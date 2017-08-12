THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Select a Viewing Option
St. Thomas, Ontario, August 11, 2017 - Signs were put up today warning people not
to swim in the water at Port Stanley Little Beach for now. Recent water samples
showed levels of bacteria that are higher than acceptable for public health. These
bacteria might cause a gastrointestinal illness if someone accidentally drinks the
water. Symptoms of this kind of illness include abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting,
and/or diarrhea. These bacteria may also cause infections of the eye, ear, nose,
and/or throat when people use the water.
The Municipality of Central Elgin regularly tests bacterial levels in the water
at Port Stanley Little Beach. Once levels go back to normal, the signs will be removed.
Members of the public, who are interested in this swimming advisory, should check
the Health Unit's website
www.elginhealth.on.ca/beaches for updated beach results next week.
