approvals and bring the plant to site.

In the interim, Bridge Street will be backfilled and opened to traffic. Carlow road south of Bridge remains closed. Truck access to McAsphalt and the boat launch will utilize the detour route.

Once the portable plant is onsite, construction will continue.

The Municipality is considering 24 hour work in order to reduce impact the impact on traffic and residents.