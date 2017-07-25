THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Port Stanley Harbour Public Workshop on Monday, July 24th, 2017, was held at the Port Stanley Arena on 332 Carlow Road, Port Stanley by Dillon Consulting on behalf of the Municipality of Central Elgin. This was the second public event, one that was considered to be a directions workshop that was intended to provide feedback on the draft plans that have been created so far.

The vision of the Port Stanley Harbour Plan is to create a self-sustaining Port Stanley Harbour that will be a centre for business and tourism in Central Elgin. The key principals of the plan include maintaining public access to the waterfront and views of the lake, promoting healthy active lifestyles, celebrate and honour the unique history and character of Port Stanley, while ensuring any new development is complementary, provide enhanced port services, facilitate the development of new year-round public amenities, and support long term mixed use development that enhances the liveability and sustainability of the community.

For the plan to succeed, visions must be collected from many sources including a steering committee comprised of staff, council, and community members working with Dillon Consulting to develop a secondary plan for the Port Stanley Harbour. The general public also has an several opportunities to participate in this plan and last night demonstrated their willingness to participate with a good turnout of people.

Before the presentation many people were taking in the tour of the panels positioned around the perimeter of workshop, which provided an overview of the process, draft plans for land use, transportation improvements, public realms, and maximum heights of proposed development. During the presentation the crowd seemed to give notice on items that included maximum heights of proposed development in various locations, and traffic improvements showing that this input process is working.

The next steps in this process will be developing a preferred land use plan based on comments received, identify transportation, water and sanitary, storm water, and incentive program recommendations, conduct market and financial impact assessments on the preferred land use, draft the Harbour Plan and Urban Design Guidelines, hold a Public Meeting about the Draft Harbour Plan, Urban Design Guidelines, Incentive Program and Financial Impact, and hold a Statutory Public Meeting on the proposed final Harbour Plan.