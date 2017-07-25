THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Port Stanley Harbour Public Workshop on Monday, July 24th, 2017, was held at the
Port Stanley Arena on 332 Carlow Road, Port Stanley by Dillon Consulting on behalf
of the Municipality of Central Elgin. This was the second public event, one that
was considered to be a directions workshop that was intended to provide feedback
on the draft plans that have been created so far.
The vision of the Port Stanley Harbour Plan is to create a self-sustaining Port
Stanley Harbour that will be a centre for business and tourism in Central Elgin.
The key principals of the plan include maintaining public access to the waterfront
and views of the lake, promoting healthy active lifestyles, celebrate and honour
the unique history and character of Port Stanley, while ensuring any new development
is complementary, provide enhanced port services, facilitate the development of
new year-round public amenities, and support long term mixed use development that
enhances the liveability and sustainability of the community.
For the plan to succeed, visions must be collected from many sources including a
steering committee comprised of staff, council, and community members working with
Dillon Consulting to develop a secondary plan for the Port Stanley Harbour. The
general public also has an several opportunities to participate in this plan and
last night demonstrated their willingness to participate with a good turnout of
people.
Before the presentation many people were taking in the tour of the panels positioned
around the perimeter of workshop, which provided an overview of the process, draft
plans for land use, transportation improvements, public realms, and maximum heights
of proposed development. During the presentation the crowd seemed to give notice
on items that included maximum heights of proposed development in various locations,
and traffic improvements showing that this input process is working.
The next steps in this process will be developing a preferred land use plan based
on comments received, identify transportation, water and sanitary, storm water, and
incentive program recommendations, conduct market and financial impact assessments
on the preferred land use, draft the Harbour Plan and Urban Design Guidelines, hold
a Public Meeting about the Draft Harbour Plan, Urban Design Guidelines, Incentive
Program and Financial Impact, and hold a Statutory Public Meeting on the proposed
final Harbour Plan.