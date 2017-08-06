THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Sunday, August 06, 2017
Port Stanley News
Elgin St. Thomas Public Health
St. Thomas, Ontario, August 4, 2017 - Signs were put up today warning people not to swim in the water at Port Stanley Main Beach for now. Recent water samples showed levels of bacteria that are higher than acceptable for public health. These bacteria might cause a gastrointestinal illness if someone accidentally drinks the water. Symptoms of this kind of illness include abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea. These bacteria may also cause infections of the eye, ear, nose, and/or throat when people use the water.

The Municipality of Central Elgin regularly tests bacterial levels in the water at Port Stanley Main Beach. Once levels go back to normal, the signs will be removed. Members of the public, who are interested in this swimming advisory, should check the Health Unit’s website www.elginhealth.on.ca/beaches for updated beach results next week.


Last Updated: Saturday, 05 August 2017 09:22:28 AM EST

