Open Daily

What do you love about Port Stanley's Harbour?

Is it the boats…the people…the shops nearby… the delicious food?

Submit a picture that captures what you love about the Harbour for the chance to win one of the following prizes:

Lunch for you and a guest with Mayor David Marr

Brunch for you and a guest at The Windjammer Inn

Two tickets to the Port Stanley Festival Theatre

A gift certificate to the Village Square Coffee House

A gift certificate to GT's on the Beach

There are two ways to enter:

1. Post your photo on Facebook (Port Stanley Harbour Redevelopment - Municipality of Central Elgin) or Twitter (@MunCentralElgin), tell us what you like about the harbour, and tag it with the hashtag #myportstanley, OR

2. E-mail the picture to ssteffler@centralelgin.org so that it can be uploaded on the Municipality of Central Elgin Facebook and/or Twitter accounts. Winners will be selected by draw.

Full details of the contest are available in photo draw PDF flyer.