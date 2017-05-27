Open Daily

background0
What do you love about Port Stanley's Harbour?

Is it the boats…the people…the shops nearby… the delicious food?

Submit a picture that captures what you love about the Harbour for the chance to win one of the following prizes:

  • Lunch for you and a guest with Mayor David Marr
  • Brunch for you and a guest at The Windjammer Inn
  • Two tickets to the Port Stanley Festival Theatre
  • A gift certificate to the Village Square Coffee House
  • A gift certificate to GT's on the Beach

There are two ways to enter:

1. Post your photo on Facebook (Port Stanley Harbour Redevelopment - Municipality of Central Elgin) or Twitter (@MunCentralElgin), tell us what you like about the harbour, and tag it with the hashtag #myportstanley, OR

2. E-mail the picture to ssteffler@centralelgin.org so that it can be uploaded on the Municipality of Central Elgin Facebook and/or Twitter accounts. Winners will be selected by draw.

Full details of the contest are available in photo draw PDF flyer.


Last Updated: Friday, 26 May 2017 14:58:38 PM EST

