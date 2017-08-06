THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
St. Thomas, Ontario, August 4, 2017 - Signs were put up today warning people not
to swim in the water at Port Stanley Main Beach for now. Recent water samples showed
levels of bacteria that are higher than acceptable for public health. These bacteria
might cause a gastrointestinal illness if someone accidentally drinks the water.
Symptoms of this kind of illness include abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and/or
diarrhea. These bacteria may also cause infections of the eye, ear, nose, and/or
throat when people use the water.
The Municipality of Central Elgin regularly tests bacterial levels in the water
at Port Stanley Main Beach. Once levels go back to normal, the signs will be removed.
Members of the public, who are interested in this swimming advisory, should check
the Health Unit’s website www.elginhealth.on.ca/beaches for updated beach results
next week.
