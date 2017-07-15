THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

If you enjoy sharing memories of days gone by, or wanted to take a closer look at that special car that you have been dreaming about. Well, there is a chance that you might find what your looking for, starts at 5 p.m. till Dusk, only on Friday Nights from May to September, at Mackie's & Port Stanley Lions Cruise Nights, located in the Mackie's parking lot at 124 William Street, Port Stanley, ON.

It's a casual gathering of car enthusiasts raising money, organized by the Port Stanley Lions Club. Entrance to these events is free. Patrons will also have the opportunity to enter 50/50 draws, with all money raised going back into the local community. The show usually has between 70 to 90 cars on display, always an interesting variety, from vintage to modern classics, something for everyone to enjoy.

Free Parking is also available in the Municipal Parking Lots after 5 p.m. and great food is just footsteps away in any direction, so if your looking for an entertaining night out in Port Stanley, don't miss out on taking in that special, only in Port Stanley Cruise Night.

