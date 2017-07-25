background0
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 Mainly Clear
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
BRENDA JOHNSTON RE/MAX Sales
Port Stanley News
The Bluffs Golf Club
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
The Buccaneer Restaurant, Port Stanley, Ontario

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Port Stanley Harbour Public Workshop

News

by Doug Harvey
Port Stanley Harbour Public Workshop

Port Stanley Harbour Public Workshop on Monday, July 24th, 2017, was held at the Port Stanley Arena on 332 Carlow Road, Port Stanley by Dillon Consulting on behalf of the Municipality of Central Elgin. This was the second public event, one that was considered to be a directions workshop that was intended to provide feedback on the draft plans that have been created so far.

The vision of the Port Stanley Harbour Plan is to create a self-sustaining Port Stanley Harbour that will be a centre for business and tourism in Central Elgin. The key principals of the plan include maintaining public access to the waterfront and views of the lake, promoting healthy active lifestyles, celebrate and honour the unique history and character of Port Stanley, while ensuring any new development is complementary, provide enhanced port services, facilitate the development of new year-round public amenities, and support long term mixed use development that enhances the liveability and sustainability of the community.

For the plan to succeed, visions must be collected from many sources including a steering committee comprised of staff, council, and community members working with Dillon Consulting to develop a secondary plan for the Port Stanley Harbour. The general public also has an several opportunities to participate in this plan and last night demonstrated their willingness to participate with a good turnout of people.

Before the presentation many people were taking in the tour of the panels positioned around the perimeter of workshop, which provided an overview of the process, draft plans for land use, transportation improvements, public realms, and maximum heights of proposed development. During the presentation the crowd seemed to give notice on items that included maximum heights of proposed development in various locations, and traffic improvements showing that this input process is working.

The next steps in this process will be developing a preferred land use plan based on comments received, identify transportation, water and sanitary, storm water, and incentive program recommendations, conduct market and financial impact assessments on the preferred land use, draft the Harbour Plan and Urban Design Guidelines, hold a Public Meeting about the Draft Harbour Plan, Urban Design Guidelines, Incentive Program and Financial Impact, and hold a Statutory Public Meeting on the proposed final Harbour Plan.


Last Updated: Tuesday, 25 July 2017 18:14:11 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Wednesday Platter Specials

Thursday Steak Deals

1/2 PRICE PINTS OF BUD LIGHT DRAFT !!!!
Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson's Fish Market

Fresh Fish From Our Boats

To Your Table!

Open Tuesday - Sunday 10AM - 5PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695