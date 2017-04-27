THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

John Morrow from Heritage Port and Dr. Robert Burns from Heritage Central Elgin,
were in attendance at the Municipality of Central Elgin Meeting of Council on April
24, 2017 to propose historic signage around the Port Stanley Harbour.
The intent of the project is to create 12 signs, to be placed along the East and
West Harbour Walkways, each depicting a significant element of Port Stanley's history.
By sharing Port Stanley's significant past with historical images and brief theme
descriptions, visitors to the harbour walkway will be able to explore events and
trends that made the Village of Port Stanley what it is today.
A committee was formed from a small group of interested people from Heritage Port
who will take on the tasks of research and content preparation of 12 different topics
to be used for the proposed signage. Some of the themes include the Bessemer, Lighthouse
and Harbour Construction, Passenger Ferries, Shipbuilding, Commercial Fishing, The
London Port Stanley Railroad, and Port Stanley Bridges.
The design format for all signs will be identical to create a sense of continuity
for visitors that stroll the Harbour Walkways. The Heritage Signs will have dimensions
of 24" X 32", will be printed on metal, backed by 3/4" plywood, sealed with graffiti-resistant
coating, and mounted on a metal post secured to concrete base. The signs could be
installed this summer along the West Walkway, and along the East Walkway as harbour
lands become ready for development.
The cost for printing from Bain Signs is $2,340, the metal posts are $1,925, installation,
research, and design would be included at no charge for a total of $4,265. Funding
for this project so far included $1,200 from Heritage Port, and $1,600 from Heritage
Central Elgin for a total of $2,800, which left a shortfall of $1,465. The presentation
ended with the request from Heritage Central Elgin and Heritage Port that the Municipality
of Central Elgin support the Harbour Sign Project by making up the shortfall of
$1465 from the Harbour Development funds.
Lloyd Perrin commented that the signs on the west side could go in this year, and
purchasing all the posts at one time would keep costs down. The installation would
not be free but approximately $200 a sign for concrete and labour for a total of
$2,400 for all the signs. This raised the total funding needed to $3,865, which
gave way to a discussion on the merits of this project and how to find the funding
needed to support this project.
Mayor Marr said that with Councils support this project will go forward, and the
options for funding this project will be presented and decided at the May 8th, 2017
Council meeting. He also asked John Morrow to seek out funding from local service
groups as an alternative for funding.
A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Sally Martyn that Council is
agreeable in principal to the proposal presented by Heritage Port and Heritage
Central Elgin respecting historic signage around the Port Stanley Harbour subject
to the locations being approved by staff. A vote was taken and the Motion was Carried.