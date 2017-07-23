THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

background0
Sunday, July 23, 2017 Cloudy
Port Stanley Beach Hotel Accommodation on Lake Erie's Beach
Port Stanley Foodland
GT's Beach Bar and Grill
Century 21 First Canadian Corp
Port Stanley Festival Theatre 2017 Season
Jeff Yurek, MPP
Flowers by Rosita - Your Orchid and Wedding Specialist!

Port Stanley News RSS Feed News Port Stanley Community Policing Celebrates 25th Anniversary

News

by Doug Harvey
Port Stanley Community Policing Celebrates 25th Anniversary

On Saturday July 22nd, 2017, the Port Stanley Community Policing Committee hosted an open house at their office, located in the basement of the medical building, to celebrate twenty-five years of service in Port Stanley and the surrounding district.

The Port Stanley Community Policing office was first located in the old Village Hall auditorium (now the Port Stanley Festival Theatre) on February 16th, 1992, and then near the end of April in 1997, moved to its current location in the basement of the medical building on the corner of Bridge Street and Colborne Street. During the twenty-five years that the Port Stanley Community Policing office has been open, many volunteers have come and gone, except for two, Ray Filewood, and his wife Beverly Filewood, Port Stanley Community Policing Charter members.

Making the local community a safer place to live in has been the Port Stanley Community Policing major accomplishment and was achieved through projects like the Snow Bird patrols, distribution of marine safety leaflets, hosting home and safety seminars, farm safety days, school safety days, Seniors safety programmes, installation of speed and information signs, participating in local parades, plus hosting other local Community Policing Committees yearly meetings.

Although a sub committee of Central Elgin Council, funding for events they sponsor such as the parade and Easter Egg hunt for local children which includes fingerprinting for children's safety, comes from donations by local service clubs and caring citizens. An OPP officer and local councillor attend all monthly meetings supplying information and guidance for the group.

Quotes

"It's my pleasure to be here to congratulate you for your twenty-five years of continuous community service. We have great Community Policing Committees all across Elgin County, but, this one here actually is one of the strongest, and there has been a lot of great things that this Committee has done for the Community, especially for the youth. Its all about people in community knowing what's happening on a daily basis, and feeding that information on to the OPP to better target our efforts." - OPP Detachment Commander of Elgin County Brad Fishleigh.

"I would like to thank each and everyone of you for insuring Port Stanley is a safer community. I would also like to thank the OPP for working together with the Port Stanley Community Policing Committee, because that's what its all about, together working for a safer community." - Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.

"We recognize that the Community Policing Committees offer invaluable information to the officers on the street, because they can't be everywhere all the time. Congratulations!" - Central Elgin Mayor David Marr.


Last Updated: Saturday, 22 July 2017 17:22:21 PM EST

Save Money!

Shop

PORT STANLEY
FOODLAND

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Get Air Miles!

CURRENT STORE HOURS
Sun: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

Wednesday Platter Specials

Thursday Steak Deals

1/2 PRICE PINTS OF BUD LIGHT DRAFT !!!!
Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson's Fish Market

Fresh Fish From Our Boats

To Your Table!

Open Tuesday - Sunday 10AM - 5PM
Bluffs Golf Club

For Tee Times

519-782-7447

Port Stanley
Fitness Center

The Fitness Gym with a View!

Follow Us

Sunday, July 23, 2017 | | Welcome Guest !

World's 1st Proportional Viewing News Web Site. February 5, 2008. Copyright © PortStanleyNews.com

Copyright © 2004 - 2017 Port Stanley News.com All Rights Reserved ISSN 1718-8695