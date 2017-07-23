THE BUCCANEER RESTAURANT

On Saturday July 22nd, 2017, the Port Stanley Community Policing Committee hosted an open house at their office, located in the basement of the medical building, to celebrate twenty-five years of service in Port Stanley and the surrounding district.

The Port Stanley Community Policing office was first located in the old Village Hall auditorium (now the Port Stanley Festival Theatre) on February 16th, 1992, and then near the end of April in 1997, moved to its current location in the basement of the medical building on the corner of Bridge Street and Colborne Street. During the twenty-five years that the Port Stanley Community Policing office has been open, many volunteers have come and gone, except for two, Ray Filewood, and his wife Beverly Filewood, Port Stanley Community Policing Charter members.

Making the local community a safer place to live in has been the Port Stanley Community Policing major accomplishment and was achieved through projects like the Snow Bird patrols, distribution of marine safety leaflets, hosting home and safety seminars, farm safety days, school safety days, Seniors safety programmes, installation of speed and information signs, participating in local parades, plus hosting other local Community Policing Committees yearly meetings.

Although a sub committee of Central Elgin Council, funding for events they sponsor such as the parade and Easter Egg hunt for local children which includes fingerprinting for children's safety, comes from donations by local service clubs and caring citizens. An OPP officer and local councillor attend all monthly meetings supplying information and guidance for the group.

Quotes

"It's my pleasure to be here to congratulate you for your twenty-five years of continuous community service. We have great Community Policing Committees all across Elgin County, but, this one here actually is one of the strongest, and there has been a lot of great things that this Committee has done for the Community, especially for the youth. Its all about people in community knowing what's happening on a daily basis, and feeding that information on to the OPP to better target our efforts." - OPP Detachment Commander of Elgin County Brad Fishleigh.

"I would like to thank each and everyone of you for insuring Port Stanley is a safer community. I would also like to thank the OPP for working together with the Port Stanley Community Policing Committee, because that's what its all about, together working for a safer community." - Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.

"We recognize that the Community Policing Committees offer invaluable information to the officers on the street, because they can't be everywhere all the time. Congratulations!" - Central Elgin Mayor David Marr.