THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

If you enjoy sharing memories of days gone by, or wanted to take a closer look at
that special car that you have been dreaming about. Well, there is a chance that
you might find what your looking for, starts at 5 p.m. till Dusk, only on Friday
Nights from May to September, at Mackie's & Port Stanley Lions Cruise Nights,
located in the Mackie's parking lot at 124 William Street, Port Stanley, ON.
It's a casual gathering of car enthusiasts raising money, organized by the Port
Stanley Lions Club. Entrance to these events is free. Patrons will also have the
opportunity to enter 50/50 draws, with all money raised going back into the local
community. The show usually has between 70 to 90 cars on display, always an interesting variety, from
vintage to modern classics, something for everyone to enjoy.
Free Parking is also available in the Municipal Parking Lots after 5 p.m. and great
food is just footsteps away in any direction, so if your looking for an entertaining
night out in Port Stanley, don't miss out on taking in that special, only in Port
Stanley Cruise Night.
