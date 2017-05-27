Open Daily

What do you love about Port Stanley's Harbour?
Is it the boats…the people…the shops nearby… the delicious food?
Submit a picture that captures what you love about the Harbour for the chance to
win one of the following prizes:
- Lunch for you and a guest with Mayor David Marr
- Brunch for you and a guest at The Windjammer Inn
- Two tickets to the Port Stanley Festival Theatre
- A gift certificate to the Village Square Coffee House
- A gift certificate to GT's on the Beach
There are two ways to enter:
1. Post your photo on Facebook (Port Stanley Harbour Redevelopment - Municipality
of Central Elgin) or Twitter (@MunCentralElgin), tell us what you like about the
harbour, and tag it with the hashtag #myportstanley, OR
2. E-mail the picture to
ssteffler@centralelgin.org so that it can be uploaded on the Municipality
of Central Elgin Facebook and/or Twitter accounts. Winners will be selected by draw.
Winners will be selected by draw.
Full details of the contest are available in photo draw PDF flyer.