THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

John Morrow from Heritage Port and Dr. Robert Burns from Heritage Central Elgin, were in attendance at the Municipality of Central Elgin Meeting of Council on April 24, 2017 to propose historic signage around the Port Stanley Harbour.

The intent of the project is to create 12 signs, to be placed along the East and West Harbour Walkways, each depicting a significant element of Port Stanley's history. By sharing Port Stanley's significant past with historical images and brief theme descriptions, visitors to the harbour walkway will be able to explore events and trends that made the Village of Port Stanley what it is today.

A committee was formed from a small group of interested people from Heritage Port who will take on the tasks of research and content preparation of 12 different topics to be used for the proposed signage. Some of the themes include the Bessemer, Lighthouse and Harbour Construction, Passenger Ferries, Shipbuilding, Commercial Fishing, The London Port Stanley Railroad, and Port Stanley Bridges.

The design format for all signs will be identical to create a sense of continuity for visitors that stroll the Harbour Walkways. The Heritage Signs will have dimensions of 24" X 32", will be printed on metal, backed by 3/4" plywood, sealed with graffiti-resistant coating, and mounted on a metal post secured to concrete base. The signs could be installed this summer along the West Walkway, and along the East Walkway as harbour lands become ready for development.

The cost for printing from Bain Signs is $2,340, the metal posts are $1,925, installation, research, and design would be included at no charge for a total of $4,265. Funding for this project so far included $1,200 from Heritage Port, and $1,600 from Heritage Central Elgin for a total of $2,800, which left a shortfall of $1,465. The presentation ended with the request from Heritage Central Elgin and Heritage Port that the Municipality of Central Elgin support the Harbour Sign Project by making up the shortfall of $1465 from the Harbour Development funds.

Lloyd Perrin commented that the signs on the west side could go in this year, and purchasing all the posts at one time would keep costs down. The installation would not be free but approximately $200 a sign for concrete and labour for a total of $2,400 for all the signs. This raised the total funding needed to $3,865, which gave way to a discussion on the merits of this project and how to find the funding needed to support this project.

Mayor Marr said that with Councils support this project will go forward, and the options for funding this project will be presented and decided at the May 8th, 2017 Council meeting. He also asked John Morrow to seek out funding from local service groups as an alternative for funding.

A Motion moved by Harold Winkworth and Seconded by Sally Martyn that Council is agreeable in principal to the proposal presented by Heritage Port and Heritage Central Elgin respecting historic signage around the Port Stanley Harbour subject to the locations being approved by staff. A vote was taken and the Motion was Carried.