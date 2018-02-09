Port Stanley Home Hardware Changes Ownership

After fourteen years of operating the Port Stanley Home Hardware store, Karl Berkelmans has sold his business interests to Geerlinks Home Hardware of St. Thomas, with Saturday 10th, 2018 being his last day as boss. On Sunday 11th the store will be closed for inventory.

Karl said his store wasn't up for sale at the time, but one day an offer came through, and decided maybe it's time to take it. His reasons for selling were just that it was time for a change and that he had no real plans for the future except for taking it easy for awhile and maybe playing a little golf.

Buying the Port Stanley Home Hardware in 2004 was a great move which has turned out to be a most memorable experience with no regrets, and that he always enjoyed joking around with the customers.

All employees will be staying as a condition of the sale and Chris Daminato will be the new manager of the store.

A farewell party for Karl will be held on Sunday February 18th, 2018 at the Port Stanley Legion from 2-6 p.m. with everyone welcome.